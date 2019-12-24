Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney memorial Hospital Dec. 5-13:
Barnes, Avery, daughter, was born Dec. 9 to De’Andra Barnes of Albany.
Bearden, Reagan MacKenzie, daughter, was born Dec. 11 to Megan and Thomas Bearden of Thomasville.
Clyde, Dominion, son, was born Dec. 14 to Elizabeth and Jeral Clyde Jr. of Albany.
Dawson, Ja’she Maurice, son, was born Dec. 11 to Chelsey Wilson and Jalen Dawson of Albany.
Garcia, Elijah Leone, son, was born Dec. 12 to Celena and Michael Garcia of Albany.
Gilbert, Majesty Amori, daughter, was born Dec. 12 to Shkeba Butler and Montravius Gilbert of Albany.
Grooms, Jamir Eman, son, was born Dec. 11 to Dominque Hayes of Pelham.
Hunt, Khalil Amari, son, was born Dec. 11 to Santoria Quanesia Hunt of Albany.
Jackson, Skyla Titiana, daughter, was born Dec. 12 to Annie Jackson of Dawson.
Johnson, Quadir Messiah, son, was born Dec. 10 to Christina Monique Brown and Qutanna Lamond Johnson of Dawson.
McClendon, Bray’Lei Alysse, daughter, was born Dec. 5 to Brittany Reynolds and Willie McClendon of Ft. Gaines.
McDonald, Makeba, daughter, was born Dec. 8 to Nefertari McDonald of Leesburg.
Moore, Nyles Samir, son, was born Dec. 8 to Jasmine Green of Albany.
Parks, Carleigh Me’khol, daughter, was born Dec. 9 to Alezendria Alexander and Calvin Parks of Albany.
Pate, Samuel Jackson, son, was born Dec. 10 to Erin and Branon Pate of Leesburg.
Pfannkuch, Carter, son, was born Dec. 9 to Alex and Bryan Pfannkuch of Albany.
Ploughman, Everleigh Joyce, daughter, was born Dec. 5 to Jennifer Withers and Shane Ploughman of Albany.
Powell, Raine’ Nicole, daughter, was born Dec. 5 to Chaka V. Powell of Albany.
Reynolds, Liam Adler, son, was born Dec. 12 to Krystal Renea Reynolds of Leesburg.
Saffi, Brayden Z., son, was born Dec. 12 to Angelica Saffi of Smithville.
Santiago, Nayla Camila (daughter) and Caspian Neithan (son), were born Dec. 9 to Idalia Santiago of Albany.
Selman, Morgan Renae, daughter, was born Dec. 13 to Stephanie and Aaron Selman of Albany.
Shepard, Langley Ella, daughter, was born Dec. 12 to Laura and Stephen Blake Shepard of Colquitt.
Skovgard, Georgia Scarlett, daughter, was born Dec. 11 to Jennifer and Jason Skovgard of Leesburg.
Tedder, Bentley Dylan, son, was born Dec. 11 to Elizabeth Talley and Sean Tedder of Bainbridge.
Thomas, Kamari Montrel, son, was born Dec. 9 to Kwantesa Thomas of Albany.
Washington, Kai’veon Jazavier, son, was born Dec. 5 to Keumbria Washington of Albany.
Wilson, Autumn Ellaree, daughter, was born Dec. 11 to Tamekia and Joshua Wilson of Leesburg.
Winbush, Briel Arriana, daughter, was born Dec. 11 to Elexus Winbush of Albany.