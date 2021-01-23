Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany during December of 2020:
Allen, Emma Jazelle, daughter, was born December 3 to Shamir Allen and Bernard Allen of Edison.
Armour, A’lisia Samone, daughter, was born December 22 to Tequi’min Ross and Asten Armour of Dawson.
Barthell, Cameron Dewan, son, was born December 3 to Lakendra Rogers and Conerous Barthell of Tifton.
Batten, Greison Asher Reign, son, was born December 24 to Ashley Batten of Valdosta.
Beach, Halo Naomi, daughter, was born December 27 to Amber Beach of Albany.
Benson, Daisy Renae, daughter, was born December 7 to Halee Benson and Duston Benson of Albany.
Blocker, Malakhi Isaih Majesty, son, was born December 29 to Courtney Jackson and Travis Blocker of Miller County.
Boyd, Zaiden Na’Mir, son, was born December 12 to Jawana Boyd of Albany.
Brasington, Thomas Aaron, son, was born December 1 to Alyssa Brasington and Rodney Brasington of Baconton.
Carter, Kehlani Faith, daughter, was born December 5 to Bianca Clay and Ke’Mari Carter Sr. of Dawson.
Chandler, James Fletcher, son, was born December 9 to Megan Chandler and Thomas Chandler Jr. of Dawson.
Chapman, William James, son, was born December 2 to Emma Gregory and Elijah Chapman of Albany.
Coker, Aydin Jensen, son, was born December 30 to Alicia Pollard and Jimmy Coker III of Sylvester.
Crapp, Jayce Denim, son, was born December 2 to Jamilia Daniels and Jamar Crapp of Albany.
Cross, Evelynne Rose, daughter, was born December 8 to Hailey Millard and Zachary Cross of Leesburg.
Davis, Harmony Denise, daughter, was born December 3 to Treanna Davis of Fort Gaines.
Davis, Talyn Symone’, daughter, was born December 28 to Patrecia Ellis and Lymoski Davis Jr. of Albany.
Davis, Xenovia A’Mari, daughter, was born December 30 to Ty’tianna Davis of Albany.
DeJesus, Jacob Israel, son, was born December 31 to Marianela Arias and Manuel DeJesus Perez of Camilla.
Eason, Brysyn Lamarius, son, was born December 10 to Erika Eason of Albany.
Florence, Kenslee Dior, daughter, was born December 9 to Lakira Florence of Camilla.
Goodson, Theodore Jacob, son, was born December 8 to Jessica Goodson and Justin Goodson of Albany.
Hardwick, Ma’lanie Joelle, daughter, was born December 21 to Vintasha Hardwick and Monquavious Hardwick of Albany.
Harrell, Jacob Dylan, son, was born December 21 to Kayla Huffman and Justin Harrell of Leesburg.
Harris, Levi Joseph, son, was born December 31 to Virginia Harris and Thomas Harris III of Leesburg.
Hornsby, Gwendolyn Faye, daughter, was born December 15 to Kathleen McDonough and Jacob Hornsby of Albany.
Hudson, Kailey Nicole (daughter), Kali Imani (daughter) and Kannon Ken’Trell (son), triplets, were born December 31 to Kiarika Hundley and Charles Hudson of Camilla.
Hunt, Carolyn Ann, daughter, was born December 18 to Sarah Perry and Joesph Hunt of Sylvester.
Jackson, King Darious, son, was born December 24 to Erica Thomas and Quardarious Jackson of Edison.
Johnson, Jamir Jeremiah, son, was born December 18 to Shylicia Johnson of Albany.
Jones, Cimyah Denise, daughter, was born December 17 to Anquinette Jones of Albany.
Jones, Kaira Serenity, daughter, was born December 1 to Ashaland Jones and Demetrius Jones of Albany.
Jones, Kinsley Skye, daughter, was born December 15 to Turneisha Jenkins and Stacey Jones Jr. of Camilla.
Kelly, Ahmari Kai, son, was born December 19 to Alyssa Lawson and Willie Kelly III of Leesburg.
Kelly, Lindi Jewel, daughter, was born December 10 to Jennifer Kelly and Michael Kelly of Leesburg.
King, Briar Alexander, son, was born December 4 to Ashley Lane and Dempsey King of Leesburg.
King, Brooklyn Ember, daughter, was born December 21 to Alexandria Tyson and Christopher King of Leesburg.
King, Zy’anna Nicole, daughter, was born December 31 to Ashley Breland and Zaquen King of Albany.
Knight, Thomas Jordan, son, was born December 1 to Marissa Knight and Chase Knight of Albany.
Koehler, Raymond Tyler, son, was born December 2 to Kellie Koehler and Raymond Koehler Jr. of Leesburg.
Marlow, Alaya Emery, daughter, was born December 16 to Dominique Garcia and Michael Marlow of Lone Oak, Texas.
