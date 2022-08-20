Unless otherwise noted, the following births all took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital from July 25 to Aug. 13, 2022:
Alexander, Kayse Elijah, son, was born August 11 to Curiona Alexander of Cuthbert.
Armour, Asten Se’maj Jr., son, was born July 27 to Tequimin Ross and Asten Se’maj Armour Sr. of Dawson.
Blankenship, Christopher Wiley, son, was born August 2 to Jordan Blankenship and Nicholas Blankenship of Albany.
Bruner, Jayce Amir, son, was born August 13 to Jasmine Bruner of Albany.
Carter, Joydan Ziyan, son, was born August 13 to Joanna Carter of Valdosta.
Christian, Brooklyn Gissitte, daughter, was born July 27 to Vanessa Christian and Dontreal Christian of Leesburg.
Cox, Virginia Blakely, daughter, was born August 8 to Elizabeth Fallin and Kelly Cox of Leesburg.
Crayton, Kali Ruby Jo, daughter, was born August 11 to Kashawn Retuge and Randell Crayton of Albany.
Davis, Reuben Nyyir (son) and Rizha Brielle’ (daughter), twins, were born August 8 to Rodriana Davis of Albany.
Diggs, D’Var, son, was born August 2 to Devinda Diggs of Albany.
Douglas, Ryleigh Brielle, daughter, was born August 9 to Zikilya McRoy and Jalen Douglas of Albany.
Dowell, Germonee’ Rechelle, daughter, was born August 1 to Mercedes Zackery and Tenaurus Dowell of Albany.
Hall, Braelyn Bernard, son, was born August 10 to Amil Wood and Joshua Hall of Albany.
Harrison, Edward Kaiden, son, was born August 12 to Tamara Warren and Jason Harrison of Baconton.
Harvey, Rashid Mah’Kail, son, was born July 26 to Cha’jadacent Harvey of Albany.
Hill, Miracle Dymire, daughter, was born August 1 to Jaleesia Solomon and Travis Hill of Sylvester.
Huber, Henry Michael, son, was born July 25 to Emily Huber and Michael Huber of Albany.
Johns, Tracy Nicole, daughter, was born July 29 to Tyeasha Smith and Tamaree’ Johns of Albany.
Johnson, Joanna Grace, daughter, was born August 5 to Kristin Norman and Jeffrey Johnson of Albany.
Jones, Ava Ja’Kayla, daughter, was born August 10 to Alexis Law and Dantavis Jones of Albany.
Lamb, Kensleigh A’Layiah Jalaysia, daughter, was born July 27 to Kiwanis Crapp and Davion Lamb of Sylvester.
Layfield, Rylynn Kate, daughter, was born July 28 to Ashton Swift and Ashton Layfield of Sylvester.
Lewis, Azir Naim, son, was born August 4 to April Nicole Lewis of Bainbridge.
Lindsey, Kirsten Gracie, daughter, was born August 1 to Latoya Lindsey of Albany.
Magaddino, Eliana Nichelle, daughter, was born August 1 to Sarah Magaddino and Calogero Magaddino of Albany.
McCall, Sa’Kai Malani, daughter, was born August 10 to Naturr McCall of Albany.
Muhammad, Alinah Khadaijah, daughter, was born July 29 to Najah Muhammad of Albany.
Natoli, Timothy Axel, son, was born August 10 to Sophia Natoli of Leesburg.
O’Neal, E’lonni Khalia Nicole, daughter, was born August 9 to Jamya O’Neal of Albany.
Perry, Ayden Adonis, son, was born August 6 to Tuwanne McDaniel and Antoine Perry of Albany.
Reaves, Jameson Ricardo, son, was born August 8 to Jinne’ Reaves and Quentavian Reaves of Albany.
Samuel, Ace Legacy, son, was born July 28 to Shanquetta Strong and Kevin Samuel of Albany.
Simmons, Tru Legacy, son, was born August 2 to Jasmine Phillips and Larry Simmons, Jr. of Albany.
Slaughter, Waylon Kevon, son, was born August 4 to Victoria Prince and Willie Slaughter of Albany.
Thomas, Brynlen True, son, was born August 11 to Latara Thomas of Albany.
Walton, Koi Lee, son, was born July 25 to Kayla James and Lamarcus Walton of Albany.
West, Kensley Omorri, daughter, was born August 9 to Ka’Ren Nixon and Ontario West of Albany.
Williams, Luna Waller, daughter, was born July 26 to Carolynn Williams and Floyd Tasaka Jr. of Albany.
Williams, Nda Reign, daughter, was born August 2 to Deindrea May and Eric Williams Jr. of Albany.
Williams, Nolan Kamar, son, was born July 27 to Tyneisha Williams of Arlington.
Wilschetz, Walter Dretrich, son, was born August 5 to Anna Wilschetz and David Wilschetz of Albany.
Wilson, Ja’Khi Le’Marion, son, was born August 12 to Tobisha Burrell and Johnny Wilson Jr. of Albany.
Woods, Dylan Amir, son, was born August 4 to Tyeesha Woods and Adrian Woods Jr. of Americus.
Zenga, Gracyn Abigail, daughter, was born July 29 to Dana Zenga and Chaz Zenga of Leesburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.