Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital between June 1 and June 30, 2022:
Alexander, Israel Amir, son, was born June 26 to Tiffany Alexander of Camilla.
Arteaga, Jose Salvador, son, was born June 20 to Maria Arteaga and Jose Arteaga of Tifton.
Beachem, Tahira Telizer, daughter, was born June 24 to Kiera Bronner and Yaszeon Beachem of Dawson.
Bence, Bentley Fuller, son, was born June 10 to Ridley Bence and Cody Bence of Albany.
Billsby, Gabrielle Elizabeth, daughter, was born June 14 to Kathryn Billsby and Craig Billsby of Leesburg.
Bowden, Piper Grace, daughter, was born June 1 to Kayla Bowden and James Bowden of Leesburg.
Brown, Ashlyn Brooke, daughter, was born June 25 to Kristi Brown and Julius Brown II of Albany.
Brown, Cameron Shernard, son, was born June 8 to Courtney Leverette and Brandon Brown of Albany.
Brown, Camille Arya Lee, daughter, was born June 17 to Anita Brown and Lee Brown Sr.
Bryant, Gene Jacob, son, was born June 9 to Taneshia Perry and Eugene Bryant of Leesburg.
Burke, Kolumbia Jasmine Selene, daughter, was born June 16 to Deatrice Styles and Davante Burke of Albany.
Cagle, Amelia Brooke, daughter, was born June 14 to Shelby Marshall and Ashton Cagle of Preston.
Clyde, La’Krissy Keniya, daughter, was born June 3 to Sanya Wright and Lacosta Clyde of Albany.
Council, Riley Linte, son, was born June 28 to Jaeda Council of Albany.
Covin, Kash Zahir’, son, was born June 12 to Jenna Colley and Kenauwkee Covin of Albany.
Davis, Brooks Orlando, son, was born June 21 to Shelby Dedge and Shane Davis of Leesburg.
Dees, Addilyn Brynn, daughter, was born June 13 to Brittany Dees and Brain Dees of Leesburg.
Donaldson, Alyria Skye, daughter, was born June 6 to Tiyah Walton and Joshua Donaldson of Cairo.
Dooling, Emmett Levoy, son, was born June 23 to Chloe Dooling and Zachariah Dooling of Smithville.
Dukes, Demea Amyah, daughter, was born June 28 to Deondra Dukes of Albany.
Edwards, Ellie Rose, daughter, was born June 24 to Alexis Edwards and Jerry Edwards of Newton.
Edwards, Karmen Chanel, daughter, was born June 2 to Keyona Dixon and Ja’Quez Edwards of Thomasville.
Evans, Nicolas Jean, son, was born June 6 to Jayme Evans and Steven Snapp of Leesburg.
Franklin, Hattie Elizabeth, daughter, was born June 8 to Shannon Brett and Matthew Franklin of Albany.
Gearhart, Andrew Ray, son, was born June 2 to Heaven Addison and Corey Gearhart of Dawson.
Givens, Lyla Jane, daughter, was born June 7 to Trinity Kendrick and Cory Givens of Leesburg.
Gordon, Stevie Kay, daughter, was born June 20 to Chasity Everidge and Lige Gordon of Cobb.
Griffin, Tahiri Aviaunce, daughter, was born June 3 to Akeiba Griffin and Dextra Griffin of Arlington.
Harris, Robert Lee Jr., son, was born June 3 to Bridget Lasalle and Robert Harris of Albany.
Hayes, Remington Blake, son, was born June 21 to Kailynn Hayes and Cameron Hayes of Smithville.
Henry, Kenedi Alyse, daughter, was born June 10 to Amani Henry of Albany.
Henry, Rylee Tyre, son, was born June 24 to Alisa Harris and Brian Henry of Donalsonville.
Hicks, Kobe Jay, son, was born June 2 to Tyneshia Hall and Kendal Hicks of Albany.
Hillman, Kody Kae, daughter, was born June 25 to Jada Gaines and Marquez Hillman of Montezuma.
Hutchinson, Brandon Grey, son, was born June 20 to Heather Hutchinson.
Isler, Adilynn Hope, daughter, was born June 23 to Vivian Isler and Keith Isler of Albany.
Isom, Khymir Amauri (son) and Khymari Amirri (daughter), twins, were born June 30 to Tiffany Stringer and Brakari Ison of Albany.
Jackson, Mackenzie Princess, daughter, was born June 22 to Johnnice Jackson of Albany.
Jackson, Sariah Kalani, daughter, was born June 9 to Kanisha Jackson and Timothy Jackson of Albany.
Jackson, Zuri Imani, daughter, was born June 20 to Tiffany Jackson of Albany.
Jenkins, Raelyn Noelle, daughter, was born June 28 to Cheniya Conage and Ja’quazium Jenkins of Meigs.
Jones, Eden Reign, daughter, was born June 7 to Ashaland Jones and Demetrius Jones of Albany.
Jordan, Kaisee Lamont, son, was born June 25 to Ta’nijha Jordan of Moultrie.
Knight, Aaron Kelly, son, was born June 25 to Joan Knight of Leesburg.
Layfield, Paisley Aubrie, daughter, was born June 6 to Amanda Layfield and Bradley Layfield of Tifton.
Lewis, Kennedi Michelle, daughter, was born June 26 to Courtney Rivers and Moses Lewis Jr. of Albany.
Lewis, Lane Stewart, son, was born June 3 to Jennifer Kerr and Derrick Lewis of Leesburg.
Lewis, Layla Harmony Ashantis, daughter, was born June 11 to Aaliyah Lewis of Albany.
