Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place Jan. 1-Feb. 5, 2021, at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Alamilla, Monterries Derell, son, was born January 1 to Barbara Sinquefield and Monterries Alamilla Sr. of Camilla.
Allen, Rylan Laky, son, was born February 4 to MyKiera Allen of Albany.
Anthony, Mi’Kayla Jennae, daughter, was born February 4 to Re’Shun Clyde and Michael Anthony of Albany.
Arnett, Ra’Niyah Monae, daughter, was born January 4 to Sequoia Pinkard and Ryan Arnett of Cuthbert.
Bannister, Cameron Monteir Jr., son, was born January 22 to Nashika Austin and Cameron Bannister Sr. of Albany.
Bell, Ja’Kinsley Brielle, daughter, was born January 1 to Kishambria Foster and Jaquan Bell of Albany.
Bertram, Jude Michael and James Maverick, twin sons, were born January 15 to Jennifer Bertram and James Bertram of Leesburg.
Binn, Tyler Amir, son, was born January 1 to Aashia Maloy and Tamir Binn of Wilcox County.
Blanton, Daylon Ridge, son, was born February 4 to Amber Olson and Barry Blanton of Edison.
Boatwright, Kehlani Chanel, daughter, was born January 2 to Daisha Oliver and Bakari Boatwright of Albany.
Brown, David Rashad Jr. (son) and Daviana Terry (daughter), twins, were born January 17 to Abigail Allen and David Brown of Albany.
Brown, Kinsley Janae, daughter, was born January 3 to Ja’Kala Stevenson and Eddie Brown III of Desota.
Brown, Riley Rayne, daughter, was born January 15 to Courtney Brown of Leesburg.
Brown, Ye’Shen Zavion-Amir, son, was born January 11 to Alexia Douse and Jesse Brown of Albany.
Bryant, Summer Reign, daughter, was born January 9 to A’siaunnya Bryant of Albany.
Butler, Stassi Gianna, daughter, was born January 6 to Patressia Johnson and Stacey Butler of Camilla.
Carr, Nzuri Noelle, daughter, was born January 9 to Keeria Carr and Riley Carr of Cairo.
Carter, Beau Russell, son, was born January 19 to Lori Fells and Gary Carter Jr. of Leesburg.
Cefaratti, Isabella Nicole, daughter, was born February 1 to Nicole Cefaratti and William Cefaratti of Albany.
Clark, Alexander Franklin Peace Jr., son, was born January 9 to Larenshay Clark and Alexander Clark Sr. of Albany.
Clay, Erianna Shanise, daughter, was born January 15 to Iesha Clay of Cuthbert.
Cohan, Laiya Grace, daughter, was born January 3 to Mackenzie Farr and Michael Cohan of Albany.
Collins, Carmen Noelle, daughter, was born January 8 to Ashley Daniel and Jeremy Collins of Leesburg.
Colwell, Jace Kyng Bernard, son, was born January 7 to Brianna Cooke and Julian Colwell of Americus.
Courson, Lainey Cait, daughter, was born January 20 to Carley Courson and Matthew Courson of Cordele.
Crook, Ryleigh Austyn, daughter, was born January 7 to Christian Crook and Austin Crook of Americus.
Dailey, Serenity Antoinette, daughter, was born January 16 to Danielle Dailey.
Davis, Kaiden Veron Amir, son, was born January 2 to Ayani Davis and Denzel Davis of Albany.
Edwards, Jayvion Kingston, son, was born January 12 to Kimberly Clark and Jaylon Edwards of Albany.
Enriquez, Kacie-Lynn Murillo, daughter, was born January 13 to Tera Murillo Enriquez and Jonathan Murillo Enriquez of Dawson.
Fairbanks, Christian D’mari, son, was born February 5 to Olivia Smith and Camarious Fairbanks of Albany.
Garrett, Jace Marque, son, was born January 19 to Nandi Watts and Carvinski Garrett of Albany.
Glasper, Kardee’ya LaVelle, son, was born January 22 to Quinasiya Glasper of Vidalia.
Green, Kali Rose, daughter, was born January 7 to Keshunna Green of Sylvester.
Grimsley, Kyle Martin Jr., son, was born January 15 to Sierra Dougherty and Kyle Grimsley Sr. of Leesburg.
Haynes, Ace Jaquaye, son, was born February 1 to Charity Loud and Contravius Haynes of Albany.
Haynes, Germani Messiah, son, was born January 6 to Keyanna Knight and James Haynes Jr. of Albany.
Holt, Harrisson Barrett, son, was born January 6 to Brett Holt and Benjamin Holt of Colquitt.
Howell, Lucas Anthony, son, was born February 2 to Jennifer Howell and Joseph Howell of Moultrie.
Hurwitz, Elizabeth Jeanine (daughter) and Charles Elliot (son), twins, were born January 5 to Rebekah Hurwitz of Leesburg.
