Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital from April 1-30, 2022:
Alayi, Theodore Joseph, son, was born April 6 to Rachel Alayli and Stephen Alayli of Leesburg.
Austin, Amir Bernard, son, was born April 6 to Laporsha Frazier and Alvino Austin of Albany.
Brock, Lainey Ashtyn, daughter, was born April 18 to Sarah Harrell and Dayton Brock of Doerun.
Bryant, Alaura Chaneise Faye-Dean, daughter, was born April 8 to Andrena Robinson and Keith Bryant of Leesburg.
Carr, Silas Jude, son, was born April 19 Lindsay Carr and Joshua Carr of Leesburg.
Carroll, Khari Noelle, daughter, was born April 28 to Deneshia Richardson and Colby Carroll II of Sylvester.
Cherry, Cole Ryan, son, was born April 12 to Marley Cherry and Andrew Cherry Jr. of Leesburg.
Cleary, Akio Tafari, son, was born April 5 to Danielle Troyer and Allen Cleary of Edison.
Cuff, Nolan DeSean, son, was born April 7 to Nyesha Cuff of Albany.
Daniel, William Bernard, son, was born April 4 to La’nautica Daniel of Albany.
Davis, Christen Timothy, son, was born April 19 to Capucine Peterson and Christopher Davis of Albany.
Edgar, Ryleigh Reign, daughter, was born April 24 to Ranell Wilson and Diquavious Edgar of Albany.
Edmunds, Jett Thomas, son, was born April 28 to Kayla Edmunds and Ryan Edmunds Jr. of Leesburg.
Edmunds, Maislie Marie, daughter, was born April 25 to Megan Edmunds and Wesley Edmunds of Albany.
Fields, Hollynne Lee, daughter, was born April 8 to Savannah Fields and Matthew Fields of Oakfield.
Flournoy, Addison Nicole, daughter, was born April 29 to Cynthia Flournoy and Kenneth Flournoy of Leesburg.
Frazier, Layla Lydia, daughter, was born April 6 to Alexis Frazier of Albany.
Gahman, Hollis Payne, son, was born April 11 to Mary Gahman and Nathaniel Gahman of Leesburg.
Garner, Amari Tru-Love, daughter, was born April 16 to Stephanie Garner of Albany.
George, Kalita Samida, daughter, was born April 15 to Samantha Walls and Jikari George of Cordele.
Gerrald, Erin Faith, daughter, was born April 2 to Dynishia Cannon and Evander Gerrald of Camilla.
Gibson, Dallin Mack, son, was born April 5 to Sydney Gidson and Brandon Gibson of Sylvester.
Ginn, Karson Lennox, daughter, was born April 8 to Ashleigh Ginn and Aaron Ginn of Americus.
Gipson, Mel’Lee James, son, was born April 30 to Genuine Bynum and Willie Gipson Jr. of Albany.
Goff, Lakyn Marie, daughter, was born April 22 to Branson Rainey and Tyler Goff of Leesburg.
Greene, Malachi Kingston Terrell, son, was born April 22 to Ko-Nisha Greene and Michael Greene Sr. of Lakeland, Ga.
Harrelson, Oaklynn Drew, daughter, was born April 16 to Haley Hudson and Michael Harrelson of Albany.
Hilson, Derrick Desmond Jr., son, was born April 22 to Ajai Hilson and Derrick Hilson of Albany.
Hines, Ashton Shakir, son, was born April 15 to Essence Hines of Albany.
Jenkins, Kinzlee Zareayah, daughter, was born April 27 to Zonterreca Jackson and Seiviven Jenkins of Albany.
Jennings, Xylo Noelle, daughter, was born April 25 to Marion Jennings and Demarco Jennings of South Carolina.
Jones, Emory Liam, son, was born April 22 to Lashonda Jones and Edmond Jones of Americus.
Kendrick, Koby Darnell, son, was born April 15 to Elycia Dukes and Vontravis Kendrick of Baconton.
Malone, Al’Keyvian A’Mir, son, was born April 9 to Shakiria Thomas and Albert Malone Jr. of Albany.
