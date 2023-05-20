ASU-Logo-Reversed-technical-1024x664.jpg

Special Logo

 Special Logo

ALBANY -- Albany State University law enforcement officers will take part in an active shooter training session on the university's East Campus Tuesday morning.

The training, which will involve campus police and other area law enforcement agencies, will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the James E. Reese Student Union building.

0
0
0
0
0

More Features

Features
featured

Births

  • By Amber Jeffcoat amber.jeffcoat@albanyherald.com
  • Updated