Hussar, Evelyn Valerie, daughter, was born January 2 to Taylor Ramae’ and Samuel Hussar of Fredericksburg, Va.
Jarvis, Dawson Zachary, son, was born February 1 to Kayla Winters and Blair Jarvis of Leesburg.
Johnson, Princeton Thad (son) and Paisley Charlene (daughter), twins, were born February 4 to Nostalgia Johnson of Albany.
Joiner, Clarenceia Mon’e, daughter, was born January 31 to Shaqindor Hillman and Clarence Joiner Jr. of Macon County.
Jones, Kennedi Bra’Niya, daughter, was born January 20 to Darneisha Hunt and Jarquavious Jones of Albany.
Jones, Watson Crew, son, was born January 19 to Leigh Jones and Joseph Jones of Leesburg.
Kimbrough, KaiLiana KaLaiyah, daughter, was born January 14 to Shawanda Watson and Charles Kimbrough Jr. of Albany.
Larkin, Paul Wesley Jr., son, was born February 4 to Leslie Larkin and Paul Larkin Sr. of Leesburg.
Leggett, Ermias Antonio-Bernard, son, was born January 16 to Catera Leggett of Albany.
Lemons, Omari Detroin, son, was born January 5 to Michendria Anthony and Osmund Lemons of Albany.
Lockett, Alayah Nalani-Denice, daughter, was born February 1 to Ashley Allen and Kirshaun Lockett Sr. of Albany.
Lockett, Courtney Denard Jr., son, was born January 12 to Tshana Mosley and Courtney Lockett Sr. of Leesburg.
Lyons, Za’Layla A’Niyla, daughter, was born January 21 to Alliyah Lyons of Albany.
Magwood, Chauncey Khalil Jr., son, was born January 10 to Raegan Green and Chauncey Magwood Sr. of Poulan.
Mercado, Aaron Gleyber Rodriquez, son, was born January 24 to Gleidy Mercado Reyes and Rosario Rodriquez Munoz of the Dominican Republic.
Mitchell, Kaian Amare, son, was born January 17 to Adrienne Mitchell of Albany.
Moore, Jurnee Noel, daughter, was born January 11 to Chiquita Chaney and Quincy Moore Sr. of Albany.
Musgrove, Gentry Walker, son, was born January 19 to Jamie Musgrove and Vernon Musgrove III of Leesburg.
Odom, Aiden James, son, was born January 7 to Meagan Jackson and Willian Odom III of Albany.
Odom, Jace Cole, son, was born February 2 to Stephanie Dixon and Kevin Odom of Albany.
Pedigo, India Naomi, daughter, was born February 1 to Taylor Pedigo of Albany.
Phillips, Hazeleigh Marie, daughter, was born January 8 to Chelsey Phillips and Keith Phillips of Albany.
Presley, Tate TaKara, son, was born January 14 to Megan Presley and Todd Presley of Albany.
Rice, Haizleigh Brielle, daughter, was born January 7 to Alana Jenkins and Jessie Rice Jr. of Marietta.
Singletary, Saylor Kate, daughter, was born February 3 to Lakin Singletary and Robert Kyle Singletary of Sylvester.
Smith, Nolan Shiloh, son, was born January 2 to Macy Croft and Brandon Smith of Nashville.
Snipes, Charlotte Lillyanne, daughter, was born February 3 to Victoria Snipes and Tanner Snipes of Albany.
Tabb, Teagan Cole, son, was born January 2 to Jennifer Tabb and Roger Tabb of Newton.
Tenorio-Nunez, Carlos, son, was born January 20 to Juana Nunez Chavando and Carlos Tenorio Carmona of Albany.
Thompson, Miracle A’Zure, daughter, was born February 5 to Antionette Thompson of Albany.
Tison, Elsie Lee, daughter, was born January 14 to Cassidy Tison and Jared Tison of Sylvester.
Underwood, Vivian Isabella, daughter, was born January 18 to Priscila Machado and William Underwood III of Albany.
Wade, Hudson Bentley, son, was born January 6 to Ashley Wade and Peyton Wade of Albany.
Wallace, Brooklyn Saray, daughter, was born February 5 to Kelvena Acree and Malcolm Wallace of Albany.
Watkins, Jack Braxton V, son, was born February 1 to Hunter Watkins and Jack Watkins IV of Sylvester.
Webb, Gunner Axel, son, was born January 19 to Krysti Fletcher and Austin Webb of Leesburg.
White, Jo’Niyah Monique, daughter, was born February 4 to Tiffany Jones and Jonathan White Jr. of Albany.
White, So’siana Dasani, daughter, was born January 4 to Maria Acula and Dresaun White of Pelham.
Young, Noah Franklin, son, was born January 4 to Kristen Young and Case Young of Albany.