Martin, Kylee Arielle and Kalani Ariyana, twin daughters, were born December 3 to It’yanna Overstreet and Gary Martin Jr. of Nashville.
Martin, Marcus Jose’ Vincente, son, was born December 23 to Claudia Martin Pablo and Rosario Vicente Bellco of Albany.
Martinez, Davina Janai, daughter, was born December 11 to Maria Martinez and Genaro Martinez Jr. of Mitchell County.
Mathis, Jason Bernard Jr., son, was born December 11 to Kaneshia Sheffield and Jason Mathis Sr. of Dawson.
McCullough, Kingston Rashaun, son, was born December 31 to Sara Odom and Jotavious McCullough of Albany.
McDaniel, Lorenzo Marvin III, son, was born December 23 to Shanell Fleming and Lorenzo Marvin McDaniel II of Albany.
McIntyre, Darrian Devon Jr., son, was born December 28 to Alexis Mills and Darrian McIntyre of Camilla.
McKinney, Anthony Tremain Jr., son, was born December 9 to Ramada Gardner and Anthony McKinney Sr. of Albany.
McMillan, Aiden Amir (son) and Ava Marie (daughter), twins, were born December 31 to Keondria McMillan of Sylvester.
McWhorter, Lucas Glenn, son, was born December 1 to Taylor Cotton and Brian McWhorter of Albany.
Mitchell, Kason Tyrail, son, was born December 3 to Shavis Jones and Justin Tyrail Mitchell of Albany.
Morales, Dane Nicolai Maravillas, son, was born December 31 to Maria Morales and Jaime Morales Jr. of Americus.
Morris, Onyx Amoura, daughter, was born December 15 to Orion Flournoy and Dontavious Morris Sr. of Albany.
Pearson, Keenan Orion (son) and Kennedi Amira (daughter), twins, were born December 20 to Tiffany Pearson of Albany.
Peterson-Kearney, Jersey Bella, daughter, was born December 30 to Kalandria Peterson-Kearney and Sonju Peterson-Kearney of Albany.
Pickard, Madilyn Faith, daughter, was born December 11 to Chastity Pickard and Michael Pickard of Albany.
Pitts, AuBrey Jayde Taylor, daughter, was born December 13 to Dearyuana Jones and Jacobey Pitts of Albany.
Roberts, Peyton Camille, daughter, was born December 18 to Jessica Milner and Devontay Roberts of Sylvester.
Rollins, Jr., Ty’Quan Demarquise, son, was born December 24 to Courtney Phillips and Ty’Quan Demarquise Rollins Sr. of Albany.
Ross, Kree Skylar-Darryel, daughter, was born December 20 to Shakela Daniels and Trevarrius Ross of Leesburg.
Smith, Aubrey Kathryn, daughter, was born December 17 to Heather Smith and Samuel Smith of Leesburg.
Stroud, Jacquelynn Leigh, daughter, was born December 11 to Trinity Palmer and Jack Stroud Jr. of Leesburg.
Tate, Nash Nicholas, son, was born December 20 to Alexis Damerow and Chadd Tate of Albany.
Taylor, Kaziah Ivani, daughter, was born December 2 to Tawanda McKeever and Kato Taylor of Albany.
Taylor, Zuri Kai’, daughter, was born December 11 to Ashante White and Tra’vione Taylor of Albany.
Thomas, Jace Sherrod, son, was born December 28 to Keshunna Long and Larry Thomas Jr. of Dougherty County.
Thomas, Kamira Se’bre, daughter, was born December 17 to Stephanie Thomas of Albany.
Thomas, Knowledge Ja’Mir, son, was born December 15 to Orkela Thomas of Camilla.
Vogel, Xander Michael, son, was born December 1 to Shanna Vogel and Brian Vogel of Cuthbert.
Wallace, Kenterrious De’Andre Jr., son, was born December 7 to Keondra Wilson and Kenterrious Wallace Sr. of Camilla.
Walton, Khloe Amari, daughter, was born December 22 to Shaunda Walton of Wray.
Walton, Michael Allen, son, was born December 31 to Danielle Walton and Thomas Rice of Cuthbert.
Ward, Adelynn Renee, daughter, was born December 9 to Cassandra Ward and Jackson Ward of Albany.
Webb, Tate Evans, son, was born December 24 to Charity Webb and Ronald Webb of Dawson.
Wengerd, Zara Mae, daughter, was born December 20 to Annie Wengerd and Zachary Wengerd of Shellman.
White, Connor Marquis, son, was born December 31 to Brittney White and Courtney White of Albany.
Whitfield, Aria Giselle’, daughter, was born December 30 to Sharnae Glover and Anfernee Whitfield of Albany.
Williams, Noah Kamari Levi, son, was born December 7 to Tyneisha Williams of Arlington.
Wright, Jersei Laylani, daughter, was born December 31 to JeSunna Fletcher and Antonio Wright of Albany.
