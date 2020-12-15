Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany from October 1-31, 2020:
Banks, Kameran Noel, son, was born October 7 to Kiabria Young and Michael Banks Jr. of Albany.
Bisbee, Nyla Irene, daughter, was born October 12 to Porsha Bisbee of Albany.
Bowen, Brylee Leanne, daughter, was born October to Brittany Summerlin and Nicholas Bowen of Albany.
Bowen, Remington Elijah, daughter, was born October 9 to Jayme Bowen and David Bowen of Cairo.
Brumbley, Remington Paige, daughter, was born October 15 to Kristie Parker and Donnie Brumbley of Sylvester.
Butler, Piper Elizabeth, daughter, was born October 7 to Rachel Butler and Jared Butler of Albany.
Caldwell, Daniel Forrest, son, was born October 8 to Sara-Jean Franklin and Garrett Caldwell of Leesburg.
Caldwell, Jayce Taylor, son, was born October 10 to Harper Addison and Christopher Caldwell of Albany.
Chester, Trentravious Marquis, son, was born October 10 to Cornisha Hayes and Trentravious Chester Sr. of Albany.
Collins, Noah Wesley, son, was born October 20 to Mariah Collins and Craig Collins of Dawson.
Coney, Jaden Jarmere, son, was born October 15 to Sonya Coney of Albany.
Daniels, De’arya Morae and De’rya Michelle, twin daughters, were born October 9 to D’undrea Lashon Burton and Darrius Malik Daniels of Americus.
Daniels, Kalani Key’oir, daughter, was born October 13 to April Daniels of Fort Gaines.
Driggers, Priscilla May, daughter, was born October 9 to Jenna Barnes and Dustyn Driggers of Leesburg.
Ellis, McKinlee Shae, daughter, was born October 5 to Katie Deese and William Ellis of Leesburg.
Estrada, Mikah William, son, was born October 7 to Brindi Kirsch and Joe Estrada Jr. of Albany.
Floyd, Magnolia Anne, daughter, was born October 12 to Joanna Floyd and Chase Floyd of Cuthbert.
Gilford, Nadia Ivani, daughter, was born October 5 to Ella Gilford and Brandon Gilford of Albany.
Gladden, Granna Avery, daughter, was born October 7 to Keyonna Gladden of Dawson.
Harris, Elleana Dianarose, daughter, was born October 2 to Bridget Lasalle and Robert Harris of Albany.
Hellemn, Beckett Knox, son, was born October 8 to Ashley Norwood and Travis Hellemn of Albany.
Henderson, Kaylee Iris, daughter, was born October 2 to Shuntavia Henderson of Albany.
Hubert, Ra’niyah Raelonne, daughter, was born October 10 to Aaliyah Hubert of Albany.
Jackson, Angelo Montreal Jr., son, was born October 13 to Shawn Stewart and Angelo Jackson Sr. of Albany.
Johnson, Dylan Barnard, son, was born October 2 to Brittany Johnson of Newton.
Johnson, Konnor Jax, son, was born October 9 to Lawonda Trent and Keiron Johnson of Albany.
Johnson, Tailen Tyce, son, was born October 8 to Trentoniah Johnson of Shellman.
Jones, Caleb Lee, son, was born October 7 to Taylor White and Zackery Jones of Albany.
Lane, Raytron Lenard Jr., son, was born October 30 to Bria Clemons and Raytron Lane Sr. of Albany.
Lemon, Greyson Lamar, son, was born October 4 to Santori Lemon and Joshua Lemon of Albany.
Lesieur, Ava Grace, daughter, was born October 14 to Kyra Lesieur and Easton Lesieur of Albany.
Lewis, De’lani Dior, daughter, was born October 15 to Shakirra Jordan and Dominique Lewis of Albany.
Massey, Christian Nicholas Walker, son, was born October 13 to Nikki Walker and Christopher Massey of Albany.
McCoy, Camerious Demarion, son, was born October 14 to Jima’rah McCoy of Albany.
Morris, Teagan Rose, daughter, was born October 8 to McKenna Morris of Cordele.
Murphy, Jillian Faye, daughter, was born October 29 to Jordyn Murphy and Mackenzie Murphy of Pelham.
Nicholson, Aubrey Monae, daughter, was born October 15 to Jasmine Arbery and Gerald Nicholson Jr. of Brunswick.
Palmer, Khloe Sage, daughter, was born October 1 to Kitty Palmer and Courtney Palmer of Camilla.
Pearce, Kinsley Aliyah (daughter) and Chad Henry (son), twins, were born October 2 to Stevie Pearce and Austin Pearce of Adel.
Perry, Preston Tyree Donavon, son, was born October 7 to Praysheanna Perry of Albany.
Primus, Triniti Bernae, daughter, was born October 4 to Tiffani Primus of Albany.
Rhorer, Wessyn Frank, son, was born October 2 to Jennifer Rhorer and Michael Rhorer of Leesburg.
Richard, Londyn Noel, daughter, was born October 2 to Anastasia Peavy and Brandon Richard of Dawson.
Saheb, Audi Ali, son, was born October 12 to Heather Smith and Azeem Saheb of Albany.
Samuel, Nai’lanie A’viyah Renee, daughter, was born October 15 to Norianna Samuel of Valdosta.
Smith, Avery Scott, daughter, was born October 1 to Annick Smith and Kyle Smith of Warwick.
Smith, Cameron Jordan, son, was born October 11 to April Smith and Eric Smith of Albany.
Smith, Harper Matthew, son, was born October 8 to Ashley Smith and Matthew Smith of Leesburg.
Stewart, Princeton Omari, son, was born October 12 to Keyambi Knight and Dermund Stewart of Albany.
Teemer, Serenady Amunet, daughter, was born October 9 to Breanna Mercer and Willie Teemer, II of Albany.
Turner, Miracle Alexis, daughter, was born October 29 to Lakeria Turner of Quitman.
Vaughan, Joshua Kerry, son, was born October 15 to Amy Vaughan and Janes Vaughan of Leesburg.
Walker, Briley Elissa, daughter, was born October 12 to Allison Walker and Dakota Walker of Oakfield.
Williams, Alisia Rose, daughter, was born October 5 to Lateasha Johnson and Ceni Williams of Albany.
Wrenn, Carolyn Rae, daughter, was born October 30 to Anna Lea Wrenn and Daniel Wrenn of TyTy.
Yang, Elias Scott, son, was born October 17 to Jamie Yang and Quintin Yang of Albany.
