Unless otherwise noted, the following births all took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany between Nov. 16-20, 2021.
Jackson, K’Ori Malani, daughter, was born November 30 to Tyquana Jackson of Sylvester.
Winchester, Malani Noelle, daughter, was born November 28 to Myasiah Prince and Quinterrius Winchester of Albany.
Whatley, Jason Terrell Jr., son, was born November 29 to Taneisha Whatley and Jason Whatley Sr. of Leesburg.
Smith, Jace Loyal, son, was born November 8 to Shanta Smith of Bainbridge.
Deariso, Robin Ne’Vaeh, daughter, was born November 12 to Quaeecia Smith and Patrick Deariso Jr. of Blakely.
Griggs, Dai’Lynn Antwan, son, was born November 12 to Nyliyah Jones and Donta Antwan Griggs of Dawson.
Stein, Jax Bentlee, son, was born November 13 to Brittny Stein and Benjamin Stein of Leesburg.
Daniels, Heaven A’Layah, daughter, was born November 12 to Quadajai Brown and Quinton Daniels of Albany.
Cardin, Cooper Alan, was born November 11 to Kaley Cardin and Micah Cardin of Albany.
Hammond, K’Veonna Amora Unique, daughter, was born November 12 to Ka’Vonda Hammond of Albany.
McKenzie, Laiden Za’Malcan, son, was born November 12 to Latrenda Davis and Labon McKenzie Jr. of Fort Gaines.
Ferrell, Charlie Jr., son, was born November 12 to Jamyia Fletcher and Charlie Ferrell Sr. of Albany.
Pringle, David Lamar Jr., son, was born November 13 to Victoria Pringle and David Pringle Sr. of Albany.
Self, Neveah Renae, daughter, was born November 6 to Caitlyn Mitchell and Robert Self of Albany.
Griffin, Taylyn De’lani, daughter, was born November 7 to Santana Hall and Tavis Griffin Sr. of Albany.
Golden, Brooks Patrick, son, was born November 7 to Shelly Golden and Patrick Golden of Albany.
Bussell, Easton Garner, son, was born November 7 to Haleigh Bussell and Garner Bussell of Albany.
Perry, Ace Amir, son, was born November 9 to Abreshia Reynolds and David Perry III of Cutbert.
Su, Alina Robyn, daughter, was born November 9 to Jodie Su and Isaac Su of Orange County, Calif.
Scott, Mur’laysia Jamyiah, daughter, was born November 9 to Merc’edes Jackson and Michael Scott Sr. of Albany.
Ray, Charlie Isaac, son, was born November 11 to Michaelyn Ray and Carson Ray of Arlington.
Godwin, Michael Lane and Dallas Keith, twin sons, were born November 9 to Taylor Godwin and Logan Godwin of Cordele.
Rigsby, Zoe Madelyn, daughter, was born November 10 to Alexis Rigsby and Edwin Rigsby Jr. of Sylvester.
Parks, Ja’Tey Omir, son, was born November 13 to Mya Hollis and Ortega Parks Jr. of Albany.
Giddens, Samuel Dorsey, son, was born November 15 to Lindsey Giddens and Wesley Giddens of Leesburg.
Broner, Jaislyn Ladreya, daughter, was born November 15 to Lameisha Broner of Dawson.
Williams, K’Vonte Kash Moni, son, was born November 14 to Lequanna Williams and Dontavious Williams of Albany.
Wimberly, Autumn Malani, daughter, was born November 19 to Damita Smith and Terrance Wimberly of Albany.
Brown, Elijah Isaiah Fernandez, son, was born November 19 to Shanita White and Willie Brown of Albany.
Mitchell, Kilan Riley James, son, was born November 20 to Destinee Johnson and Jameel Mitchell of Lee County.
Mango, Ja’Layiah Delethia, daughter, was born November 20 to Chantyana Jackson and Freddie Mango of Albany.
Griffin, Daisey Rae, daughter, was born November 20 to Michelle Presley and Jonathan Griffin Jr. of Baconton.
Pacheco, Abel Jose Borges, son, was born November 21 to Monica Borges Pacheco and Israel Borges Pacheco of Albany.
Lott, Ja’Briyah Avana, daughter, was born November 16 to Jermia Reliford and Aviyaun Lott of Albany.
Reed, Melainey Elease, daughter, was born November 15 to Melinda Reed and Jesse Reed of Leesburg.
Pearce, Lauralee Julia, daughter, was born November 17 to Abbyjune Pearce and William Pearce of Leesburg.
Lumpkin, Madelyn Raye, daughter, was born November 17 to Ladafrica Jordan and Rodney Lumpkin of Albany.
Collier, Landon Matthew, son, was born November 17 to Kristen Troupe and Matthew Collier of Douglas.
Wade, Traveah Jhene, daughter, was born November 18 to Jennifer Williams and Travis Wade of Newton.
Smith, Chance Royal-Ahmir, son, was born November 16 to Trenity Smith of Albany.
McDonald, Andrew James, son, was born November 18 to Emily Denham and Amory McDonald of Leesburg.
Clark, Paisley Rose Winkles, daughter, was born November 18 to Senora Winkles and Devin Clark of Tifton.
Holmes, Tristyn Amarii, son, was born November 19 to Treneshia Jackson and Bobby Holmes of Dawson.
Wescott, Hadassah Ann, daughter, was born November 15 to Shakaylen Yocum Stucky and Brandon Wescott of Leesburg.
Wright, Messiah Hakeem, son, was born November 15 to Ma’Chantis Wright of Albany.
Richardson, Jamir Omari, son, was born November 16 to Qa’Tisha Wilder and Quinterious Richardson of Shellman.
Hendley, Gavin Rhode, son, was born November 17 to Brittany Hendley and Mathew Hendley of Albany.
Glover, Mahkai Jaseal, son, was born November 16 to Mysteria Glover of Arabi.
Johnson, Micah Timothy, son, was born November 16 to Jasmine Hayes-Johnson and Tonka Johnson of Albany.
Wingate, Dallas Autrey, son, was born November 22 to Amber Wingate and Michael Wingate of Sylvester.
Flowers, Zariyah L., daughter, was born November 23 to Lakeisha Grimsley and Xavious Flowers of Albany.
Thrower, Landyn James, son, was November 23 to Matoya Hudson and Terrence Thrower of Leesburg.
McMillian, De’Nahi Akeem, son, was born November 23 to Latasha Tinsley and Kenneth McMillian of Leesburg.
Wade, J’Hayden Josiah, son, was born November 26 to Kassidy Wade of Albany.
Merritt, Serenity Ja-Lasha, daughter, was born November 26 to Saleeka Merritt and Dexter Lee Toomer Jr. of Albany.
Gilliam, Rylee Ellen, daughter, was born November 26 to Courtney Jackson and Colby Gilliam of Dawson.
Hardin, Alayna Jeanette, daughter, was born November 24 to Leslie Hardin and Jalen Hardin of Valdosta.
Bonds, Elliott Dan, son, was born November 28 to Sherence Bonds and Elliott Bonds Sr. of Leesburg.
Wu, Lee Johnathan, son, was born November 27 to Chuchu Wu and Hanching Wu of Americus.
Teemer, Jordyn Rae, daughter, was born November 26 to Kacey Butler and Elory Teemer of Leesburg.
