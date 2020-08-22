The following births, unless otherwise noted, took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany April 19-30:
West, Journee Dior, daughter, was born April 19 to Rolanda Jones and Jontravius West Sr. of Meigs.
Sparrow, Jenesis O’vae, daughter, was born April 20 to Asha Smith and Cordarell Sparrow of Blakely.
Harvey, Elyse LeRyn, daughter, was born April 21 to Janei Washington and Edward Harvey Jr. of Albany.
Leroy, Ma’Kenslee, daughter, was born April 21 to Meshyia Leroy of Albany.
McIvory, Zaylen Christian Josiah and Zhamir Christial Joshua, twin sons, were born April 22 to Sierra McIvory of Albany.
Graham, Payton Adriana, daughter, was born April 23 to Jasmine Holton and Brandon Graham of Albany.
Williams, Iyla I’aysia, daughter, was born April 22 to Iesha Williams of Albany.
Reese, Kaycee Morris, daughter, was born April 23 to Sarah Reese of Leesburg.
Devane, Stephanie Jeanette, daughter, was born April 23 to Marlena Devane and William Devane of Albany.
Williams, Teigan Leigh, daughter, was born April 22 to Sarra Williams and Temirez Williams Sr. of Albany.
Deen, Jude Anthony, son, was born April 25 to Tiffany Deen and Juan Deen of Valdosta.
Williams, Kaleiah Avianna, daughter, was born April 24 to Quintierra Williams of Albany.
Turner, Chloe Cheyenne, daughter, was born April 24 to Kaylee Wilson-Turner and Rodney Turner of Blakely.
Cooper, Keri Zamar, daughter, was born April 26 to Diamond Holsey and Martin Cooper of Sylvester.
Bentley-Moorer, Jayda-Pearl Cyn’thia, daughter, was born April 27 to Jayana Bentley and Derrick Moorer of Albany.
Pittman, Maddox Dior, son, was born April 27 to Sheena Pittman and Robert Pittman of Blakely.
Revell, Jordie Elliott, daughter, was born April 27 to Ryann Revell and Mason Revell of Albany.
Soloman, Messiah Denoris, son, was born April 28 to Brittany Johnson and Freddie Soloman of Cairo.
Sanders, Kamryn Alivia Milan, daughter, was born April 28 to Keirra Sanders of Albany.
Virviescas, Matias, son, was born April 28 to Anyi Katherine Virviescas and Hamel Alberto Virviescas of Albany.
Elrod, Christopher Flynt, son, was born April 28 to Cailyn McCardle and Christopher Elrod of Albany.
Newberry, Kiana Mariah, daughter, was born April 28 to Emonyi Jones and Keyunta Newberry of Albany.
Caine, Ryder Star, daughter, was born April 30 to Aubrey Caine and Alexander Caine of Albany.
Quaglietta, Lillian Grace, daughter, was born April 29 to Jennifer Quaglietta and Michael Quaglietta of Leesburg.
Windom, Zoriyah Elaine, daughter, was born April 30 to Alticia Deneisha Windom of Albany.
Skinner, Thomas Cash, son, was born April 30 to Falon Skinner and Leo Skinner of Leesburg.
Powell, Ginger A’Miya, daughter, was born April 30 to Shanera Stephens and Kentavious Powell of Albany.
Seay, Asher, Jamier’, son, was born April 30 to Ashley Lashunda Norwood and Eric James Seay of Valdosta.
Crapp, Kai’Lani Victoria, daughter, was born April 30 to Kenyetta Wells and Trayvon Crapp of Albany.
The following births, unless otherwise noted, took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany May 1-31:
Pollock, Smith Garrett, son, was born May 1 to Haley Etheridge and Bradley Pollock of Albany.
Morris, Prince Rodriquez James, son, was born May 1 to Frantazia Jaw’annia Tift and Rodriquez Morris of Albany.
Collins, Hayes Hilton, son, was born May 3 to Erin Collins and Joel Collins of Leesburg.
Alayah, Rah’Ri, daughter, was born May 2 to Iyana Shuntel Wright of Albany and Denize Montreze Williams of Pelham.
Banks, Ka’mari Lennox, son, was born May 13 to Samantha Cutts and Edgar Banks Jr. of Albany.
Clark, Jayce Ki’Veon, son, was born May 13 to Shekethia Lewis and Rasheem Clark Sr. of Albany.
