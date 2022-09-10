Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany between Aug. 21 and Sept. 2, 2022:
Bridges, Ca’Mhari LaVae, daughter, was born August 31 to Janeka Bridges of Albany.
Broussard, Knowledge Shakur, son, was born August 30 to Shawtina Iglus and Shaun Broussard Jr. of Albany.
Chery, Joshua Isaiah, son, was born August 27 to Jenny Lara Lopez and Jesy Chery of Albany.
Clyde, Rashawn Sherrod, son, was born August 21 to Santoria Bell and De’Marius Clyde of Albany.
Collier, Jrue Rylan, son, was born August 24 to Nikeya Collier of Albany.
Drake, Tae’Lor Tyshon, son, was born August 25 to Essence Fritts and Kelvin Drake Jr. of Albany.
Florence, Rico De’Prince, son, was born September 1 to Raniesha Florence of Pelham.
Green, Zachariah Juwannis, son, was born August 25 to Ladaisha Green of Albany.
Hancock, Marleigh Infinity, daughter, was born August 24 to Jessica Wade and Marquis Hancock of Albany.
Harnevious, Amaya Rose, daughter, was born August 29 to Ashley Harnevious of Albany.
Irby, Hazel Maree’, daughter, was born August 27 to Yolanda Kellum and Jeremiah Irby Sr. of Albany.
Ivey, Marlee Vaelyn, daughter, was born August 25 to Neysa Medley and Jesse Ivey of Albany.
Jackson, Dustin Stephen Jr., son, was born August 22 to Saundra Meredith and Dustin Jackson Sr. of Albany.
Jackson, Princeton Jhamir, son, was born August 25 to Angel Rivers and Jamario Jackson Sr. of Albany.
James, Bella Alaia, daughter, was born September 2 to Jada Williams and Cory James of Sylvester.
Johnson, Ja’Niyrah Aliyah, daughter, was born August 21 to JyKeria Patterson and Adarius Johnson of Albany.
Kaiser, Max Lucas, son, was born August 21 to Saren Kaiser and Brenton Kaiser of Albany.
Kaymore, Za’riah Gracelynn, daughter, was born August 24 to Harley Strickland and Ira Kaymore of Adel.
King, Alani Sadaye, daughter, was born August 29 to Zaniya Freeman and Christopher King II of Camilla.
Moore, Kenyon Clyde Jr., son, was born August 26 to Kimberly Moore and Kenyon Moore Sr. of Sylvester.
Moss-Washington, Deliani Hope and Alania Faith, twin daughters, were born August 26 to Danielle Moss-Washington of Valdosta.
Odom, Serenity Faith, daughter, was born August 23 to Sara Odom of Sylvester.
Reynolds, Kofi Zamir, son, was born August 23 to Kami Jones and Jerrod Reynolds of Albany.
Rivers, Aubrey Messiah Erielle, daughter, was born August 25 to Junice Rivers of Albany.
Saint-Vil, Harrison Louis, son, was born September 2 to Tawna Saint-Vil and Jeffery Saint-Vil of Bainbridge.
Squibb, Savannah Jewel, daughter, was born August 29 to Destiny Pullen and Randall Squibb of Dawson.
Stout, Dawson Wade, son, was born September 2 to Madeline Stout and Samuel Stout of Albany.
Tift, Lai’lani Dior, daughter, was born August 27 to Ladonna McKinney and Demarcus Tift of Sylvester.
Timbes, Amelia Yvette, daughter, was born August 30 to Donna Timbes of Albany.
Wakefield, Cadell Andrew James, son, was born August 29 to Candera King-Wakefield and Steddrick Wakefield of Albany.
Williams, Avalynn Lorraine, daughter, was born August 24 to Katherine Williams and Shane Williams of Leesburg.
Wyche, A’Dream Alizabeth Chancia (daughter) and Ashmere Choice (son), twins, were born August 23 to Alysia Williams and Lloyd Wyche III of Moultrie.
Yancey, Whittaker William, son, was born September 1 to Ruby Yancey and Dannie Yancey of Camilla.
