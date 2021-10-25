ALBANY — Five sisters — Paulette L. Webb, Carolyn Webb Reid, Sandra J. Webb, Gloria Webb Parkman and Frances Webb Davis — share the bond of sisterhood biologically and in the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.
The sisters also share a family history of cancer. During this month of breast cancer awareness, they want to stress the importance of monthly self-examinations and annual mammogram screenings. And after gathering earlier in October for a photo opportunity arranged by Donell Davis, Frances’ husband, the sisters felt compelled to share their story at this time.
Two of the sisters are breast cancer survivors, both discovering lumps in their breasts through self-examination. One of the two is a two-time survivor, having been cancer-free for 21 years when a recurrence happened six years ago. Another of the sisters tested positive for the BRCA-2 gene mutation that causes breast cancer, although she has never had cancer. One other sister tested negative for the BRCA-2 gene mutation. The fifth sister has not yet been tested.
The sisters’ mother was a carrier of the BRCA-2 gene mutation. She was a 32-year survivor of colon cancer. Then, in 2017 at age 95, through self-examination, she discovered a lump in her breast that was cancerous. After a year of treatment that initially showed some promise, she had a mastectomy and radiation therapy. She passed away of natural causes in July 2020, just two weeks before her 99th birthday.
In a family that also includes five brothers, two are now deceased of non-cancer causes, and one of the three surviving brothers is a survivor of prostate cancer.
The family history of cancer is documented to their maternal grandfather who died of colon cancer. Three of his daughters, including their mother, had breast cancer.
The youngest of those three daughters succumbed to the illness at age 47, and her oldest daughter now is a breast-cancer survivor. Another of his daughters, who was half-sister to the three with breast cancer, contracted colon cancer. Her only daughter had two bouts with breast cancer, the second of which she did not survive.
These five sisters say they are thankful to God for his healing power and mercy. They also are encouraged by the gains in medical research that someday will lead to a cure for breast and other forms of cancer. In cases of a family history of cancer, they recommend genetic testing to learn individual risk factors and, if needed, to develop a course of action to address available options for one’s care. It is equally important to share genetic vulnerabilities with offspring.
Although they wear red, they also proudly wear pink in support of breast cancer awareness, early detection, improved treatments, medical research, and funding to find a cure.
