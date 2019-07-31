August First Friday concert series in Thomasville to feature Bleu Burden

THOMASVILLE — The city of Thomasville's First Friday Sip and Stroll concert series continues 6-10 p.m. Friday in the city's downtown district.
This month’s theme is “Summertime Brews” and features the music of local artist Bleu Burden.
Attendees can celebrate the “Summertime Brews” theme by stopping by one of the participating downtown merchants to grab a drink in their Sip and Stroll cup, along with a wristband. They can swing by Liam’s to enjoy one of the 12 craft brews the brewery have on tap and then make their way to Farmer’s Daughter to try the new Island Mule concoction.
Officials said there will be extended retail store hours this First Friday. Bleu Burden is playing 8-10 p.m. at The Ritz Amphitheater.
The band originated on a front porch in Thomasville. They play a variety of classic rock, pop, funk and country hits with powerful vocals, dynamic harmonica and a funky rhythm section.
“We are in the dog days of summer where every day is hot,” Madison Eaton, Thomasville’s event coordinator, said. “We invite everyone to come to downtown Thomasville to beat the heat together and celebrate the end of summer break by grabbing a drink and listening to a local favorite, Bleu Burden.
"It’s the perfect kickoff to school starting soon, and it brings the community together for summertime fun.”
First Friday Sip and Stroll events run March through December and are free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
For more information, visit www.thomasvillega.com or call the Thomasville Visitors Center at (229) 228-7977.