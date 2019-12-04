ALBANY -- Attorney Ken Nugent helped launch a campaign to give back to the communities that have supported his law firm on Tuesday when he delivered a number of toys for the local Toys for Tots campaign. The new initiative is part of a 30-year anniversary celebration of Nugent's firm.
"Our 'One Call Unites Us All' campaign has twofold purposes," Nugent said at his Albany office. "First, it allows us to support the needy in the communities that have supported us during this firm's 30 years. And, secondly, it serves as an example for other businesses in the communities, encourages them to get involved in helping those less fortunate.
"We're doing these kinds of things (to give to the needy) in Albany, Savannah, Augusta, Columbus, Macon, Valdosta, Atlanta ... where we have offices."
Nugent joked that his trip to Albany to deliver toys for the Toys for Tots campaign is his first trip to Albany in a while that hasn't been in response to a natural disaster.
"What we want to do is encourage businesses and others who can to give back to the needy in their communities year-around, not just during the holidays and following disasters," he said. "Christmas is the time of giving, but there are needs throughout the year."
Nugent has enlisted pro athletes Vic Beasley of the Atlanta Falcons, former University of Georgia quarterback Buck Belue, Hall of Fame Atlanta Braves pitcher Tom Glavine and Atlanta United Captain Michael Parkhurst to help with his "One Click, That's It" campaign in metro Atlanta. That initiative focuses on helping municipal workers, teachers, police and fire first responders, as well as military personnel.
"That's a group that gives so much but isn't compensated fairly," Nugent said.
The attorney also said he has a major initiative planned with the Albany "civil rights community." He said he's met with a number of pastors in the community who are familiar with the community's civil rights history.
"I studied history in college, and one thing I know is that a movement like the civil rights movement has a lot of unsung heroes who may have been forgotten over the years," he said. "There is a lot of civil rights history right here in Albany, and we want to recognize some of those local unsung heroes."
Nugent's 208 N. Westover Blvd. office is a drop-off site for Toys for Tots.