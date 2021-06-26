Unless otherwise notes, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany between May 5 and June 19, 2021:
Adams, Leland Allen, son, was born June 14 to Kayla Adams of Albany.
Barnhart, Eleanor Katherine, daughter, was born June 10 to Alexandra Dixon and Alexander Barnhart of Albany.
Brasington, John Jerry Wayne, son, was born June 17 to Dawn Brasington and John Brasington II of Leesburg.
Brooks, Jaquavious Jamal Jr., son, was born June 15 to Deandria Jones and Jaquavius Brooks Sr. of Albany.
Brooks, Waylan DeWayne, son, was born June 2 to Dahquanah Hall and Willie Brooks of Albany.
Brown, Avery Monet, daughter, was born June 5 to Kabreka Brown and Cecil Brown Jr. of Albany.
Bruner, Bentley Steele, son, was born June 16 to Ziah Henry and Matthew Bruner of Leesburg.
Bundy, Iris Claire, daughter, was born June 9 to August Bundy and Timothy Bundy of Sale City.
Calhoun, Audrey Elizabeth, daughter, was born June 9 to Caitlin Nichols and Jonathan Calhoun of Dawson.
Crawford, Jaxson Demetrius, son, was born June 13 to Ashley Crawford of Albany.
Douglas, Robert Louis IV, son, was born June 6 to Parker Douglas and Robert Douglas III of Albany.
Drake, Caleb Lazar, son, was born June 8 to Alicia Drake and Cornelius Drake of Albany.
Gatlin, Ja’quavis Jamari, son, was born June 8 to Alexis Rivers and Ja’Quaris Gatlin of Albany.
Graffam, Avery-Jane Delta, daughter, was born June 14 to Rachel Graffam and James Graffam of Leesburg.
Graham, Kalani Olivia Domonique, daughter, was born June 18 to Shacoria Glover and Robert Graham Jr. of Albany.
Griffin, Bruce Savage, son, was born June 8 to Shelby Harrison and Dylan Griffin of Albany.
Griffith, Levi Mason Hardy, son, was born June 7 to Gabrielle Griffith and Mason Griffith of Albany.
Haines, Denim Logan, son, was born June 3 to Tarnisha Dawson and Demetriius Haines of Albany.
Harris, King-Landon Terry Amir, son, was born June 14 to Laterrka Hopkins and Paul Harris of Albany.
Hatcher, Easton Louis, son, was born June 2 to Carlee Hatcher and Troy Hatcher of Leary.
Henderson, Gionni Jace, son, was born June 1 to Joneisha Henderson of Albany.
Herring, Cy’Lin Rayon and Caylen Raevon, twin sons, were born June 9 to Kadecia Herring of Thomasville.
High, Triston Michael, son, was born June 2 to Kayla High and Jason High of Albany.
Isler, Jordyien Kamelle, son, was born June 15 to Brianna Isler of Albany.
Jackson, Ja’Kylee Trinity-Reigh, daughter, was born June 14 to Jaquella Jackson and Robert Jackson Jr. of Albany.
Jefferson, Kensely Camielle, daughter, was born June 5 to Antqunnette Jefferson of Albany.
Johnson, Dremond Christopher, son, was born June 2 to Kiera Davis and Deondre’ Johnson of Albany.
Johnson, Lanier Christopher Baako Jr., son, was born June 19 to Loryn Johnson and Lanier Johnson of Albany.
Lane, Jackson McKinney, son, was born June 14 to Nicole Lane and Justin Lane of Leesburg.
Lumpkin, Sevyn Monet, daughter, was born June 9 to Yvonne Lumpkin and Durriya Lumpkin.
Malphrus, Simon Alister, son, was born June 2 to Rebecca Malphrus and James Malphrus of Radium Springs.
McKenzie, Brailyn Markevious, son, was born June 3 to E’lysia Green and Jacobi McKenzie of Albany.
Nicey, Faith Ariel, daughter, was born June 10 to Shalonda Hawkins and Fred Nicey Jr. of Albany.
Parks, Kaylee Briana, daughter, was born June 17 to Jasmine Parks of Albany.
Pearson, Jaxton Lamar, son, was born May 29 to Erica Pearson and Murray Pearson Jr. of Donalsonville.
Pierce, MacKenzie Rey, daughter, was born June 9 to Renee Pierce and William Pierce of Alapaha.
Royal, Kamari Annette Shanita, daughter, was born June 18 to Lisha Royal of Albany.
Scott, Patricia Mar’Layiah, daughter, was born June 3 to Priscilla Scott and Marcus Scott of Donalsonville.
Sellars, Kaia Marie, daughter, was born June 15 to Keri Young and James Sellars of Albany.
Soto, Jaida Serenity, daughter, was born June 14 to Victoria Soto of Cuthbert.
Surface, Everett Taylor, son, was born June 3 to Lindsey Surface and Steven Surface or Lee County.
Swint, Kannon Amir, son, was born June 18 to Keyondria White and Antonio Swint Jr. of Sylvester.
Thomas, Raymond Jequan III, son, was born June 8 to Fredericka Williams and Raymond Thomas Sr. of Albany.
Trussell, Ava Nicole, daughter, was born June 9 to Alexis Hickson and Cedric Trussell Jr. of Americus.
Walker, KNasire Milano Omoyri, son, was born May 30 to Tiffany Walker of Pelham.
Williams, Kyla Bre’Nae, daughter, was born June 4 to Naturr McCall and Keith Williams of Newton.
Young, Mazhari Erin, daughter, was born June 10 to Fatima Young of Putney.
