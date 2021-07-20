Known all across the globe for furniture that is functional and makes persons of all nationalities go Viking-berserk trying to assemble the pieces using directions without text and gender-neutral figures, IKEA, with its blue and yellow exterior, is an iconic brand. Instead of going inside where it was crowded and I would have had to follow arrows walking in one direction, I decided to stay in the parking lot on very hot summer day. I spotted Eurasian Collared-Doves (Pigeons) doing their own nest-building. These are photos from my series, “Birds of IKEA.” I remember how excited I was to find civilization had not totally obliterated birds and I when I photographed the Doves, I could not help but think of Biblical connotations and Noah’s ark.

