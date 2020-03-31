Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital March 9-15:
♦ Addison, Carrington Sarena, daughter, wad born March 9 to Christan Addison and Dennis Addison Jr. of Albany.
♦ Cardwell, Eva Jane, daughter, was born March 13 to Melissa Cardwell and Jared Cardwell of Moultrie.
♦ Collins, Quincy Lamar, son, was born March 13 to Tianna Griffin and Quentin Collins of Albany.
♦ Franklin, Trayceon Tramoski, son, was born March 14 to Talisa Williams Franklin and Tramoski L. Franklin Sr. of Albany.
♦ Paige, Ja’Carter Rodriquez, son, was born March 10 to Desiree Walker Paige and Leonardo Paige of Albany.
♦ Senn, Olivia Marie, daughter, was born March 9 to Ashley and Jeremy Senn of Leesburg.
♦ Shaw, Payton Ashley, daughter, was born March 14 to Tabatha Shaw and Michael Shaw of Edison.
♦ Smith, Rayburn Bryce, son, was born March 15 to Ivane Santiago and Chason Smith of Camilla.
♦ Starling, Jakaden Amari, son, was born March 9 to Marisa Starling and Willie Starling Jr. of
♦ Cuthbert.
Styles, Kane Ermias, son, was born March 9 to Deatrice Styles and Davantae Burke of Albany.
