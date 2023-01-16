ALBANY -- Drawing from the words of the man he came to honor, the Rev. E. Dewey Smith, the senior pastor/teacher at Atlanta's House of Hope, told celebrants at the 43rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Breakfast Monday that they must have the "right spirit" in order to impact the world in a manner similar to King on the national holiday honoring the slain civil rights leader.

"Spirit is the transportation to get you to your destination," Smith, evoking the man he came to honor with his fiery message, told a crowd of several hundred at Albany's Mt. Zion Baptist Church. "We have a chance to come up and make our world a better place, but to come up you have to -- like the Prophet John at Patmos -- have the right spirit."

