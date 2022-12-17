Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany Dec. 4-9, 2022:
Blanchard, Hali’a Aloha Darlene, daughter, was born December 08 of Kaitlyn Adcock and Jason Blanchard of Leesburg.
Brenner, Dante Dalcherone, son, was born December 09 to Desiree Dalcherone and Jeremy Brenner of Albany.
Broner, Tay’Quan Cash’meir, son, was born December 08 to Shemeika Broner and Montavious Miller of Albany.
Cardosa, Maui Kai, son, was born December 08 to Kyndall Cardosa of Bridgeboro.
Douglas, A’Mon Marcell, son, was born December 05 to Shanequa Morris and Michael Douglas of Albany.
Gaston, Paris Tifara (daughter) and Princeton Aromon (son), twins, were born December 08 to Kimberly Gaston of Cordele.
Gilyard, Kanayly Iverson, son, was born December 04 to Sikera Anderson and Tertius Gilyard of Newton.
Hawkins, De’Kelle Deb’juan, son, was born December 08 to Shamyah Singleton and Markelle Hawkins of Baconton.
Howard, Kaloni Jenee, daughter, was born December 08 to Kenecia Fuller and Christopher Howard of Leslie.
McGhee, Whitt Douglas, son, was born December 08 to Jessica McGhee and Nicholas McGhee of Leesburg.
Milledge, Dynem Ka’oir, daughter, was born December 09 to Da’Myah Humphrey and Willjam Milledge of Albany.
Nunally, Mi’yomi Christiana, daughter, was born December 9 to Ta’cosa Wright and Mike Nunally Jr. of Albany.
Streeter, Kingston Amir, son, was born December 04 to Kristina Streeter of Dawson.
Thomas, Jay’cean Ja’Khal, son, was born December 07 to Sharonica Riggins and Jamil Thomas of Albany.
Williams, Zuri De’Undria, daughter, was born December 05 to Shania Williams of Baconton.
Wilson, Caloni Marie, daughter, was born December 04 to Callisha Wilson of Albany.
