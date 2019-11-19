Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital between Nov. 3 and Nov. 10:
♦ Alvarado, Amara Nicole Reyes, daughter, was born Nov. 9 to Shelbey Reyes Alvarado and Ernis Reyes Alvarado of Albany.
♦ Bowling, Lucille Grace, daughter, was born Nov. 8 to Kadiesha Watts-Bowling and Ronald Bowling of Colquitt.
♦ Brandon, Jonathon Talmage, son, was born on Nov. 5 to Brian and Julia Brandon of Leesburg.
♦ Chavez, Adam Cesar, son, was born Nov. 8 to Julio and Ismerai Chavez of Albany.
♦ Graydon, Quantavious Lawrence, son, was born Nov. 8 to Sequila Butler and Rico Graydon of Albany.
♦ Harris, Trinity Lashay, daughter, was born on Nov. 7 to Cassandra Harris of Bronwood.
♦ Hood, Joy Leeanne, daughter, was born on Nov. 7 to Ryan and Cristina Hood of Leesburg.
♦ Jarvis, Karsyn Delaney, daughter, was born on Nov. 3 to Hayla Winters and Blair Jarvis of Leesburg.
♦ Jones, Benjamin Jack, son, was born on Nov. 5 to Billy and Kristi Jones of Leesburg.
♦ Lytle, Zy’Aire Amari, daughter, was born Nov. 9 to Quintasia Lytle of Camilla.
♦ Mcmickle, Julia Clare, daughter, was born on Nov. 8 to Triston and Ivy McMickle of Arlington.
♦ Sullivan V., Victor Carlysle, son, was born Nov. 10 to Katherine Sullivan and Victor Sullivan IV of Albany.
♦ White, Cali Arie, daughter, was born on Nov. 5 to Courtney Dailey and Kinsey White of Albany.
♦ Withem, Lucian Axel John, son, was born on Nov. 3 to Hannah Withem of Newton.