Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Sept. 1-30, 2020.
Atkins, Zy’air Masyia, daughter, was born September 30 to Chadranay Tyson and Jeremy Atkins of Albany.
Baker, Noah Saint James, son, was born September 7 to Jamie Baker of Albany.
Blackwell, Sawyer Harold, son, was born September 6 to Terri Blackwell and John Blackwell of Albany.
Bland, Kartier Laflare, son, was born September 7 to Chadria Jones and Javoris Bland of Albany.
Broussard, Keiron Tyree Jr., son, was born September 2 to Chanteria Chester and Keiron Broussard Jr. of Leesburg.
Brown, Jartavious Latrez Jr., son, was born September 20 to Diamond Childs and Jartavious Brown Sr. of Albany.
Carden, Merrick Grey, son, was born September 21 to Emily Masterson and Ethan Carden of Baconton.
Chan, Zachary Brian Paragayo, son, was born September 26 to Rengie Dahyan Chan and Brain Chan of Albany.
Clemence, Trevor Haze, son, was born September 22 to Lacey Clemence and Eric Clemence of Albany.
Clinton, Toni La’nijah, daughter, was born September 22 to Quamea Daniels and Tramacus Clinton Sr. of Albany.
Diamond, Jevon Rashaan Jr., son, was born September 21 to Latonya Daniels and Jevon Diamond Sr. of Albany.
Dixon, Adonis Juwan, son, was born September 28 to Francheska Dixon and Corey Dixon of Albany.
Dixon, Evelyn Grace, daughter, was born September 26 to Samantha Dixon and Ezekeil Dixon of Albany.
Edison, Armani Leon, son, was born September 29 to Melissa Edison and Derrick Edison of Camilla.
Evans, A’mear Demond, son, was born September 29 to Jasmond Mitchell and Cordelrius Evans of Albany.
Florence, Kaiden Jamal, son, was born September 11 to Kabreiana Woods and Jar’tavious Florence of Baconton.
Fralish, Carter Daniel, son, was born September 3 to Kari Fralish and Joshua Fralish of Leesburg.
Godbee, Hannah Kate, daughter, was born September 3 to Rebecca Godbee and Nathaniel Godbee of Leesburg.
Gonzalez, Tillman Lee-Daniel, son, was born September 24 to Anne-Marie Gonzalez and Joshua Gonzalez of Leesburg.
Green, Jordin Amirr, son, was born September 10 to Jaleesia Jordan and Shelton Green of Albany.
Grissett, Ruth Verity, daughter, was born September 23 to Judy Grissett and Robert Grissett of Americus.
Harpe, Zoe Elise, daughter, was born September 8 to Courtney Harpe and Brian Harpe of Albany.
Harrison, Ayce U’shone, son, was born September 10 to Shaneka Harrison of Albany.
Haynes, Eryn Maria, daughter, was born September 25 to Ka’mia Haynes of Camilla.
Hazen, Bexley Lendon, son, was born September 8 to Alyssa Hazen and Kevin Hazen of Leesburg.
Hinton, Amariah Marie, daughter, was born September 22 to Tamecia Hinton of Blakely.
Hollbrook, Colton Dale, son, was born September 24 to Jennifer Holbrook and Chase Holbrook of Sylvester.
Holsey, Gi’Anna Monae’, daughter, was born September 22 to Dakota Holsey of Albany.
Howard, Azazil De’jour, son, was born September 26 to Shereambrea Hughey and Dykerius Howard of Albany.
Howard, Peyton Alise, daughter, was born September 22 to Takeela Barron and Carlos Howard of Tifton.
Hughes, Kole Richard, son, was born September 2 to Samantha Umphurs and Jacob Hughes of Leesburg.
Hunnicutt, Bryer Brooks, son, was born September 2 to Courtney Hunnicutt and David Hunnicutt Jr. of Cuthbert.
Hurley, Cassius Sebastian, son, was born September 27 to Larkyn Little and Darius Hurley of Leesburg.
Jenkins, Jon Lagg, son, was born September 3 to Aron Jenkins and Adams Jenkins of Leesburg.
Lassiter, Jaslyn Ma’Kaylee, daughter, was born September 5 to Jasmine Lassiter of Albany.