McCoffity, Nyla Monroe, daughter was born May 14 to Shanay Harden and Aron McCaffity of Albany.
Arnold, Logan Sherrod, son, was born May 14 to Karmecia Dasher and Alex Arnold of Dixie.
Murray, William Cary, son, was born May 15 to Fiona Murray and Cary Murray of Sumner.
Lewis, Joaquin Lorenzo, son, was born May 14 to Elizabeth Perez Diaz and Linval Lewis Jr. of Albany.
Wilson, Tiana Amora, daughter, was born May 14 to Tenya Wilson of Sylvester.
Smith, Theodosia Olivia Praise, daughter, was born May 14 to Charlisa L. Smith of Thomasville.
Leonard, Josiah Noel, son, was born May 15 to Gabrielle Leonard of Albany.
Bryant, Cevyn Dior’ Necole, daughter, was born May 15 to Tanasia Lewis and Christopher Bryant of Albany.
Johnson, Gracelyn, daughter, was born May 15 to Miriam Monfort Johnson and Tyler Johnson of Augusta.
Wells, Sebastian James, son, was born May 10 to Wendi Dupree and John Wells of Shellman.
Milliken, Elizabeth Lynn, daughter, was born May 11 to Connie Milliken and Brendan Millikan of Leesburg.
Edmonds, London Jermiya, daughter, was born May 11 to Gloria Burley Jeremy Edmonds of Camilla.
Mathis, Ella Grace, daughter, was born May 11 to Abigail Mathis of Poulan.
Clark, Jasiah Amir, son, was born May 11 to La’Shondria Weeks and Janarius Clark of Albany.
Wilson, Ja’Kenzly Alexis (daughter) and Johnny Lee (son), twins, were born May 11 to Tobisha Burrell and Johnny Wilson of Albany.
Wilkerson, Khloee’ Danielle, daughter, was born May 12 to Alexis Dodson and Kendrick Wilkerson of Americus.
Bivens, Ja’Korbin Gabriel, son, was born May 13 to Aaliyah Bivens of Donalsonville.
Mosley, Gianna Marie, daughter, was born May 12 to Mesha Trice and Dontavious Mosley of Albany.
Avery, Brenton, son, was born May 13 to Alyssa Avery and Dustin Avery of Ellaville.
Mitchell, Brandon Ray Jr., son, was born May 15 to Mimi Mitchell and Brandon Mitchell Sr. of Americus.
Fendley, Eliza Rey, daughter, was born May 15 to Laura Fendley and Luke Fendley of Americus.
Rucker, Emmett Lee, son, was born May 16 to Nicole Rucker and Brooks Rucker of Baconton.
Hawkins, Car’Layia Marie Journee, daughter, was born May 6 to Santec’yara Whitehead and Cornelius Hawkins of Ashburn.
Harris, Haylee Marie, daughter, was born May 7 to Jennifer Johnson and Shantavius Harris of Albany.
Raines, Kobe Cole, son, was born May 7 to Shelkeria Johnson of Albany.
Reed, Kylen MaKai, son, was born May 9 to Kelshondra Reed of Albany.
Lam, Raphael Dong, son, was born May 4 to Minh Nguyen Dinh and Thuy Lam of Cumming.
Burch, Ethan James, son, was born May 2 to Arizona Varnadoe and Jeffery Burch of Moultrie.
Stinson, Ella Skye, daughter, was born May 4 to Mary Kristen Stinson of Leesburg.
Pace, Kendalyn Seantaji, daughter, was born May 5 to Katlyn Lashay Daniels and Seantago Demarkys LeRodderick Pace of Albany.
Taylor, Reign Armani, daughter, was born May 5 to Valencia Hunt and Robert Taylor Jr. of Sylvester.
Leverette, Gionna Marie, daughter, was born May 6 to Chantol Yacera Leverette of Albany.
Gibson, Jaelen, son, was born May 6 to Aiesha Hall and Fedarrow Gibson of Albany.
Hill, Jayleen Amani, daughter, was born May 6 to NyKale Wood and Emanuel Hill of Albany.
Green, Kyrie Terrell, son, was born May 7 to Torkesha Grimes and Kurtis Green of Cuthbert.
Miller, Jason Bradley, son, was born May 8 to Kelsea Bradley and Jefferson Miller of Albany.
