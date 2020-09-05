Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital June 1-30, 2020:
Brady, Austin Thomas, son, was born June 1 to Ashley Elizabeth Brady and Mark Thomas Brady Jr. of Valdosta.
Curley, Lillie Brielle, daughter, was born June 1 to Brandi Lee Curley and Channing Cecil Curley of Albany.
Walker, Princeton Armon, son, was born June 1 to Charittie Walker of Arabi.
Gardner, Hayden A’Mari, daughter, was born June 1 to Kania Vicks and Unterious Gardner of Dawson.
Gaines, Valor Capri, daughter, was born June 1 to Asia Woods and Vincent Gaines of Albany.
Peak, Maddison Layne, daughter, was born June 2 to Lauren Peak of Dawson.
Jenkins, Desirae Lafaye, daughter, was born June 2 to Rickayla Jenkins of Albany.
Buggs, Journey Brinay, daughter, was born June 2 to Tiera Allen and Justin Buggs of Dawson.
Francis, Josiah Ace, son, was born June 2 to Ayanah Francis of Albany.
Hall, Kenzie Rae, daughter, was born June 3 to Alexis Lynn Reed and Gregory Hall of Albany.
Barber, Kooper Hayes, son, was born June 3 to Kayse Nowell and Justin Barber of Cairo.
Paul, Korien, son, was born June 5 to Nekesha Paul and Demetrius Paul of Dawson.
Mainor, Cayla Jett, daughter, was born June 5 to Chani Mainor and Michael Mainor of Fort Gaines.
Moxley, Koi Walter Louis, son, was born June 5 to Mandy Moxley of Morgan.
Fowler, Serenity Rose, daughter, was born June 7 to Quinn Fowler and Michael Fowler Jr. of Albany.
Whitehead, Justin Lorenz Jr., son, was born June 6 to Shontaesia Williams and Justin Whitehead Sr. of Albany.
Walten, Laundon Amari, daughter, was born June 8 to Lacambria Carter and Quintez Walten of Dawson.
David, Liam Lavonne, son, was born June 8 to Emily Davis and Clayton Davis of Albany.
Prates, Maria Julia Rando, daughter, was born June 8 to Laleska G. Rando and Dymer Prates of Albany.
Bishop, Yandericka Nairobi, daughter, was born June 9 to Kierra Bishop and Frederick Bishop III of Albany.
Thomas, Makhi Eric, son, was born June 9 to Alexis Monroe and Marcus Thomas of Leesburg.
Huckabee, Raegan Danielle, daughter, was born June 9 to Chassney Marlin and Raymond Huckabee III of Dawson.
Adams, Leilani Grace, daughter, was born June 9 to Za’mya Wilson and Hakeem Adams of Albany.
Frye, Ameera Sanai LaFayette, daughter, was born June 10 to Hope Soloman and George Frye of Albany.
Thornton, Jya Said, daughter, was born June 10 to Heaven McNish and Jashawun Thornton of Thomasville.
Ballinger, Emmalynn Jade, daughter, was born June 10 to Taylor Ballinger and Justin Ballinger of Doerun.
Mendez, Karim Ortiz, son, was born June 11 to Irma Mendez Lainez and David Ortiz Lurena of Camilla.
Johnson, Xahlia Londyn Reign, daughter, was born June 11 to Angelica Johnson and Berdendrick Johnson of Camilla.
Evans, Nathanael Lee, son, was born June 12 to Tiffany Evans and John Evans of Americus.
Crowe, Hoyt John, son, was born June 12 to Amy Crowe and Larry Crowe of Sylvester.
Bundy, Brady Vann, son, was born June 12 to Julie Bundy and Stuart Bundy of Sale City.
Covin, Ja’Noah Zymere, son, was born June 12 to Sharnice Oliver and Willie Covin Jr. of Albany.
Barney, Kali Faye, daughter, was born June 12 to Shankeira Barney of Albany.
Sloan, Ya’Kari Rahsaan Santana, son, was born June 12 to Yakichia Lewis and Raekwon Sloan of Albany.
Williams, Jordyn Maverick, son, was born June 12 to Kyla Taylor and JeTodd Williams Sr. of Albany.
Albritton, Aubree Hazel, daughter, was born June 12 to Josie Davis and Keron Albritton Jr., of Leesburg.
Ellis, Azariah Innocense, daughter, was born June 12 to Ashley Newsome and Craig Ellis of Albany.
Williams, Kagen Denard, son, was born June 13 to Isha Williams of Albany.
Laster, Ahliciya La’Kelia La’shay, daughter, was born June 14 to Keyamber Jones and Montaris Laster of Albany.
Marable, Hailynn Briella, daughter, was born June 15 to Alexis Marable of Valdosta.
Joiner, Kamdyn Rae, daughter, was born June 15 to Kendall Joiner and Austin Joiner of Leesburg.
Roberts, Ja’Layah Demiah, daughter, was born June 15 to Crystal Roberts of Smithville.
Brown, Mah’Laki Nykee, son, was born June 15 to Ashiona Brown of Albany.