Lewis, Jameson Sterling, son, was born September 7 to Sandy Beavers-Lewis and Alan Lewis of Leesburg.
Mands, Kalani Adrianna, daughter, was born September 8 to Kiara Hardy and Christopher Mands Sr. of Albany.
Martin, Woods Blake, son, was born September 24 to Karley Chappell and Steven Martin of Leesburg.
McDonald, Sydney Renee, daughter, was born September 21 to Loren McDonald and Jeremy McDonald of Leesburg.
Metz, Amari Tobia, son, was born September 8 to Tangina Bush and Antonio Metz of Leesburg.
Mitchell, Rayden Rashard, son, was born September 1 to Savannah Mitchell and Ray Mitchell of Albany.
Mizelle, Kasie Lee, daughter, was born September 4 to Ashley Mizelle and Garrett Mizelle of Albany.
Morman, King Semaj Amias, son, was born September 6 to Nikia Morman of Albany.
Mott, Braxton Rashad, son, was born September 25 to Brianna Jolly-Mott and Benjamin Mott Sr. of Albany.
Oliver, Jayden Kenard, son, was born September 28 to Frekia Gilbert and Edward Oliver of Albany.
Parson, Jeremiah Leon, son, was born September 25 to Angel Lyons and Larry Parson of Albany.
Perry, A’miracle Faith, daughter, was born September 26 to Tiunna Perry of Albany.
Powell, Justin Jr., son, was born September 23 to Eryon Patrick and Justin Powell Sr. of Albany.
Register, Aiden Alexander, son, was born September 3 to Briann Register of Albany.
Rivers, Dallas Keith, son, was born September 10 to Haley Rivers and Brandon Rivers of Leesburg.
Robinson, Delicia Janae, daughter, was born September 9 to De’Nisha Fluellen and David Robinson Jr. of Camilla.
Rowell, Caroline Elizabeth, daughter, was born September 1 to Elizabeth Rowell and Michael Rowell of Leesburg.
Rowell, William Paul, son, was born September 9 to Whitney Rowell and Jonathan Rowell Sr. of Ocilla.
Sampson, Trenity Lynn, daughter, was born September 8 to Do’Shea Garry and Trent Sampson of Leesburg.
Singletary, Baylor William, son, was born September 29 to Mackenzie Mathis and Thaddeus Singletary of Albany.
Smith, Lanier James, son, was born September 10 to Brandie Smith and Alexander Smith of Leesburg.
Starling, Khalani Ta’asia, daughter, was born September 3 to Quadrecia Strong and Tyron Sterling of Cuthbert.
Stephens, Mariah Makayla, daughter, was born September 26 to Brianna Barnes and Jalen Stephens of Dawson.
Terrell, Skylar Monet, daughter, was born September 9 to Brittney Terrell of Albany.
Thang, Lonni Jane, daughter, was born September 9 to Kathryn Mazzucco and Thiavaden Thang of Albany.
Tumblin, Zorienne Merie, daughter, was born September 22 to Oradell Cagle and Jawoski Tumblin of Leesburg.
Walker, Honysti Aleah, daughter, was born September 25 to Brittany Walker of Albany.
Walker, Journee Rene, daughter, was born September 30 to Lawanda Walker of Albany.
Watson, Rhett Michael, son, was born September 29 to Emily Watson and Richard Watson II of Baconton.
Watts, Denver Noelle, daughter, was born September 29 to Breona Bell and Ricarter Watts II of Albany.
Wells, Cassidy Moriah, daughter, was born September 28 to Keyonjala Milton and Dexter Wells of Albany.
Williams, Jermeria Adary, daughter, was born September 13 to Yolonda Forrester and Jermaine Williams of Cuthbert.
Williams, Noah Christiyana Ashanti, daughter, was born September 11 to Christina Walton of Cuthbert.
Wilson, Valentine Marie and London Marie, twin daughters, were born September 25 to Telivia Wilson and Pernell Wilson of Camilla.
Woodham, Vera LeAnn, daughter, was born September 29 to Rebecca Woodham and Chris Woodham of Albany.
Wright, Jaide Denise, daughter, was born September 28 to Kieshandria Wright and Ja’quan Wright of Albany.
Zahacy, Leland Andrew, son, was born September 21 to Allegra Crawford and Stuart Zahacy of Albany.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.