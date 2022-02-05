Unless otherwise noted, the following birhts all took place at Phoebe Putney memorial Hospital between Jan. 1-31, 2022:
Temples, Bellamy Everette, son, was born January 6 to Chelsie Hammock and Jeremy Temples of Albany.
Burks, Khiyez Demar, son, was born January 2 to Niqueasha Burks of Albany.
Anderson, Rylee Keni, daughter, was born January 3 to Shantavious Hodges and Davion Anderson of Albany.
Crain, Johnathan Daniel, son, was born January 3 to Taylor Crain and Alexander Crain of Albany.
Broadwater, Alaina Marsia, daughter, was born January 3 to Tatyana Broadwater of Camilla.
Spann, Ky’Lani De’Nise, daughter, was born January 3 to Kiara Jackson and Ja’Larius Spann of Bluffton.
Knowles, Avah Renee, daughter, was born January 3 to Tiara Dawson and Ezekiel Knowles of Albany.
Coleman, Aaliyah Lamaria, daughter, was born January 5 to Tanada Terry and Ricky Coleman Jr. of Americus.
Hunt, Ma’Lanie Serenity Dior, daughter, was born January 6 to Shontesa Hunt of Albany.
Holton, Alana River, daughter, was born January 6 to Kerri Warren and Cody Holton of Leesburg.
Boldt, Jonathan Elias, son, was born January 6 to Sara Boldt and James Boldt of Albany.
Leal, Christopher Gavine III, son, was born January 6 to Reshonda Mosely and Christopher Leal Jr. of Donalsonville.
Oates, Jaceion Legacy, son, was born January 7 to Priscilla Oates of Warner Robbins.
Kimbrough, Ashtyn Besiah, son, was born January 7 to Ashley Pittman and Charles Kimbrough Jr. of Albany.
Sanders, Karsen Ali, son, was born January 9 to Kededranna Fleminy and Khalial Sanders of Valdosta.
Tunstall, Kameron Alexander, son, was born January 6 to Daria Tunstall of Albany.
Young, Denver Alexavier, son, was born January 6 to Carmen Turner and Dylan Young of Albany.
Homme, Rex Finley Petit, son, was born January 10 to Rose Petit Homme of Tifton.
Duran, Es’Jay Ivory Rena, daughter, was born January 8 to Ke’ana Duran of Albany.
Dukes, Cabrius Ja’or, son, was born January 12 to Gabriella McCoy and Curtis Dukes III of Albany.
Brown, Irelynn Jania, daughter, was born January 12 to India Brown of Albany.
Jackson, Cayson Bryce, son, was born January 13 to Clarissa Bryant and Calvin Jackson Jr. of Albany.
Thomas, My’Angel Shard’I, daughter, was born January 13 to Chelsea Thomas of Albany.
Sharp, Kaydence Noelle, daughter, was born January 13 to Vanessa Sharp of Valdosta.
Watson, Willow Raine, daughter, was born January 13 to Amber Watson and William Watson of Leary.
Lyons, Za’Marie A’Niya, daughter, was born January 14 to Alliyah Lyons of Albany.
Bradley, Olivia Celeste, daughter, was born January 14 to Gaybriel Bradley and Gary Bradley of Albany.
Jones, Aya Joyce, daughter, was born January 14 to Ayunna Jones and Brandon Jones of Albany.
Price, Taidyn Latwan, son, was born January 14 to Takeeshi Price and Montavious Price of Albany.
Pinkins, Khannon George Lamar, son, was born January 14 to Kaderia Parham and Cordaro Pinkins of Cuthbert.
Jones, Serenity Shannon, daughter, was born January 14 to Keyanna Jones of Albany.
Senn, Sadie Az, daughter, was born January 14 to Dallan Heyer and Samuel Senn of Leesburg.
Stringer, Ashton Amir, son, was born January 16 to Ja’Kiera Stringer of Albany.
Peak, Wynter Lynn, daughter, was born January 16 to Lauren Peak of Dawson.
Frazier, Kendrayus Si’Lylnn, son, was born January 16 to Si’diamond White and Jaheim Frazier of Camilla.
Patel, Autumn Karana, daughter, was born January 17 to Summer Patel and Kuran Patel of Newton.
Saliba, Beckett Owen, son, was born January 17 to Shannon Saliba and Gerald Saliba of Albany.
Gurr, Eloise Caroline, daughter, was born January 18 to Joanna Gurr and Jonathan Gurr of Albany.
Jackson, Taylor Rose, daughter, was born January 18 to Amber Jackson and Contavis Jackson of Albany.
Miller, Lucy Jane, daughter, was born January 19 to Courtney Miller and Benjamin Miller of Albany.
Bullington, Chase Rowan, son, was born January 18 to Felicia Bullington and Jeremy Bullington of Sylvester.
Bergen, Wyatt Johnathan, son, was born January 20 to Jessica Peppers and Brandon Bergen of Lee County.
Glover, Messiah Rashad, son, was born January 21 to Quenisha Hallmon and Desi Clover Jr. of Damascus.
McCorkle, Maverick James, son, was born January 22 to Stephanie McCorkle and Cameron McCorkle of Blakely.
Elliott, Addam Ian, son, was born January 21 to Katie Elliott and Christopher Elliott of Albany.
Davis, Arianna Selena, daughter, was born January 22 to Moniqua Sherman and Bobby Davis of Albany.
