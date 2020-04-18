Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital March 16-28.
Byrd, Poetry Naomi Andora (daughter) and Travis Demontrail Jr. (son), twins, were born March 16 to Tasia Jackson and Travis Demontrail Byrd Sr. of Albany.
Reese, Elijah Alexander, son, was born March 18 to Jerrie and William Reese of Albany.
Davis, Briar Ray, daughter, was born March 18 to Kimberly and Chandler Davis of Leesburg.
Overstreet, Adelyn Willow, daughter, was born March 17 to Amanda and Daniel Overstreet of Sylvester.
Morris, Jamir Zaire, son, was born March 19 to Shampree and Gilbert Morris Jr. of Albany.
James, Harmony Cheyenne, daughter, was born March 19 to Rashelle Rucker and Jarvis James of Albany.
Broadway, Diesel Reed, son, was born March 20 to Morgan and Matthew Broadway of Boston.
Ellis, Aria Michelle, daughter, was born March 19 to Britney Bynum and Justin Ellis of Albany.
Lewis, Elona Maria, daughter, was born March 22 to Kimiko Holmes and Eugene Lewis Jr. of Albany.
Clemons, Waylen Harris, son, was born March 17 to Shalonda Jackson and Waltavious Clemons of Newton.
Horne, Bailee Jade, daughter, was born March 16 to Brianna La’Sha Burns and Jyteris Tremaine Horne of Albany.
Cunningham, Zayden Nathaniel, son, was born March 16 to Kaleigh Jones and Chad Cunningham of Albany.
Wells, Dawson Knox, son, was born March 16 to Kathryn and James Wells of Cordele.
Butler, Camryn Sincere, son, was born March 17 to ZyKerria Butler of Albany.
Egyir-Biney, Paige Cecilia, daughter, was born March 17 to Priscilla and Prince A. Egyir-Biney of Leesburg.
Bodiford, Jayleigh Dior’, daughter, was born March 17 to Amber Freeman and Jiquarius Bodiford of Camilla.
Luster, Ja’Mere, son, was born March 17 to Jakina Luster of Albany.
Dean, Shyloh River, daughter, was born March 17 to Lauren and Shannon K. Dean of Cairo.
Quimbley, Jayda Rose, daughter, was born March 17 to Lashondria Banks and Tyrell Quimbley of Albany.
Rodgers, Hannah Jo, daughter, was born March 23 to Jodi and Will Rodgers of Preston.
Stoyle, Georgia Wren, daughter, was born March 24 to Alexandria and Elijah Stoyle of Pelham.
Swain, London Vae, daughter, was born March 23 to Losha and Eugene Swain of Albany.
McNair, Jaxon Kai, son, was born March 23 to Becky Lail and Derek McNair of Albany.
Cheese, Peyton Mia, daughter, was born March 25 to Mercedes Isler and Deron Cheese of Albany.
McMillan, Logan Prince, son, was born March 23 to Alexus Allen and Vantrel McMillan of Albany.
Butt, Claire Maelyn, daughter, was born March 25 to Michaela and John Butt of Albany.
Cantrell, Emma Ray, daughter, was born March 25 to Elizabeth O’Connor and John Cantrell of Norman Park.
Turner, Harlie Lotus, daughter, was born March 26 to Mia Coleman and Conny Turner Jr. of Albany.
Dorminey, Josiah Knox, son, was born March 25 to Chelsie Brown and Zechariah Dorminey of Albany.
Richardson, Ka’Morah Aliyah, daughter, was born March 26 to Kayvia Walters and Nicholas Richardson of Leesburg.
Reddick, Kingsley Jamari, son, was born March 27 to Ki’Shambria Thomas and Tramel Reddick of Albany.
Apperson, Marlee Reagan, daughter, was born March 27 to Makayla and Mason Apperson of Americus.
Lawrence, Kenovia Kamiyah, daughter, was born March 27 to Sada Mitchell and Lawilliam Lawrence of Albany.
Wright, Makhealyn Nassiah, daughter, was born March 28 to Jayden Wright of Albany.
