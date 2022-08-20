Unless otherwise noted, the following births all took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital from July 25 to Aug. 13, 2022:

Alexander, Kayse Elijah, son, was born August 11 to Curiona Alexander of Cuthbert.

Tags

More Features

Features

Births

  • By Amber Jeffcoat amber.jeffcoat@albanyherald.com
  • Updated
  • 0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.