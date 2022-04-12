Bible Verse Carlton Fletcher Carlton Fletcher Author email Apr 12, 2022 Apr 12, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Whosoever shall confess that Jesus is the Son of God, God dwelleth in him, and he in God. 1 John 4:15 Recommended for you +118 PHOTOS: Hawks Talon GC hosts Careers Beyond the Console for West Georgia students Scenes from Hawks Talon GC's Careers Beyond the Console for West Georgia students on April 11, 2022 in Carrollton. Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jesus Bible Christianity John Verse Confess Carlton Fletcher Author email Follow Carlton Fletcher Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. 