Lovett, Tristin Faye, daughter, was born June 29 to Tempest Lovett and Christopher Lovett of Albany.
May, Tatum Se’Rayah, daughter, was born June 4 to Sheba Jackson and Aaron May of Albany.
McCoy, Londyn Jaide, daughter, was born June 12 to Tequila Daniels and Leon McCoy Jr. of Albany.
McElhannon, Sutton Jean and Reaves Annette, twin daughters, were born June 28 to Sierra McElhannon and Kyle McElhannon of Eatonton.
McFather, James Daniel, son, was born June 11 to Caitlin McFather and Caled McFather of Edison.
Mills, Nova Delise, daughter, was born June 24 to Ava Freeman and Isaiah Mills of Albany.
Morgan, England Rose, daughter, was born June 24 to Robin Morgan of Bainbridge.
Mott, Kynedi Rose, daughter, was born June 5 to Courtney Hart and Dontarius Mott of Albany.
Myers, Kah’lani Damaria, daughter, was born June 8 to Qwhan-China Myers of Albany.
Ogletree, Dalton Wade, son, was born June 14 to Kacie Ogletree and Robert Ogletree Jr. of Colquitt.
Owens, Tierra Symone, daughter, was born June 13 to Tichannia Washington and Trafton Owens of Albany.
Palmer, Braylon Maurice, son, was born June 15 to Antonnine Palmer and Shelton Palmer of Albany.
Paul, William David Stephen, son, was born June 19 to Sarah Paul and Trevor Paul of Leesburg.
Peterson, Ka’Mia Remi, daughter, was born June 1 to Shaquita Peterson of Albany.
Poole, Anthony Leon Jr., son, was born June 27 to Shayla Henderson and Anthony Poole of Albany.
Porter, Hendrix Oneail, son, was born June 10 to Dashier Murray and Henry Porter of Albany.
Powell, Austin Wayne, son, was born June 27 to Caitlyn Powell of Jakin.
Resnick, Jack Louis, son, was born June 10 to Sumner Resnick and Michael Resnick of Leesburg.
Richardson, Lauryn Dionne, son, was born June 15 to Vanessa Richardson and Deontae Richardson Sr.
Richardson, Malaysia Arianna, daughter, was born June 30 to Annissa Richardson of Valdosta.
Roberts, Jayceion Jamier, son, was born June 6 to Ashley Roberts of Albany.
Ross, D’Kota Jacari, son, was born June 2 to Sintaneous Ross of Dawson.
Salters, Gracelyn Noel Monique, daughter, was born June 3 to Alexis Salters of Albany.
Schelske, Jayce Alexander, son, was born June 5 to Jasmine Ritenour and William Schelske of Leesburg.
Shumate, Braxton Hayes, son, was born June 27 to Chloe Hayes and James Shumate Jr. of Leesburg.
Smith, Adalynn Mae, daughter, was born June 1 to Alayna White and Jerry Smith III of Sylvester.
Smith, Cleo James, daughter, was born June 9 to Laci Smith and Jacob Smith of Leesburg.
Smith, Messiah Jeremiah, son, was born June 24 to Tamere Bell and Marquiz Smith of Albany.
Snapp, Hudson Liam, son, was born June 26 to Starling Cross and Kenneth Snapp Jr. of Leesburg.
Starling, Jamir Jai, son, was born June 17 to Latajah Toombs and Jaiden Startling of Dawson.
Staten, Annalei-Rose Sotari, daughter, was born June 10 to Crystal Parker and Marquise Staten of Albany.
Stuetelburg, Sophia Kate, daughter, was born June 27 to Christina Stuetelburg and Mitchell Stuetelburg of Auburn, Ala.
Thomas, Katherine Grace, daughter, was born June 4 to Clara Thomas and Taylor Thomas of Leesburg.
Thompson, Chulo Jamir and Chance Marley, twin sons, were born June 4 to Tahjalyn Isler and Reginald Thompson of Albany.
Wallace, Dashaun Rysheik Jr., son, was born June 13 to Zaibreyona Barber and Dashaun Wallace of Albany.
Warfel, Henry Jack, son, was born June 7 to Stephanie Warfel and Joshua Warfel of Leesburg.
Webb, Nevaeh Grace, daughter, was born June 13 to Kayla Engram and Branden Webb of Arlington.
Webster, Iris Madison and Ivy Madalyn, twin daughters, were born June 25 to Quinntayle Webster of Tifton.
Wester, Luca Saint, son, was born June 23 to Jikia Lee and Tartvino Wester Jr. of Leesburg.
White, Khyeir Da’Mari, son, was born June 13 to Kenyata White of Dawson.
Wilkerson, Zah’Ni Irene, daughter, was born June 30 to Dawn Demeritte and Roderick Wilkerson of Albany.
Willard, Ezekiel Nicholas, son, was born June 16 to Joi Pierce and Brandon Willard of Leesburg.
Williams, Aamir James, son, was born June 20 to Obriesha McGhee and Malcom Williams of Fort Gaines.
Williams, Kamryn Ezekeil, son, was born June 24 to Charlene Tarver and Anthony Williams Jr. of Albany.
Williams, Maziyon Jamir, son, was born June 29 to Britteny Mathis and Contravis Williams of Albany.
Williams, Zhuri Denise, daughter, was born June 3 to De’Trakeonna Hartsfield and Deterio Williams of Albany.
Winbush, Ayla Amari, daughter, was born June 8 to Elexus Winbush of Albany.
Young, Bradlee Wade, son, was born June 17 to Jayla Young of Ochlocknee.
Young, Mikari Anthony, son, was born June 22 to Kennidee Young of Albany.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.