Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany between Aug. 15-20, 2022:
Adams, Landen Alday, daughter, was born August 16 to Logan Adams and Thomas Adams of Albany.
Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany between Aug. 15-20, 2022:
Adams, Landen Alday, daughter, was born August 16 to Logan Adams and Thomas Adams of Albany.
Austin, Joseph TayShaun, son, was born August 15 to Shante Dixon and Joseph Austin of Albany.
Bonds, Messiah Allen, son, was born August 18 to Skiteafa Brown-Allen and Issiah Bonds Sr. of Chicago, Ill.
Campbell, Sage Marie and Salem Amie, twin daughter, were born August 19 to Rebecca Campbell and Wayne Campbell of Poulan.
Davis, Emmanuel Lee Jr., son, was born August 15 to Unique Guines and Emmanuel Davis Sr. of Albany.
Gonzalez, Elijah Isaac, son, was born August 15 to Erika Gonzalez and Yoseph Gonzalez Vasallo of Albany.
Green, Kassidy Noelle, daughter, was born August 19 to Jessica Green of Albany.
Gude, Ashymin Koa, son, was born August 16 to Pennacle Gude of Albany.
Hamilton, Amira Brielle, daughter, was born August 17 to Jamie Fitzgerald and Altan Hamilton Jr. of Albany.
Kopel, Cameron James, son, was born August 15 to Andrea Kopel and Taylor Kopel of Albany.
Martinez, Connie Annalise Franchesca, daughter, was born August 15 to Margarita Paz and Sergio Martinez Jr. of Omega.
Peoples, Delvin Rasaunn Jr., son, was born August 15 to Shunqual Brown and Delvin Peoples Sr. of Albany.
Tyson, Sa’Yori Tianna, daughter, was born August 19 to Sonyea Tyson of Albany.
Walker, Jayven Delanor, son, was born August 20 to Shandoria Goines and Delanor Walker of Albany.
Williams, Jayden Cortez, son, was born August 15 to Sonya Odom and Jamario Williams of Sylvester.
Williams, Rylee Dior, daughter, was born August 18 to Diamond Taylor and Javoris Williams of Sumter County.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This poll is not scientific, results only reflect opinions of respondents
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.