Mitchell, Javiun Kamari, son, was born April 1 to Queanna Mitchell of Albany.
Morey, Cash McClain, son, was born April 27 to Kristi Morey and Kenneth Morey of Baconton.
Newberry, Avianna Jae’I, daughter, was born April 5 to Tamya Newberry of Albany.
Reid, Ariel Aa’Dream, daughter, was born April 5 to Alycia Jordan and Mondrell Reid of Dawson.
Rickmon, D’Avery Kiara Jr., son, was born April 11 to Natasha Hayes and D’Avery Rickmon of Albany.
Sanders, Myles Tristian, son, was born April 1 to Brianna Barnes and Rashod Sanders of Tifton.
Schley, Liam Kaden, son, was born April 7 to Darrielle Schley and Joshua Schley of Leesburg.
Sealy, Case Edwin, son, was born April 20 to Callie Sealy and Christopher Sealy of Leesburg.
Sibley, Aaryn Kamille Jai, daughter, was born April 6 to Kaia Sibley of Albany.
Sims, Dakota Niobrate, son, was born April 12 to Lachanta Hollis and Daquan Sims of Dawson.
Smtih, Casimir Adel, son, was born April 3 to Amina Nasrullah and Terrence Smith Jr. of Albany.
Spears, Zaxton Ace, son, was born April 20 to Andria Spears of Albany.
Sullivan, Carter James, was born April 5 to Hannah Sullivan and Dustin Sullivan of Albany.
Thomas, Owen Nolan, son, was born April 8 to Brittany Thomas and Eric Thomas of Leesburg.
Vick, Brooklyn Elizabeth, daughter, was born April 30 to Emily Seymour and Bryan Vick of Leesburg.
Wagner, Braxton Hayes, son, was born April 18 to Haley Suggs and Christopher Wagner of Leesburg.
Walker, Khloe Za’Nai, daughter, was born April 15 to Destiny Walker of Albany.
Whitman, Makenzie Blake, daughter, was born April 6 to Ashley Whitman of Sylvester.
Williams, Jade Armani, daughter, was born April 26 to Nikita Williams and Joshua Williams of Albany.
Williams, Nyla Monet, daughter, was born April 25 to Shanice Brooks and Earl Williams Jr. of Camilla.
Williams, Tamia Capri, daughter, was born April 26 to Alaiya Ray and Tony Williams of Cordele.
--
Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital May 1-31, 2022:
Apperson, Oliver Wyatt, son, was born May 7 to Alexis Apperson and David Apperson of Leesburg.
August, Carson Jawan, son, was born May 2 to Jameka Morine and Carnal August of Albany.
Baer, Malcolm Oliver, son, was born May 14 to Megan Killebrew and Jonathan Baer of Albany.
Banks, Honestii I’yana, daughter, was born May 5 to Cierra Hawkins and Cortez Banks of Miller County.
Bower, Grady Mack, son, was born May 25 to Sara Bower and Dessie Bower of Albany.
Broughton, Rayn Alese, daughter, was born May 13 to Yasmin Brandford and Cheron Broughton of Albany.
Campbell, Kay’ Mari, son, was born May 7 to Natasha Campbell of Albany.
Clemence, Quinn Ivy, daughter, was born May 16 to Lacy Clemence and Eric Clemence of Albany.
Collier, Kylar Steven, son, was born May 10 to Terene Nunnally and Kenneth Collier of Coleman.
Dean, Waylon Thomas (son) and Abigail Taylor (daughter), twins, were born May 30 to Hannah Cato and Jonathan Dean of Leesburg.
DeLaCruz, Lia Marie Morales, daughter, was born May 16 to Lizmarie DeLaCruz Morales and Neptali Morales Alverez of Valdosta.
Eaford, MiKyla Sha’ Dynasti, daughter, was born May 11 to Tiffany Harmon and Rodrick Eaford of Albany.
Ellison, Serenity June, daughter, was born May 11 to Tiffany Ellison and Christopher Ellison of Albany.
