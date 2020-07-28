ATLANTA — Charlie Paine, chairman of Historic Atlanta’s LGBTQ Historic Preservation Advisory Committee, is the recipient of this year’s Elizabeth Lyon Fellowship, awarded by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. Paine has been leading efforts to enhance the inclusivity of the historic preservation movement by working to preserve LGBTQ historic resources in the city of Atlanta.
The Elizabeth Lyon Fellowship supports educational and research initiatives in Georgia that address preservation needs and emerging issues, and that will make a significant contribution to the practice and understanding of historic preservation. The fund was established in 1994 in honor of Elizabeth “Liz” Lyon, who served as director of the Historic Preservation Division of DNR from 1976 to 1994 and served as Georgia State Historic Preservation Officer.
The $5,000 fellowship will support goals outlined by Historic Atlanta’s LGBTQ Historic Preservation Advisory Committee, which Paine leads. These goals include efforts such as documenting LGBTQ historic resources, the erecting of historic markers at LGBTQ historic sites, and the momentous task of producing a historic context statement for LGBTQ history in the city of Atlanta, a study that would build a strong foundation for future LGBTQ preservation activities — all firsts for the city and the state.
In a statement from Historic Atlanta, Paine said, “Historic Atlanta is grateful for the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation’s commitment and contribution to the preservation of Atlanta’s tangible LGBTQ history.”
Historic Atlanta was also awarded a $3,500 Historic Preservation Fund grant in May from the National Trust for Historic Preservation for the purposes of completing the historic context statement.
Founded in 1973, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation works for the preservation and revitalization of Georgia’s diverse historic resources and advocates their appreciation, protection and use.
As one of the country’s leading statewide, nonprofit preservation organizations, the Trust generates community revitalization by finding buyers for endangered properties acquired by its Revolving Fund and raises awareness of other endangered historic resources through an annual listing of Georgia’s “Places in Peril.” The Trust recognizes preservation projects and individuals with its annual Preservation Awards and oversees the Neel Reid Prize and Liz Lyon Fellowship. The Trust offers a variety of educational programs for adults and children, provides technical assistance to property owners and historic communities, advocates for funding, tax incentives and other laws aiding preservation efforts, and manages two house museums in Atlanta (Rhodes Hall) and Macon (Hay House). To learn more, visit georgiatrust.org.
