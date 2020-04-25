Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital March 30-April 18:
Alexander, Kyson Amir, son, was born April 8 to Nikeria Harper and Tylik Alexander of Cuthbert.
Angel, Nathan Asiel (son), Palila Odetta (daughter), and Isabella Grace (daughter), triplets, were born April 17 to Rosa Fernanda Sanchez Rojas and Oscar Gerardo Angel Olalde of Moultrie.
Apperson, Athena Marie, daughter, was born April 12 to Brittany and Brandon Apperson of Albany.
Bonds, Issiah Malik Jr., son, was born April 9 to Skiteafa Brown-Allen and Issiah Bonds Sr. of Chicago, Ill.
Brown, Nidell Lopez Jr., son, was born April 4 to Tiffany Noel Brown and Nidell Lopez Brown Sr. of Albany.
Carley, Tidus Demetrius Jr., son, was born April 3 to Kendra Louise Carley and Tidus Demetrius Carley Sr. of Leesburg.
Cawthon, Aster Joelle, daughter, was born April 14 to Megan Regan and Caleb Cawthon of Leesburg.
Davis, Avah Sonae, daughter, was born April 9 to Bethany and Erin Davis of Albany.
Fisher, A’myra Porshay Nicole, daughter, was born April 17 to Destiny Clay and Markeith Fisher of Albany.
Flowers, Sa’naya A’mori, daughter, was born April 14 to Sherita Curry and Eddie Flowers of Albany.
Forehand, Alexander Christopher Allen, son, was born April 15 to Lisa Marie and Timothy Forehand of Albany.
Givens, Levi Alexander, son, was born April 14 to Trinity Kendrick and Cory Givens of Leesburg.
Green, Jacarius Faron, son, was born April 15 to Sarafina Denise Green of Albany.
Griffin, Michael Gage, son, was born April 5 to Kaitlin Kot and Montgomery Griffin of Leesburg.
Guerra, Agustine III, son, was born April 8 to Jessica Rodriguez and Agustine Guerra Jr. of Baconton.
Hardy, Kodie Shay, daughter, was born April 13 to Rebecca Hardy of Albany.
Harris, Cahlani Joel, daughter, was born April 13 to Christy Harris of Ellenwood.
Harris, Jeremiah Eli, daughter, was born April 2 to Lequita and William Harris of Colquitt.
Jackson, Kevin Sherrod Jr., son, was born April 1 to Chiquita Gulley and Kevin Jackson Sr. of Albany.
Johnson, Baislee Malea, daughter, was born April 2 to Brianna Blanch and Kelmarday Johnson of Albany.
Johnson, Kalani Di’Anna, daughter, was born April 16 to Precious Jackson and Omega Johnson III of Albany.
Jones, Rayshawn, son, was born April 15 to Tanisha Jones of Albany.
Manders, Paisley Ann, daughter, was born April 1 to Carley Ann and Chase Joseph Manders of Leesburg.
Mathis, Bailey Rae, daughter, was born April 14 to Tamala and Wesley Mathis of Cordele.
Owens, Genesis Kayline, daughter, was born April 8 to Ashlan Owens of Atlanta.
Profit, Zy’Quan Jordan, son, was born April 6 to Jolana Tapp and Bryan Profit of Albany.
Randolph, Nicol’as Elias, son, was born April 18 to Teniah Clyde and Marlon Randolph II of Leesburg.
Robinson, Ja’layah Ann, daughter, was born April 2 to Jasmine and Vincent Robinson Sr. of Albany.
Smith, Eli Averett, son, was born April 6 to Jessica Owens and Truitt Smith of Newton.
Smith-Robinson, Ethan, son, was born April 11 to Tranesha Smith and Desmane Robinson of Albany.
Spence, Armani Marie, daughter, was born April 11 to Shaniece Evans and Arthur Spence Jr. of Albany.
Stephens, Brayden Amir, son, was born April 14 to Shanice Bush and Sheriod Stephens of Albany.
Taylor, Kenzlee Amor, daughter, was born April 15 to Laporchia and Zachary Taylor of Leesburg.
Tesmer, Charli Joyce, daughter, was born April 13 to Laura and Tyler Tesmer of Leesburg.
Wetherald, Douglas Griffin, son, was born April 17 to Danielle and Brenton Wetherald of Leesburg.
White, Howell Dixon, son, was born April 9 to Kaylee and Howell White of Leesburg.
Williams, Amon’te Ulysee Prince’, son, was born April 15 to Lequanna Williams of Albany.
Williams, Kelsey Nicole, daughter, was born April 18 to Brittany Mingo and Kirkland Williams of Albany.
Worlds, Kyran Mekhi, son, was born April 14 to Brittany Means and Robert Worlds Jr. of Blakely.
Wright, Kha’lil Johnathan Nolan, son, was born April 18 to Alexus Richardson and Stevenson Wright Jr. of Albany.
Wyche, Na’lehge Ne’Ari, son, was born March 30 to Kendriya Wyche of Thomasville.