Eudy, Jonathan Chesh, son, was born May 7 to Jordan Eudy and Jonathan Eudy of Leesburg.
Givens, Bryson Kade, son, was born May 16 to Melissa Peters and Brian Givens of Leesburg.
Green, Ailanni Mashay, daughter, was born May 5 to Shikerria Green of New Bern, N.C.
Hall, Zavion Lamont, son, was born May 24 to Destiny Hall of Cairo.
Harrison, Malakhi Royal, son, was born May 10 to Noryia Banks and Marquis Harrison of Albany.
Heath, Harper Mae, daughter, was born May 31 to Kimberly Heath and Richard Heath of Leesburg.
Hendley, Ivory Lynn Vincenza, daughter, was born May 24 to Gabriella Darrah and Landon Hendley of Camilla.
Hilson, Ka’Jada NaJaiah, daughter, was born May 29 to Yanara Hicks and Mitchell Hilson Jr. of Albany.
Holsey, Jagger Tru, son, was born May 17 to Kymderrica Taylor and Theodore Holsey III of Albany.
Horne, Della Lee, daughter, was born May 24 to Rebecca Price and Randall Horne of Lee County.
Humphrey, Rico Contravious Jr., son, was born May 26 to Britani Reed and Rico Humphrey of Leary.
Israel, Vivienne Lee, daughter, was born May 19 to Jenna Israel and Charles Israel of Leesburg.
Johnson, Ava Denise, daughter, was born May 24 to Candice Johnson of Albany.
Johnson-Beach, Elijah Hunter, son, was born May 10 to Jessica Johnson-Beach of Leesburg.
Jones, Damali Vania, daughter, was born May 10 to Dolores Jones of Washington, D.C.
Jones, Levi Zackery, son, was born May 18 to Taylor White and Zackery Jones of Albany.
Laster, Neriah Sarah, daughter, was born May 14 to Jasmine Laster of Albany.
Lewis, Grayson Lee Dawsyn, son, was born May 14 to Elysa Lewis of Albany.
Limtangco, Spencer Klyde, son, was born May 13 to Sharmane Limtangco and Frankene Limtangco of Albany.
Little, Jovanni Kace, son, was born May 4 to Camille Little and Jamereon Little of Leesburg.
Maloy, Annabelle Faith, daughter, was born May 28 to Ashley Potts and Timothy Maloy of Baconton.
Marks, Xy’Aire Ricardo, son, was born May 28 to Shakema Anderson and Thomas Marks of Albany.
Mayes, Nai’Lani Ma’Ree, daughter, was born May 24 to Kimberly Jones and Willie Mayes of Dawson.
Melton, Joshua Trenton, son, was born May 28 to Daisha Franklin and Jarred Melton of Albany.
Moore, Cairo Shannon, son, was born May 28 to Courtney Moore and Kadarius Moore of Leesburg.
Moore, Lake Joseph, son, was born May 26 to Zykiah Moore of Albany.
Moore, Megan Saige, daughter, was born May 23 to Montressa Moore of Leesburg.
Morris, Ja’Layah Destyni Marie, daughter, was born May 14 to Jessica Davis and Joshua Morris Jr. of Leesburg.
Norris, Weston Taylor, son, was born May 2 to Sara Short and Ryan Norris of Albany.
Oliver, Madison Janae, daughter, was born May 5 to Alexis Brown and Marquis Oliver of Albany.
Pilgram, Kinsley Rae, daughter, was born May 27 to Brittany Pilgram of Camilla.
Powell, Brooke Sage, daughter, was born May 11 to Chasity Raburn and Luke Powell of Sylvester.
Richard, Dalani Montaysha, daughter, was born May 30 to Aryia Roberts and Douglas Richard of Cordele.
Robinson, Jordan Amiri, son, was born May 5 to Javoni Giddens and Reberto Robinson Jr. of Thomasville.
Sabino, Aurora Lily Ann, daughter, was born May 17 to Kristina Sabino and Raymond Sabino of Albany.
Saffi, Em’Pryiss Brielle Maejean, daughter, was born May 3 to Angelica Saffi of Albany.
