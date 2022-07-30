Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany between July 17 and July 24, 2022:
Barnhill, Daphne Banks, daughter, was born July 17 to Laura Barnhill and Stephen Barnhill of Leesburg.
Bryan, Brielle Ella-Lois, daughter, was born July 20 to Valencia Rolle and Barrington Bryan Jr. of Albany.
Carr, Kasimir Devonte, son, was born July 19 to Nyasla Carr of Albany.
Curry, Tai’Lan A’Mari Demario, son, was born July 17 to Tristian Curry of Ashburn.
Dukes, Landon Josiah, son, was born July 22 to Shanteria Jefferson and L’Michael Dukes of Albany.
Elrod, Hadley Ruth, daughter, was born July 18 to Carilyn McCardle and Christopher Elrod of Baconton.
Gervin, Jamarion Jabari, son, was born July 19 to Jasmine Clayton and Jammie Gervin of Camilla.
Harris, Lillith Elizabeth Annelle, daughter, was born July 19 to Jenna Harris and Ty Harris of Albany.
Jennings, Brady Merrill, son, was born July 18 to Katie Jewell and Nickolas Jennings of Hahira.
Johnson, Khaza Navy, son, was born July 21 to Joi Williams and Kobe Johnson of Albany.
Johnson, Myles Lynn, daughter, was born July 21 to Veronica Johnson and Lane Johnson of Leesburg.
Jones, Sariyah Marie, daughter, was born July 22 to Victoria Jones and Markelvis Jones of Albany.
McCray, Da’Riyah Si’Mone La’Justice, daughter, was born July 19 to Carlitriace Mullins and Darious McCray of Albany.
Mingo, Ah’Leah Marie, daughter, was born July 17 to Shonta Johnson and Alonzo Mingo of Albany.
Mitchell, Koen Cruz, son, was born July 18 to Adrienne Mitchell of Albany.
Mitchell, Tristyn Reigh, daughter, was born July 18 to Trakendra Mitchell and Janarius Mitchell of Arlington.
Pressley, Lilly Ann, daughter, was born July 19 to Isabella Pressley and Matthew Pressley of Albany.
Ravago, Elijah Aaron, son, was born July 21 to Katelyn Ravago and Aaron Ravago of Albany.
Rice, Weston Brooks, son, was born July 19 to Carley Rice and Thomas Rice III of Dawson.
Robitzsch, Trent Morris, son, was born July 23 to Kimberleigh Morris-Robitzsch and Joseph Robitzsch of Fitzgerald.
Tumbling, Raja Terrell, son, was born July 18 to Sandricka Tumbling and Xavier Tumbling of Valdosta.
White, Charlie Grace, daughter, was born July 17 to Yasmine White and Carl White Jr. of Leesburg.
Williams, Ariel Janae, daughter, was born July 22 to Eskandonna Williams and Cedrick Williams Jr. of Albany.
Young, Serenity Isabella, daughter, was born July 24 to Jamie Young and Quintin Young of Albany.
