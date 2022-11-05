Kayson Zyairre Brownlee
Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany between Oct. 16-30, 2022:
Allen, Joshua Lamar, son, was born October 27 to Selena Allen and Frederick Allen Sr. of Arlington.
Armstrong, Eli Trustin, son, was born October 17 to Ta’mia Armstrong and Shontravious Armstrong of Albany.
Bradford, August Cruze, son, was born October 24 to Hannah Wortmann and Justin Bradford of Colquitt.
Brown, Kaiden Maurice, son, was born October 28 to Jasmine Mason and Malik Brown of Albany.
Brownlee, Kayson Zyairre, son, was born October 26 to Lakasia Reese and Natranza Brownlee of Albany.
Castillo, Danielle Mae, daughter, was born October 26 to Alexius Pennington and Daniel Castillo Jr. of Newton.
Clinton, Ashton Za’mir, son, was born October 23 to Kimberly Clinton of Albany.
Dykes, Kholyn Hayden, son, was born October 23 to Keamber Haley and Remus Dykes Jr. of Albany.
Fournier, Leo Carter, son, was born October 29 to Makayla Fournier and Andrew Fournier of Vermont.
Harris, Jamauri Janae, daughter, was born October 25 to Tanzania White and Jamarcus Harris of Albany.
Harris, Ryleigh Iyanna Ja’miracle, daughter, was born October 26 to Shanteria Cole and Lovel Harris of Albany.
Harvey, Kodi Alyn, daughter, was born October 16 to Amber Harvey and Reginald Harvey II of Albany.
Howell, Aiden Nathaniel, son, was born October 23 to Keri Dupree and Donavon Howell of Thomasville.
Huiras, Lukas Todd, son, was born October 24 to Samantha Huiras and Richard Huiras of Leesburg.
James, Immanuel Javarius Prince Jr., son, was born October 25 to Princess Tolbert and Immanuel James Sr. of Albany.
James, King Lamar, son, was born October 30 to Tia King and Isaiah James of Albany.
Joiner, Callan Clay, son, was born October 19 to Kendall Joiner and Austin Joiner of Leesburg.
Keen, Elijah Oliver, son, was born October 18 to Mackenzie Sheffield and Elijah Keen of Albany.
Krattley, Ashden Ridge, son, was born October 30 to Kayla Krattley and Robert Krattley of Albany.
Kurniawan, Grayson Kevin, son, was born October 27 to Skylar Fox and Nyoman Kurniawan of Albany.
Slaughter, Novah Amer, son, was born October 20 to Jennifer Johnson and Kentravious Slaughter of Albany.
Smith, Hank John, son, was born October 22 to Karon Smith and Mason Smith of Leesburg.
Stranz, Briar Raeley, daughter, was born October 27 to Allison Miller and Kyle Stranz of Albany.
Summer, Lennox Wiley-James, son, was born October 20 to Lindsey Dunlap and Jonathon Sumner of Tifton.
Sweet, Oreilly Joel, son, was born October 25 to Andrea Sweet and Orestes Sweet of Moultrie.
Turner, Phoenix Stone Allen, son, was born October 28 to Kasey Turner and Kevin Turner of Cairo.
Walls, Lila Noelle, daughter, was born October 22 to Heather Walls and Daniel Walls of Sylvester.
Watkins, Elle Amelia, daughter, was born October 18 to Carley Watkins and Tanner Watkins of Leesburg.
Watkins, Mendon M R (son) and Madyson M R (daughter), twins, were born October 24 to Nicole Watkins and Matthew Watkins of Albany.
Wettlaufer, Luca Michael, son, was born October 16 to Alexandria Wettlaufer and Braunson Wettlaufer of Albany.
Williams, Dalilah Grace, daughter, was born October 23 to Shainiya Williams of Pelham.
Wright, Bobby Walter IV, son, was born October 25 to Sha’Kimbreya Graham and Bobby Wright III of Albany.
Wright, Kai’Den Amaurie, son, was born October 20 to Alexus Richardson and Stevenson Wright Jr. of Albany.
