biden budget.png

President Biden’s budget request calls on U.S. lawmakers to increase defense spending to $885 billion and funding for non-defense accounts to $1.015 trillion. 

 Screenshot from White House feed vis Georgia Recorder

WASHINGTON — President Biden said he’s ready to meet with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to hash out federal spending as soon as House Republicans release their budget, a challenging task without a firm deadline.

“I’m ready to meet with the speaker anytime, tomorrow if he has his budget,” Biden said during a rally in Philadelphia. “Lay it down. Tell me what you want to do. I’ll show you what I want to do. See what we can agree on, what we don’t agree on, we vote on.”

Tags