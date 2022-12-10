ALBANY — Betreva Pickett, who is working toward an associate of science in Nursing degree at Albany Technical College, was named the college’s Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) winner for 2022 during a ceremony at ATC’s Kirkland Conference Center.
Nursing was a big hit at the ceremony, as Latrona Lanier was selected as Albany Tech’s Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year. Lanier teaches in ATC’s associate of science Nursing program.
Also announced at the ceremony was the EAGLE (Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education) Student and Adult Education Teacher of the Year Awards. The EAGLE Program celebrates adult learners in pursuit of excellence and recognizes and honors students who have demonstrated exceptional achievement in statewide adult education classes. Rachel Anderson was selected as Albany Technical College’s EAGLE Student of the Year.
The Outstanding Adult Education Teacher of the Year Award, which was first honored last year, recognizes the most exceptional adult education instructors in the state. Dianne Wimes was named Albany Tech’s Outstanding Adult Education Teacher of the Year.
Joining Pickett as Albany Tech GOAL nominees were Marshay Gassaway (dental assisting), Amanda Hendley (early childhood care and education), Jose’ Hernandez (diesel technology), Kendal Moore (medical assisting), and Brianna Nixon (medical assisting).
Hernandez, Nixon and Pickett were the finalists for the GOAL award.
They were interviewed by an Albany Area Chamber of Commerce panel, and Pickett was selected as the ATC student to compete at the regional GOAL competition Feb. 21 at Southern Regional Tech’s Tifton Campus. The state GOAL competition will be held in April in Atlanta. The state winner is the official spokesperson for technical education in Georgia for 2023.
The six Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year nominees included Joseph Ford (civil engineering), Ebony Johnson (electrical construction), Noreen McGee (mathematics), Develyn Watson (mathematics), LeAnn Watson (radiologic technology) and Lanier, who will compete at the Regional GOAL competition Feb. 21 at Southern Regional Tech’s Tifton Campus.
