Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany from Jan. 31-Feb. 21, 2022:
Apperson, Martin Kove, son, was born February 18 to Kari Apperson and Martin Apperson of Leesburg.
Archbold, Jonah Blake, son, was born February 18 to Jessica Archbold and Mario Archbold Alvalez of Albany.
Barker, Peyton Rose, daughter, was born February 2 to Lexie Nicole Johnson and James Richard Barker of Sylvester.
Bell, Makenzie Sharmaine, daughter, was born February 4 to Taneshia Simpson and Anthony Bell of Albany.
Cherry, Oliver O’Neal, son, was born February 2 to Amberly Cherry and Michael Cherry of Leesburg.
Chester, Aaron Lamar, son, was born February 16 to Cornisha Hayes and Trentravious Chester Sr. of Albany.
Clark, Remi Rei, daughter, was born February 17 to Santana Clark of Sylvester.
Coffman, Johnny Troy, son, was born February 11 to Samantha Conley and Benjamin Conley of Albany.
Conley, Memphys Jhase, son, was born February 11 to Montia Conley of Albany.
Cox, MaKena Janelle, daughter, was born February 18 to Shanta Cox and Jeremy Cox of Albany.
Edwards, Everly Jane, daughter, was born February 3 to Elizabeth Edwards and Caleb Edwards of Albany.
Gibbs, Adrienne Josephine Bernice, daughter, was born February 10 to Rayshell Daniels and Adrian Gibbs of Albany.
Gladden, Kannon Jules, son, was born February 2 to Keyonna Gladden of Dawson.
Gonzalez, Cohen Taylor, son, was born February 1 to Marissa Gonzalez and Brandon Gonzalez of Albany.
Harkness, Finley Briggs, son, was born February 13 to Erin Harkness and Daniel Harkness of Thomasville.
Harris, Carmarion Lorenza, son, was born February 11 to Tomeka Thomas and Carlton Harris Jr. of Albany.
Hayes, Kyndall Blake, daughter, was born February 19 to Vashawndra Hayes of Albany.
Holton, Catherine Elizabeth, daughter, was born February 19 to Nancy Holton and Charles Holton of Albany.
Hughes, Layla-Grace Rose, daughter, was born February 20 to Sarah Jones and Kenneth Hughes of Albany.
Jackson, Londyn Mariah, daughter, was born February 21 to Deneshai Bryant and Isaiah Jackson of Albany.
Jenkins, Lila Kintoria, daughter, was born February 15 to Kinyoco Jenkins and Montoria Jenkins Sr. of Albany.
Johnson, Nava Blu, son, was born February 14 to Tia Scott and Horace Johnson of Albany.
Johstono, Lucy Rose, daughter, was born February 4 to Lindsey Johstono and David Johstono of Leesburg.
Jones, Ja’Sir Jaxon, son, was born February 17 to Waikia Robinson and Jeremy Jones Sr. of Albany.
Kendricks, Joanie Brielle, daughter, was born February 15 to Katoria Mathis and Donnell Kendricks of Albany.
Martin, Aleya Victoria, daughter, was born February 5 to Carmenonique Dawson and Alex Martin Sr. of Thomasville.
McCray, Matthew Reuben Jr., son, was born February 7 to Denielle McCray and Matthew McCray Sr. of Albany.
Spencer, Onyx Jodeci, son, was born February 3 to Erika Spencer of Blakely.
Steadman, Zuri Navaeh, daughter, was born February 9 to Taylor Woods and Emmanuel Steadman of Minneapolis, Minn.
Thompson, Harlow Cross, daughter, was born February 10 to Ashley Cross and Steve Thompson of Leesburg.
Todd, Hunter Lane, son, was born February 13 to Alyson Bridges and Timothy Todd II of Moultrie.
Tunewald, Ezekiel Antonyo, son, was born January 31 to Jasmine Tunewald and Michael Tunewald Sr. of Albany.
Varnadoe, Braiden Lee, son, was born February 13 to Erin Royse and Brandon Varnadoe of Sylvester.
Wade, Tyronnia Therronda, daughter, was born February 9 to Tynice Wade of Albany.
Walden, Kasin Isaiah, son, was born February 11 to Kristen Walden of Cairo.
Whatley, Lawson Thomas, son, was born February 4 to Janet Whatley and Christopher Whatley of Edison.
Wilkinson, Elliot Hunter, son, was born February 3 to Julie Phelps and Patrick Wilkinson of Bainbridge.
Williams, Channing Patrick, son, was born February 3 to Audrianna Williams and Corbin Williams of Leesburg.
Williams, Royalty Sarabi, daughter, was born February 10 to Ashley Colton and Russell Williams Sr. of Albany.
Woodard, Javen Amir, son, was born February 9 to Katrina Parks and Joshua Woodard of Albany.
Wooden, Brooklyn Marie, daughter, was born February 19 to Adrienne Hope and Bruce Wooden of Sylvester.
Zykel, Jordyn, was born February 2 to Kiyah Carter of Albany.
Green, Kayson Nasir, son, was born February 2 to Deanna Toomer and Naheim Green of Sylvester.
Cisneros, Henry Nicolas, son, was born February 4 to Lisa Cisneros and Julio Cisneros of Dawson.
Bunce, Jack Dean, son, was born February 3 to Holly Bunce and Bradly Bunce of Leesburg.