Harper, Ka’Veion Ah’Sante, son, was born June 15 to D’Tisjah Harper of Valdosta.
Pope, Asher Collins, son, was born June 15 to Ashlee Pope and Steven Ryan Pope of Dawson.
Whitehead, Christina Marie Cabral and Christine Maria Cabral, twin daughters, were born June 15 to Candace Whitehead and Christopher Cabral Rivera of Albany.
Crutchfield, Malayaih Lorielle, daughter, was born June 16 to Keaundria Crutchfield of Albany.
Price, Terriyah Amora, daughter, was born June 16 to Pebbles Bailey and Terrance Price of Albany.
Watson, Elizabeth Ryan, daughter, was born June 17 to Amy Foster-Westgarth and Ryan Watson of Leesburg.
Clifton, Carter King, son, was born June 17 to Caredean Clifton of Albany.
Carlisle, Henley Jordan, son, was born June 17 to Heather Carlisle and Tyler Carlisle of Leesburg.
Mango, Camille Leanna Alaya, daughter, was born June 17 to Lajanie Mills and Henry Mango of Winter Haven, Fla.
Odom, My’King Ja’Derrick, son, was born June 17 to Jessica Odom of Albany.
Browner, A’laina, daughter, was born June 18 to Shabreka Hosley and O’bryant Browner of Albany.
Sheppard, Antonio Jermaine Jr., son, was born June 19 to Roderica Sheppard and Antonio Sheppard Sr. of Fort Gaines.
Blackshear, Treazure Ar’Nae, daughter, was born June 18 to Shontrez Blackshear of Americus.
Scott, Addison Marie, daughter, was born June 18 to Ashley Scott and Gabriel Scott of Parrish, Fla.
White, Detradious James Jr., son, was born June 18 to Rangina Lewis and Detradious White Sr. of Macon.
Hunter, Mila Darby, daughter, was born June 18 to Sadie Everson and Bryan Hunter of Baconton.
Stanley, Emma Marie, daughter, was born June 19 to Rachel Schmidt and Daniel Stanley of Cairo.
Tift, Wynter Noel, daughter, was born June 19 to Jasmine Tift and Demarcus Tift of Sylvester.
Mohammed, Iftekhar Ahmad, son, was born June 19 to Fnu Tasneem Ahsan and Ageel Ahmad Mohammed of Albany.
Banks, Paisley Faye, daughter, was born June 19 to Kelsey Banks and Matthew Banks of Albany.
Hancock, Travis Lane, son, was born June 19 to Anna Hancock and Jordan Hancock of Sylvester.
Poole, Whitley Rae, daughter, was born June 20 to Jenna Poole and Taylor Poole of Albany.
Ortega, Rylee Aurora, daughter, was born June 21 to Jasmine Deariso and Roberto Ortega of Albany.
O’Neal, Nathan James, son, was born June 28 to Megan O’Neal and Buck O’Neal of Albany.
Smith, Memphis James, son, was born June 29 to Mallorie Smith and Cody Smith of Leesburg.
Guillebeau, Lexi Ann, daughter, was born June 29 to Amber Williams and Benjamin Guillebeau of Albany.
Green, Peyton Kay, daughter, was born June 30 to Christa Green and Cody Green of Hartsfield.
Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital July 1-July 31, 2020:
Snyder, Abigail Marie, daughter, was born July 1 to Cheyla Snyder and Erik Snyder of Leesburg.
Terry, Nieh Ny’Nesha, daughter, was born July 1 to Jasmine Silas and Bryan Terry of Camilla.
Toomer, Kinsley Diane, daughter, was born July 1 to Alexis Toomer of Albany.
Stevenson, Aubrey Rose, daughter, was born July 2 to Melissa Stevenson and Matthew Stevenson of Leesburg.
Quarterman, Shariah Janae, daughter, was born July 2 to Erica Simmons and Carlos Quartermon.
McDonald, Vanessa Grace, daughter, was born July 3 to Jessica Chambers and Chance McDonald of Sylvester.
LeRoy, Miriam Jean, daughter, was born July 3 to Moriah LeRoy and Patrick LeRoy of Albany.
Spencer, Cay’dren Josiah, son, was born July 4 to Ashley Sheffield and Cedric Spencer Jr. of Albany.
Brown, Rylie Ann (daughter) and Ryan Lopez (son), twins, were born July 4 to Shanta’ Brown and Fernando Brown of Plains.
Clark, Rilan A’Mil, son, was born July 2 to Jadarius Ward and Rasheem Clark Sr. of Albany.
Tarpley, Unique Essie, daughter, was born July 6 to Mary McCrary and Curel Tarpley of Albany.
Roberson, Gideon Rashad, son, was born July 6 to Justine Wright and Pernell Roberson of Albany.
Williams, Karlee Michelle, daughter, was born July 7 to Derica Guinyard and Jamall Williams of Leesburg.
Johnson, Miles Colby, son, was born July 7 to Meagan Johnson and Robert Johnson of Leesburg.