Wikeison, Braxton Wendell, son, was born May 17 to Bobbi Wilson and Bobbye Wikeison of Albany.
Luke, Brynlee, daughter, was born May 16 to Hailey Preston and Mack Luke of Cuthbert.
Minter, Kingston Demetrius, son, was born May 18 to Shabreka Moore and Leonard Minter Jr. of Albany.
Porter, Kahlani Lafaye (daughter) and Kenyan Lajuan (son), twins, were born May 18 to Tara Jones and Curtis Porter Jr of Albany.
Dale, Montravious Quantez Jr., son, was born May 18 to Alexius Harris and Montravious Dale Sr of Albany.
Mathis, Kash Mir Vershawn, son, was born May 19 to Tierra Bridges and Terrance Mathis of Albany.
Swan, Reagan Grace, daughter, was born May 19 to Lydia Horton and Thomas Swan of Albany.
Cummings, Aubrey Lane, daughter, was born May 19 to Rebecca Cummings and Robert Cummings of Albany.
Sampson, Cooper Shawn, son, was born May 20 to Nikki Sampson and David Sampson of Ochlocknee.
Baltimore, Delilah Serenity, daughter, was born May 20 to Dominique Baltimore of Albany.
Wimberly, Jhentorris Bra’Shon Jr., son, was born May 20 to Moneshia Mattox and Jhentorris Wimberly Sr. of Edison.
Raughton, Reid Marshall, son, was born May 20 to Toni Raughton and William Raughton of Camilla.
Webster, Layton Webster Nathan, son, was born May 20 to Amber Webster and Adam Webster of Baxley.
Sellars, Olivia Kate, daughter, was born May 20 to Kasey Sellars and Jody Sellars of Ellaville.
Bass, Raiden Lee, son, was born May 21 to Stephanie Nicole Lewis and Stephen Paul Bass of Bainbridge.
Cox, Paisley Patricia, daughter, was born May 21 to Megan Fowler and Kyle Cox of Baconton.
Cohan, Kashton Lee, son, was born May 21 to Jaci Hoover and Andrew Cohan of Albany.
Frazier, Khylin Amaar, son, was born May 20 to Erica Frazier of Albany.
Warren, Rickcay Roy Jr., son, was born May 22 to Ja’Kkay Warren and Rickcay Warren Sr. of Albany.
Figueroa, Samuel Wesley, son, was born May 21 to Trinity Williams and Julius Figueroa of Baconton.
Vicks, Kendric Rashon, son, was born May 24 to Laqueisha Dodson and Andricus Vicks Sr. of Albany.
Shellhouse, Eowyn Elizabeth Rayne, daughter, was born May 26 to Casen Shellhouse and Johnathan Shellhouse of Leesburg.
Lewis, Gracelyn Ann, daughter, was born May 26 to Savanna McGinnis and Logan Lewis of Cairo.
Wright, Keilani, daughter, was born May 26 to Ebony Hunter and Kenneth R. Wright of Montezuma.
Denton, Samantha Ann, daughter, was born May 27 Kara Denton and David Denton of Albany.
Klutz, Amelia Rose, daughter, was born May 27 to Dana Davis and Edward Klutz of Albany.
Hart, Callie Jaye, daughter, was born May 28 to Chinary Jordan and Larry Hart III of Albany.
Hall, TyAnthony L. Jr., son, was born May 27 to Destiny Perkins and TyAnthony Hall of Albany.
Marcus, Joshua Antwan, son, was born May 28 to Amanda Marcus and Decarlo Marcus of Leesburg.
Hall, DaKari Rashaude, son, was born May 28 to Mercedes Toomer and Dontavious Hall of Albany.
Rainey, Jaliyah Maree, daughter, was born May 27 to Diamond Rainey and Janterria Seay of Albany.
Battle, Pryce J. Jr., son, was born May 28 to Vanessa L. Battle and Pryce J. Battle Sr. of Pittsview, Ala.
Pullen, John Hilton III, son, was born May 28 to Lauren Pullen and Hilton Pullen of Leslie.
Humphrey, McCartney Jane, daughter, was born May 29 to Alexa Humphrey and Patrick Humphrey of Leesburg.
Almond, Preston Lee, son, was born May 29 to Celeste Smith and Dante Almond of Leesburg.
