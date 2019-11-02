PELHAM -- Angie Turner, principal attorney with the Angie Avard Turner Law firm, recently graduated, with honors, receiving her LL.M. in Intellectual Property from the Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School. Turner also received her law degree from Western Michigan University in 2000 and has been licensed to practice law in Georgia since 2001. Over the last 7 1/2 years she has been building a niche practice in business law and intellectual property.
With a fancy for all things patterned and with a punch of bright color, Turner has always had an artistic side and an analytical side. After moving back home to southwest Georgia, she developed and owned a wholesale stationery and gift brand for more than 10 years. Her experience of growing the business to more than 2,000 stores in 45 states, and even foreign retailers, gave her the ability to spot potential areas where creative businesses needed to be protected.
While regularly attending trade shows in Atlanta, Dallas and New York for her wholesale business, Hype Strype, a common question was “Where did you go to design/art school?” When she replied that she'd gone to law school, questions regarding running a creative business followed. “What contracts do I need?” “How do I protect my brand?” “What do I do when someone copies my designs?” Turner filed all of that away as just interesting conversations among creative peers, never realizing that one day some of those same questioners would become her clients.
In 2012, when Turner turned to the practice of law, she remembered those many trade show conversations. So she set out to combine both of her loves: creative entrepreneurship and law.
In addition to her growing niche practice, Turner is the featured legal writer for Gift Shop Magazine and numerous creative entrepreneur blogs. She also speaks frequently around the country at creative entrepreneur conferences and is a guest on podcasts both domestically and internationally. She has copyright and trademark clients all over the U.S. as well as overseas.
LL.M is a Latin abbreviation that means Master of Laws. This degree focuses on a specialty area such as intellectual property, taxation or international law. Having this degree allows Turner to handle complex issues pertaining to copyright, trademark, licensing, franchising, entertainment, e-commerce and social media law.
Growing up in Thomasville, Turner graduated from Brookwood School. She attended Furman University, where she obtained a B.A. degree in Political Science. Shortly afterward, she moved to Michigan to pursue her law degree. She has been married to Steven Turner for more than 20 years and lives in Pelham, where they are raising their three children, ages 17, 12 and 6.
To learn more about Angie Avard Turner Law or law for creatives visit