From the crystal-clear springs of Magnolia Springs to the serene landscape of Elijah Clark, Georgia State Parks have paddling experiences for all skill levels. Canoes, kayaks, stand-up boards, aqua cycles — you name it. Paddle on!
Chattanooga Bend: Chattanooga Bend State Park has a riveting river with a great paddling scene and paddle-in campsites. Located in a graceful bend of the Chattanooga River, at 2,910 acres this is one of Georgia’s largest state parks. The park, a haven for paddlers, has 5 miles of river frontage to explore.
Crooked River: Scenic marsh views and abundant coastal wildlife, Crooked River is located on the southern tip of Georgia’s Colonial Coast. This park is the perfect spot for enjoying the intercoastal waterway and maritime forest. Paddlers can bring their own boats to Crooked River for the shortest route to Cumberland Island National Seashore. Strong currents and wind make coastal kayaking challenging.
Elijah Clark: On the beautiful landscape of Elijah Clark State Park, enjoy year-round rentals for paddling.
George L. Smith: This secluded park offers a tranquil escape — where a small-town atmosphere provides recreational and historical experiences. While on the water, George L. Smith’s mill pond beckons paddlers to explore trees draped with Spanish moss.
Magnolia Springs: Paddle along the 40-acre lake, crystal-clear springs with the cool water and wildlife. Less than a mile long, there is a canoe and kayak trail perfect for beginners or seasoned paddlers.
Moccasin Creek: BYOP! Bring your own paddle for an adventure down Moccasin creek. Paddling with rentals is also available.
Reed Bingham: Reed Bingham State Park stretches over 3 miles on the Little River. There are tons of paddling, canoeing and kayak rentals available to enjoy the lakes.
Tugaloo: Tugaloo offers exceptional recreational opportunities including kayak and canoeing, boating and fishing.
Park Paddler’s Club: Sometimes the road less traveled isn’t a road at all. Join the paddle club to explore an abundance of scenic waterways and lakes. For seasoned paddlers and beginners. Paddle at 12 of the participating parks to earn a certificate. Rent paddles seasonally at more than 20 state parks.
Don Carter: The Chattahoochee River flows into the North Georgia Mountains and meets Lake Lanier at Don Carter State Park. A huge reservoir for all water lovers, Don Carter is the only state park on 38,000 acres Lake Lanier. On the northern edge of metro Atlanta, guests can stay cool at a large, sand swimming beach with a bath house.
Fort Mountain: After hiking the majestic overlooks on the 8-mile Gahuti Trail, enjoy a refreshing swim. During summer, visitors can cool off on a lakeside beach or lounge in the sand at Fort Mountain.
Hard Labor Creek: While most known for its golf course, Hard Labor Creek offers a wide variety of recreational opportunities. During the summer months, you will find swimmers at the popular lakeside beach of this beautiful, wooded setting. Hard Labor Creek is one of the calmest of all the state parks.
Red Top Mountain: At Red Top Mountain State Park, you can find Lake Allatoona, the ideal park for swimming. Surrounded by shade from trees, a sand swimming beach is nestled in a cove. This is a great place to cool off during the peak Georgia heat.
Richard B. Russell: Enjoy cooling off at the classic Richard B. Russel sandy, lakeside swimming beach. Picnic all day or spend the night to enjoy the water’s edge.
Tallulah Gorge: Bridal Veil Falls at Tallulah Gorge offers a unique experience — a sliding rock. Its beauty and difficult journey make it one of the most popular outdoor spots in the Southeast. Slide in this summer season. Gorge Floor Permits are required to access the sliding rock and get scooped up fast, so arrive and secure one early from the Interpretive Center the day of the planned visit.
While there are numerous whitewater rivers throughout north Georgia, Tallulah Gorge is the only state park to feature whitewater kayaking. The first two weekends of April and first three weekends of November are when the dam’s water release is high enough for this activity. Boaters must be quite skilled to tackle Oceana, Bridal Veil and the other falls. Spectators will find the best views from the new Inspiration Point overlook, No. 1 North Rim overlook and No. 9 South Rim overlook.
Victoria Bryant: One of Georgia’s best kept secrets — Victoria Bryant State Park. Nestled in the rolling hills of the northern peach state, you will find a swimming pool.
