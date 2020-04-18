DUBLIN – With COVID-19 sweeping through the nation, hospitals and medical centers are reaching near capacity or requiring special areas to cope. Some of the nation's most vulnerable patients who live in those facilities face possible exposure.
Recently, Atlanta VA Health Care System’s leadership decided to send 34 residents from their Community Living Center to other VA facilities within the region to ensure their safety and make more room for incoming coronavirus (COVID-19) positive veterans and, if necessary, non-VA patients within the community to provide needed relief to overwhelmed civilian hospitals. One of the facilities welcoming the residents was the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center here.
“We are honored to have these veterans stay with us and care for them at a time when they are most vulnerable to this novel virus,” David L. Whitmer, medical center director at the Dublin VA facility, said. “No matter where our veterans come from, we welcome them and give them the outstanding care they earned through their service to our country.”
Eleven veterans from the Atlanta VA Medical Center moved to Dublin last week. Whitmer and his team created a special neighborhood for them in an area that was repurposed and outfitted with new beds and other items due to the pandemic. The move does put more physical distance between the veteran and their loved ones, but with today’s technology, the connections aren’t lost.
“It is so important for him to see his family and for us to see him,” Linda McCall, the spouse of a veteran from Atlanta who made the move to Dublin, said. She communicates with her husband through VA Video Connect or FaceTime at least twice a week. VA Video Connect is the technology the facility uses for telehealth, so participants can physically see each other in real time.
Sue Orton, who is a Registered Nurse in Dublin’s CLC, says Video Connect is a wonderful non-traditional use of clinical technology to connect families during the pandemic.
“To see the eyes of the veterans light up upon seeing their wives and loved ones on the tablet has been heartwarming,” Orton said about the newly arrived veterans.
Currently Dublin VA isn’t allowing visitors because coronavirus is detrimental to vulnerable populations like those in CLCs. There have been several incidents in the U.S. of outbreaks in nursing homes with devastating results.
“We want to do whatever it takes so that doesn’t happen in our facilities,” Whitmer said. “We learned from those mistakes, and we are taking numerous precautions.”
Only staff that has a reason to enter the CLCs are permitted. Staff are required to wear masks and gloves while working with veterans. Dublin leadership also requires all employees and veterans be screened before entering the building. Most appointments have been converted to telehealth appointments, and some employees are working from home to increase social distancing within the medical center. Dublin’s Emergency Management Service team is also cleaning high-touch areas at least three times a day.
“We have been very fortunate at the facility, and we’ve used the best practices in geriatric care to ensure the safety of our veterans,” Whitmer said. “As long as we maintain these restrictions and safety precautions, God willing, our veterans will remain COVID-free.”
