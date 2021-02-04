As of Jan. 29, we successfully completed legislative day 8 of 40. Last week we picked up the pace as several House committees held their first meetings, both virtually and in-person, to begin the process of vetting proposed legislation.
2021 Amended Fiscal Year Budget
Our House Appropriations Committee was hard at work as each subcommittee passed its respective portions of the Amended Fiscal Year 2021 budget. Once finalized, the supplemental budget was sent to the House Rules Committee, the bill’s final stop prior to a full House floor vote. Jan. 28 brought passage of House Bill 80, the AFY 2021 budget, which has now been sent to the Senate for review.
During the 2020 legislative session, the original Fiscal Year 2021 budget was set using a revenue estimate of $25.9 billion, which reduced funding for all state agencies in preparation for pandemic revenue decline. Fortunately, our state’s economic outlook greatly improved given that state businesses were allowed the option to safely re-open. Subsequently, the House’s version of the AFY 2021 budget was increased by $654.3 million, or 2.4 percent, compared to original projections. Below find a quick highlight of budget spending for the AFY 2021.
K-12 Education
Like past years, the largest expenditure in the state budget goes toward K-12 education, designating 43.4 percent of the state’s general funds to educating our children:
♦ Restores 60 percent of the reduction made in the original projections to the QBE formula;
♦ $41 million for a mid-term adjustment to the QBE formula despite a 2 percent decline in student enrollment due to the pandemic;
♦ $144.6 million in federal funds for the Department of Early Care and Learning for the Child Care and Development Block Grants.
Higher Education
♦ $70.1 million to the University System of Georgia (USG) that was not included in the original 2021 budget;
♦ Restores $8.1 million, or 60 percent, to the USG programs, such as the Agricultural Experiment Station and the Medical College of Georgia Hospital/Clinic, among others;
♦ $3.5 million in new funding for enrollment growth at the Technical College System of Georgia.
Health
As the state continues the fight against COVID-19, the House has prioritized funding to support our public health agency as well as other health-focused initiatives:
♦ $18 million for the Georgia Department of Public Health to replace and modernize its outdated equipment and improve overall infrastructure;
♦ $285,997 for DPH to hire essential leaders to help navigate the agency’s COVID-19 response;
♦ $1 billion from federal relief packages to support the DPH in laboratory capacity, COVID-19 vaccine preparedness and public health crisis response;
♦ $19.3 million to increase the Medicaid growth allowance for skilled nursing centers;
♦ $1.8 million for the Patients First Act and the state’s 1115 Medicaid waiver, effective July 1;
♦ $15.4 million to support the increased utilization of the AIDS Drug Assistance Program during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Human Services
♦ $130 million in federal relief funds for human service agencies used for a variety of pandemic response-related grants;
♦ $1.7 million in FMAP savings for a new 10-bed behavioral health crisis center to specifically serve Georgians with a mental health diagnosis and/or an intellectual or developmental disability;
♦ $4.7 million to the DHS to anticipate an increase in Medicaid services resulting from the Patients First Act;
♦ $176,500 for the Georgia Multi-Agency Alliance for Children to provide educational services to more than 80 foster children in addition to the more than 1,700 children already served through this program.
Criminal Justice and Public Safety
♦ $427,000 to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for recruitment and retention of medical examiners;
♦ $223,600 for the GBI to expand the state’s gang database;
♦ $100 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act for public safety agencies to assist in response to the pandemic.
Economic Development and Transportation
♦ $20 million for the OneGeorgia, which will greatly assist rural areas to address broadband needs that are specific to each rural community;
♦ $25.7 million in CARES Act payments to the Atlanta-region Transit Link Authority;
♦ $410.8 million in CARES Act funding for the Georgia Department of Transportation’s Airport Aid program.
Georgia Department of Labor
Sadly, many Georgians have experienced unemployment since the start of the pandemic, which has greatly overwhelmed resources within the Georgia Department of Labor. Therefore, we are glad to report an allocation of $60 million in federal funding for GDOL to address work force issues resulting from increased workloads.
While we are pleased the AFY 2021 budget successfully passed the House, we now turn toward the Senate and await their changes and recommendations. In the meantime, we will now begin to further delve into the “big budget,” also known as the full 2022 Fiscal Year budget.
As we move further into session, please be on the lookout for further updates where our budget process is concerned. Next week, we expect to see more bills come before the House for a full floor vote as they make their way through the committee process. As always, thank you for allowing me the honor of serving our home under the Gold Dome. Please reach out to me if you have questions or concerns regarding legislation.
