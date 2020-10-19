Whoso keepeth his mouth and his tongue keepeth his soul from troubles.
Proverbs 21:23
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
It's starting to get chilly outside and that means you will have to make the switch from air conditioning to heat soon. Have you already turned on the heat this fall? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.