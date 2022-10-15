Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany between Sept. 17 and Oct. 8, 2022:
Addison, Javion Lamar, son, was born October 6 to Aliyah Addison and Stacy Addison Jr. of Cairo.
Allen, Brianna Ashanti, daughter, was born October 6 to Brittany Allen and Gary Allen Jr. of Bainbridge.
Allen, Chloe Marie, daughter, was born October 1 to Kaitlyn Allen of Dawson.
Apperson, Maverick Lee, son, was born October 5 to MaKayla Apperson and Mason Apperson of Montezuma.
Baisden, A’Loreal Rose Mae, daughter, was born September 22 to Essence Baisden of Albany.
Barber, Brendan Josiah, son, was born September 25 to Jalessa Barber and Brandon Barber of Valdosta.
Beauford, Trae Amir, son, was born September 19 to Efashia Mitchell and Terrance Beauford Sr. of Albany.
Bell, Benjamin Parker, son, was born September 21 to Makayla Phillips and Brandon Bell of Albany.
Bivens, Raelynn Marie (daughter) and Ramonni Makyle (son), twins, were born September 27 to Lisa Bivens of Albany.
Cotton, Mehrens Analise, daughter, was born September 26 to Mehrens Warren Cotton and Bennett Cotton III of Albany.
Dickerson, Jacinty Igwe, son, was born September 22 to Aniyah Burke and Nathan Dickerson of Leesburg.
Etheridge, Truett Charles, son, was born October 6 to Raylee Etheridge and Joshua Etheridge of Albany.
George, Drelyn Antonio, son, was born October 7 to Deundra Lofton and Drequan George of Albany.
Hanes, Hensley Grace, daughter, was born September 22 to Jessica Hanes and George Hanes of Dawson.
Harshbarger, Landon Wayne, son, was born September 21 to Kayla Harshbarger and Mitchell Harshbarger of Andersonville.
Hatcher, Stephen Lamar III, son, was born October 6 to Jennifer Hatcher and Stephen Hatcher Jr. of Leesburg.
Haynes, Royalty Marie (daughter) and Royal Montrez (son), twins, were born September 18 to Shamya Haynes of Albany.
Hughes, Khloe Paige, daughter, was born September 19 to Samantha Umphurs and Jacob Hughes of Leesburg.
Isler, Avariee Marie, daughter, was born September 29 to Brianna Isler of Leesburg.
Jinks, Julius Blake Overton, son, was born September 18 to Jillian Overton and Jawuan Jinks of Albany.
Kite, Jayse Robert, son, was born September 27 to Abby Kite and Carlton Kite of Leesburg.
Lewis, Lonnie Joseph Jr., son, was born September 19 to Shanequia Gibson and Lonnie Lewis Sr. of Albany.
Martin, Summer Lyric, daughter, was born September 20 to Kabreka Martin and McKenny Martin Jr. of Albany.
Meiners, Jonah Lee, son, was born October 4 to Taylor Lee and Maxwell Meiners of Camilla.
Mitchell, Quanasia Rae’Lynn, daughter, was born October 1 to Jalicia Clyde and Quantarrius Mitchell of Albany.
Mobley, Cortez Jermone, son, was born September 28 to Alexis Smith and Cory Mobley of Dawson.
Moss, Tylan Greyson, son, was born October 6 to Diamond Fowler and Ty’berious Moss of Albany.
Peterson, David Oliver, son, was born September 21 to Shonderka Henderson and David Peterson of Cairo.
Reese, Kinsley Armani, daughter, was born September 17 to Kaeisha Reese of Albany.
Renolayan, Thiago Andres Tolentino, son, was born September 26 to Precious Tolentino and Jan Roland Renolayan of Leesburg.
Robinson, Jalen Jermaine, son, was born October 5 to De’Shuntae Davis and Jasper Robinson of Americus.
Ross, Cashton Demand, son, was born September 23 to Chelsea Henderson and Darrius Ross of Arlington.
Samuel, Khole’ Naire, daughter, was born October 6 to Zanaya Samuel of Boston, Ga.
Scott, Kehlani Kanese, daughter, was born September 25 to Kani’ja Scott and Joshua Scott of Camilla.
Sheffield-Hayes, Rhett Arthur, son, was born October 3 to Elizabeth Sheffield-Hayes and Michael Hayes of Albany.
Simpson, Kinsley Amira, daughter, was born September 19 to Courtney Holmes and Kniko Simpson Sr. of Albany.
Smith, Kaislee Mi’Joi, daughter, was born September 19 to Claudette Smith of Fort Gaines.
Sullivan, Candice Rose-Robinson, daughter, was born October 5 to Raven Sullivan of Chicago, Ill.
Taylor, Alston Bradley, son, was born September 20 to Chaunivia Taylor and Kenneth Sims of Albany.
Thornton, Christon Khari, son, was born October 8 to Ladashia Banks and Christopher Thornton of Albany.
Walker, Kai’Or NaLoni, daughter, was born September 25 to Tradashae Rogers and Naikai Walker Jr. of Bronwood.
Watson, Marjai Martez, son, was born October 4 to Brianica McClendon and Marquavious Watson of Cuthbert.
White, Noah Mikel, son, was born September 28 to Ladeaner Wilson of Joseph White of Albany.
Williams, Jazelle Moneice, daughter, was born October 3 to Kyla Taylor and Jetodd Williams Sr. of Albany.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.