Giles, Lawsyn Marie, daughter, was born July 7 to Jade Giles and Nicholas Giles of Leesburg.
Davis, Lorenzo Anthony Jr., son, was born July 7 to McKeisha Mathis and Lorenzo Davis Sr. of Albany.
Jones, Xion Nasiir, son, was born July 7 to Deja Wallace and Kerchavious Jones of Albany.
Rawls, Najee Hasan, son, was born July 8 to Marchada Williams and Kareem Rawls of Mansfield, Ohio.
Munoz-Pettis, Adley Faith, daughter, was born July 8 to Destiney Pettis and Michael Munoz of Leesburg.
Barnes, Jayce Rashun, son, was born July 8 to Jailyn Haynes and Ni’quirious Barnes of Arlington.
Law, Abel Liam, son, was born July 8 to Gabrielle Grace and David Law of Albany.
Brown, Klairity Adora Rose, daughter, was born July 9 to Ka’lynn Bird and Jonathan Brown of Albany.
Harris, Spencer DeColby Jr., son, was born July 9 to Sasha Harris and Spencer Harris Sr. of Albany.
Jones, Michelle Mon’Amair, daughter, was born July 9 to Asiha Runbley and SirPaul Jones of Albany.
Haywood, Greyson Arnez, son, was born July 10 to Shanaya Bryant and Quincy Haywood of Pelham.
Hart, Lennon Kate, daughter, was born July 10 to Misty Hart and Aaron Hart of Leesburg.
Daniels, Kinsley Vontrese, daughter, was born July 10 to Alexis Brown and Isaiah Daniels of Albany.
Jones, Wontavious Kentrell Jr., son, was born July 10 to Brenaty Jones and Wontavious Jones Sr. of Albany.
Sherman, Easton De’Shaun, son, was born July 11 to Jarnea McKinney and De’Shaun Sherman of Camilla.
Hall, Chassidy Lailah, daughter, was born July 12 to Jasmine Robinson and Charlie Hall of Albany.
Pierce, Ava Aria-Nicole, daughter, was born July 12 to Taquelia Lewis and A’veontay Pierce of Dawson.
Daniels, Kyleigh Dior, daughter, was born July 20 to Myeshia Marshall and Kanasky Daniels of Sylvester.
Johnston, Zoey Bree, daughter, was born July 22 to Lakyn Johnston and Zeb Johnston of Sylvester.
Josey, Ameyah Grace, daughter, was born July 20 to Rachelle Smith and Ervin Josey of Albany.
Williams, Khloe Shanel, daughter, was born July 20 to Shannon Williams of Albany.
Gregory, Brylynn Faith, daughter, was born July 19 to Hailey Hagan and Bobby Gregory of Americus.
Holloway, Christen Naomi, daughter, was born July 21 to Camellia Holloway and Horace Holloway III of Leesburg.
Oliver, Akadia Latrice, daughter, was born July 20 to Karla Burnett and Kobe Oliver of Albany.
Clawson, Robert Scott, son, was born July 20 to Jessica Clawson and Jacob Clawson of Albany.
Brock, Lilah’Rae Alexandria, daughter, was born July 22 to Sarah Harrell and Dayton Brock of Albany.
Dent, Janiyah Louise, daughter, was born July 22 to Knatara Thornton and Jamal Dent of Albany.
Barnes, Devon Kristifer, son, was born July 23 to Alreisha Barnes of Cuthbert.
Denson, D’Nyaih Yasmine, daughter, was born July 23 to Jasmine Walker and Dammilyn Denson of Albany.
Purvis, Spencer Quinn, daughter, was born July 23 to Laylon Ivey and Dylan Purvis of Sylvester.
Quimby, Alisha Marie, daughter, was born July 24 to Tamyra Bell and Rondarian Quimby of Albany.
Bell, Chase Lewis, son, was born July 24 to Lolita King and Justin Bell of Albany.
Covin, Halo Kalyse and Maddix Ryhs, twins, were born July 25 to Shaquita Covin and Terrence Covin of Leesburg.
Williams, Ty’Darian Cortez, son, was born July 27 to Latonya Stallworth and Darron Williams of Leesburg.
Whitaker, Jackson DeWayne, son, was born July 28 to Alexis Whitaker and Johnathan Whitaker of Albany.
Baker, Millie Grace, daughter, was born July 29 to Ragin Baker and Justin Baker of Leesburg.
Griffin, Penelope Vines, daughter, was born July 29 of Chandler Griffin and Matthew Griffin of Leesburg.
Paige, Jakai Janae, daughter, was born July 29 to Ja’Keia Robinson and Jailen Paige of Albany.
Carter, Mi’Kyren Maurice, son, was born July 30 to Maurecia Jones and Mickee Carter of Albany.
Grier, Eh’Lani Denise, daughter, was born July 30 to Nykera Powell and Jabril Grier of Dawson.
Alford, Ky’arra Lequell, daughter, was born July 30 to Shiquella Smith and Derek Alford of Doerun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.