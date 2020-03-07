Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany Feb. 22-28:
Banks, Kyhree Kevin Lamar, son, was born Feb. 28 to Alliyah Ransom and Kevin Banks Jr. of Albany.
Bernier, Charlotte Beverly, daughter, was born Feb. 25 to Brayanna Bullard Bernier and Jonathan Mitchell Bernier of Albany.
Black, Blake Wayne, son, was born Feb. 27 to Summer Black of Sylvester.
Bodiford, Jer’Miricale Ladibug, daughter, was born Feb 25 to Jamila and Jermyrin Bodiford of Albany.
Brown, A’mouri Janea’, daughter, was born Feb. 22 to Alexcia Da’Shawn Brown of Albany.
Clark, Aniyah Makenzie, daughter, was born Feb. 25 to Ashley Michelle Clark and William Clark Jr. of Albany.
Frantz, Blaine Michael, son, was born Feb. 24 to Hannah and Bryan Frantz of Leesburg.
Harvey, Eryn, daughter, was born Feb. 26 to Suryianekqua Thompson and Voy Lee Harvey III of Albany.
Hawkins, Asher Dylan, son, was born Feb. 22 to Ar’Rion Bre-Kia’ Lavette of Arlington.
Hicks, Jah’Niyah D’Nair (daughter) and Javin Di’Quan (son), twins, were born Feb. 25 to Ni’Keyiah Hicks of Camilla.
Mills, Di’ory Jamria, daughter, was born Feb. 23 to Kawaiya Mills of Albany.
Sanders, Saige Bryson, son, was born Feb. 23 to Ajah and Jeremy Sanders of Albany.
Sawyer, Kashton Kam’Yar Javeil, son, was born Feb. 24 to Alisa Sawyer of Albany.
Taylor, Aasieyah Inise, daughter, was born Feb. 27 to Wendy Taylor of Baconton.
Watson, Marsai Joelle, daughter, was born Feb. 25 to Jessica Lashell Watson of Albany.
Welch, Alonzo Ivan, son, was born Feb. 26 to Beatriz Welch of Albany.
Wu, Sophia Alice, daughter, was born Feb. 24 to Chuchu and Han Ching Wu of Americus.
