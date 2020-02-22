Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Feb. 11-15:
Barber, Halo-Hendrix Malik, son, was born Feb. 15 to Tyasha and Tavekious Barber of Moultrie.
Billings, Raelynn Nichole, daughter, was born Feb. 12 to Shaleece Kimbrough and Ra’travious Billings of Albany.
Etheridge, McKinlee Wynn, was born Feb. 14 to Raylee and Josh Etheridge of Albany.
Faircloth, Linen Camille, was born Feb. 13 to Lenzi and Steven Faircloth of Albany.
Raper, Noah Chase, son, was born Feb. 11 to Lauren Rackley and Lonnie Raper of Sylvester.
Shorter, D’Lasia Imani, daughter, was born Feb. 11 to Christina Lynette Shorter of Edison.
Telfair, Cayson Emir, son, was born Feb. 12 to Maylsia Pope Telfair and Cornelius Jermale Telfair of Cuthbert.
Williams, A’ayan Alimeen, son, was born Feb. 15 to Destiny La’Sandra Elise Jones and Anthony Asa Williams of Albany.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.