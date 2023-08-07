811 call.jpg

DULUTH – Aug. 11 is almost here, and Georgia 811 hopes that the 8/11 date on the calendar will serve as a natural reminder for residents to contact Georgia 811 prior to any digging project.

Contacting 811 before digging is the first step in any digging project, whether it be large or small. Georgia residents can contact 811 at www.Georgia811.com or via the three-digit 811 phone number to have underground public utility lines marked.

