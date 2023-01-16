ALBANY -- Drawing from the words of the man he came to honor, the Rev. E. Dewey Smith, the senior pastor/teacher at Atlanta's House of Hope, told celebrants at the 43rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Breakfast Monday that they must have the "right spirit" in order to impact the world in a manner similar to King on the national holiday honoring the slain civil rights leader.
"Spirit is the transportation to get you to your destination," Smith, evoking the man he came to honor with his fiery message, told a crowd of several hundred at Albany's Mt. Zion Baptist Church. "We have a chance to come up and make our world a better place, but to come up you have to -- like the Prophet John at Patmos -- have the right spirit."
The annual King Day Breakfast, hosted by the H.E.A.R.T. (Hand Extended Across Reaching Together) organization, has been an opportunity for the group to help keep King's dream of helping meet the needs of the underprivileged and those with low income in southwest Georgia alive. The organization is best known for its "Shoes from the H.E.A.R.T." initiative that has, since 2009, provided more than 6,700 pairs of new athletic shoes to kids in the Dougherty County School System.
H.E.A.R.T. President/CEO Anne "AJ" Johnson, Mt. Zion Senior Pastor Daniel Simmons, Albany Procter & Gamble Site HR/ER Director John Patteson and Kenneth Cutts with U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop's office spoke before Smith delivered the keynote address.
Archbishop Q.S. Caldwell offered a rousing benediction before Smith's address, and Bishop J. Nathan Paige and the 150-member MLK Community Mass Choir brought the crowd to its feet with rousing musical selections.
Simmons set the tone for the morning when he noted, "While we greet you in the name of Dr. King and others who were vital to the civil rights movement, we at Mt. Zion believe it was the hand of God that led them."
Smith veered from the isle of Patmos to 1960s cartoons "The Flintstones" and "The Jetsons" to today's political atmosphere in remarks that drew applause and shouts of encouragement throughout. He wondered how America had become so politically partisan that individuals couldn't say to one another, "I disagree with you politically, but I respect you as a human being."
The House of Hope pastor encouraged the attendees not to simply accept the status quo.
"What is your vision?" he asked. "In order to bring change, you have to look through the lens of God. It doesn't matter how you start, it's where you finish.
"Sadly, I think the gains of the civil rights movement have lulled us to sleep. It's time to go higher. We must be willing to engage in courageous conversations with all our brothers, and not just at a one-time sanitized meeting."
Breakfast for attendees was prepared by Mt. Zion members.
Following the King Day Breakfast, many attendees went to Shiloh Baptist Church to take part in the annual King Day March from the historic church to downtown Albany. Also, state Sen. Freddie Powell Sims delivered remarks at a King Day ceremony hosted by Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany. Phoebe also offered an opportunity for its employees to take part in voluntary community service.
A number of individuals and groups, including Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard, planned day-of-service opportunities, and the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce and Albany State University jointly hosted a King Day dinner Monday night at ASU.
