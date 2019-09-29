BAINBRIDGE – Chick-fil-A will open Bainbridge’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant at 1451 Tallahassee Highway on Thursday, bringing its handcrafted food and award-winning customer service and hands-on mentoring for more than 110 newly hired Team Members.
Bainbridge franchise operator Kolby Shepherd, who was born in Macon and grew up in Dublin, is used to reaching high goals in life, having achieved NCAA First Team All-American in Pole Vault while in college. He put forth that same determination into becoming a Chick-fil-A operator, which is no small feat as the company receives 60,000 applications for approximately 100 annual franchise opportunities.
Shepherd’s wife, Ana Jane, was also born in Georgia in Thomaston. They both grew up with fathers who were business owners, planting the entrepreneurship seed early in their lives. Coupled with Kolby having grown up eating Chick-fil-A and recognizing the brand’s great food and unique approach that employees take with guests, pursuing becoming an operator seemed like the natural course for him to take. Following college, he went to work at a Chick-fil-A in Lynchburg, Va., before being accepted into the company’s Leadership Development Program. He traveled the country for more than two years helping to open and manage Chick-fil-A restaurants before being selected as operator of the new Bainbridge Chick-fil-A.
“I am excited to return to south Georgia with my family to serve the Bainbridge community within and outside our restaurant,” said Shepherd, who brings six years of Chick-fil-A experience to the new opportunity. “I am excited to develop my team members with care, as together we provide a remarkable experience to our guests, who become part of our family.”
Shepherd’s nearly 5,000-square-foot restaurant has been designed to enhance all aspects of a guest’s experience from the drive-thru to the counter to in-restaurant dining. Highlights include:
· Multi-ordering lane drive-thru with an outside accessible door and environment-controlled canopies to further enhance the outside, face-to-face ordering experience;
· Heritage restaurant design that showcases a vintage-inspired interior with floor-to-ceiling windows and drop pendant lighting;
· 114-seat dining room with a two-story, indoor playground and free Wi-Fi, along with a 16-seat outdoor patio;
· Full-service menu with a variety of healthy and dietary options and breakfast until 10:30 a.m.; open from 6 a.m.-10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Chick-fil-A locations are closed on Sunday.
The overnight, 12-hour grand opening First 100 Campout party includes engaging activities for participants who also will enjoy eating a Chick-fil-A meal during the countdown to the opening. Registration begins in the restaurant parking lot at 6 p.m., Wednesday. Details include:
· Up to 100 adults winning a digital offer card with a year of free Chick-fil-A meals (52 meals with each consisting of a Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, medium Waffle Potato Fries and a medium beverage).
· The community event is open to guests surrounding the restaurant with a list of eligible zip codes and complete rules found at https://thechickenwire.chick-fil-a.com/News/Future-Openings.
There are nine Chick-fil-A restaurants within a 50-mile radius of the new Bainbridge restaurant, with the closest one located 32 miles south in Tallahassee, Fla. The opening is part of the 120 new restaurants slated to open nationwide, creating more than 10,000 jobs. For restaurant information, visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cfabainbridge/.