Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Jan. 12-20:
Ashley, Paisley Dru, daughter, was born Jan. 17 to Tiffany Ashley and Josh Ashley of Edison.
Bell, Jordyn Ava, daughter, was born Jan. 16 to Alicia Bell of Camilla.
Brown, Keziah I., daughter, was born Jan. 20 to Angela Brown of Albany.
Clark, Michael Layton, son, was born Jan. 12 to Kayla Ramsey and Michael Clark of Albany.
Cummings, Gabriella Adira, daughter, was born Jan. 19 to Ladejah Cummings and Kemar Lawrence of Leesburg.
Daniels, Thomas Christopher, son, was born Jan. 15 to Allison Daniels and James Daniels of Bronwood.
Fryman, James Michael Jr., son, was born Jan 14 to Destiny Cooks and James Fryman of Albany.
Gibson, Phillip Rashad Jr., son, was born Jan. 13 to Na’Breciunna Lovette and Phillip Rashad Gibson Sr. of Albany.
Hill, Ka’myri, son, was born Jan. 17 to Bridget Hill of Americus.
McNeil, Emma Rae, daughter, was born Jan. 14 to Abigail Rose McNeil of Albany.
Miller, Quinton Ryheem, son, was born Jan. 13 to Shemeika Broner and Montavious Miller of Dawson.
Moore, Naiji Alonzo, son, was born Jan. 16 to Anahy Moore of Dublin, Texas, and Carlos Moore of Albany.
Palmer, Brooklyn Isobel, daughter, was born Jan. 12 to Lalisha and Frank Palmer of Oakfield.
Pearce, Caroline Jane, daughter, was born Jan. 14 to Abbyjane Kimbrel Pearce and William Joseph Pearce of Leesburg.
Randle, Ja’Kyler Ace, son, was born Jan. 15 to Ashunti Key and Jawaski Randle of Albany.
Reed, Hay’leigh Ka’briena Michelle, daughter, was born Jan. 15 to Shanequia Reed of Fitzgerald.
Rushing, Naomi Amize, daughter, and Ethan Noel, son, twins, were born to Vakasha and Nicholas Rushing of Sylvester.
Smith, R’yan Gabrielle, daughter, was born Jan. 15 to Auja Jones and Demetrius Smith of Albany.
Taylor, Elijah Tracy, son, was born Jan. 14 to Brittany and Tracy Taylor of Albany.
Walker, Da’Cari Amir, son, was born Jan. 17 to Sammeria Vicks and Decarlos Walker of Camilla.
