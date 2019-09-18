EUFALA, Ala. — The T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League, Bama Division, will wrap up its tournament season for anglers with a two-day BFL Super Tournament on Lake Eufaula Sept. 28-29. Up to 400 boaters and co-anglers will be competing for top awards of up to $11,000 and $4,500, respectively, in the two-day event.
The 2019 BFL is a 24-division circuit devoted to weekend anglers, with 128 tournaments throughout the season, including five qualifying events in each division. The top 45 boaters and co-anglers from each division, along with the five winners of the qualifying events, will advance to one of six regional tournaments where they are competing to finish in the top six, which then qualifies them for one of the longest-running championships in all of competitive bass fishing – the BFL All-American. The 2020 BFL All-American will be held April 30-May 2 at Lake Hartwell in Anderson, S.C., and is hosted by Visit Anderson. Top performers in the BFL can move up to the Costa FLW Series or even the FLW Tour.
Shallow-water fish on Lake Eufala are currently are being caught with topwater baits, frogs and soft plastics. The deep fish are more skittish than usual this time of year; however, when anglers find them they are coming on crankbaits, spoons and big worms. Earlier this season, boater Josh Stracner of Vandiver won a BFL tournament on Lake Eufaula sight fishing and cranking an offshore hump near the mouth of Barbour Creek. Fans should expect to see a two-day total of 10 bass nearing 37 to 39 pounds win this BFL Bama division finale.
The full field will compete on the first day of competition, with the top 20-percent advancing to the second and final day of competition.
Takeoff for both days of the tournament is 6:30 a.m. CDT at Lakepoint Resort State park at 104 Lakepoint Drive in Eufala. Weigh-in both days is at 2:30 p.m.
