Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany between July 1 and July 16, 2022:
Adkins, Neo MaSallah Sadiq, son, was born July 14 to Fantique Adkins of Sparks.
Allen, A’Riyah Malia, daughter, was born July 12 to Anaurissa Butler and Antavious Allen of Albany.
Batten, Taylor Ka’Lani, daughter, was born July 11 to Letisha Henry and Taurus Batten of Albany.
Breasette, Asher Lee, son, was born July 11 to Madison Breasette of Albany.
Collins, Carter Isaiah, son, was born July 8 to Ashley Daniel and Jeremy Collins of Leesburg.
Covin, Ja’Kari Zyair, son, was born July 4 to Keasla Covin of Albany.
Daniels, Kylo De’Mazi, son, was born July 1 to Kiana Reed and DreKwaun Daniels of Albany.
Davis, Kalani I’naya, daughter, was born July 5 to Ayani Davis and Denzel Davis of Albany.
Futrill, Primrose Alexandria, daughter, was born July 13 to Isabella Futrill and Justin Futrill of Leesburg.
Greene, Morgan Helena, daughter, was born July 11 to Karnisha Greene and Marcellas Greene of Americus.
Griffin, Jett Blaze, son, was born July 14 to Kaylin Griffin of Leesburg.
Hamilton, Cai Nassir, son, was born July 4 to Gloria Hamilton of Albany.
Hembree, Patrick Wade, son, was born July 10 to Madeline Hembree and Zachary Hembree of Leary.
Henry, Jude Ever, son, was born July 5 to Amber Henry and Jimmy Henry Jr. of Edison.
James, Dillan Lee and Dallas Luke, twin sons, were born July 3 to Dreanna Johnson and Terrence James of Dawson.
Johnson, Maleyah Skye, daughter, was born July 7 to Hannah Long and Dacqwaun Johnson of Bainbridge.
Lane, Jah’Keil Tyshon, son, was born July 10 to Diamond Byrd and Justin Lane of Albany.
Lanier, James Coleman, son, was born July 4 to Anna Lanier and Nathan Lanier of Albany.
Lee, Zanovia Ari Peyton, daughter, was born July 13 to Shanieka Lewis and Philson Lee of Albany.
Maye, Cohen Michael, son, was born July 12 to Amanda Maye and Joseph Maye of Sylvester.
McIntyre, Simaad Dai’Shaun, son, was born July 9 to Erica McIntyre of Camilla.
McLucas, Quentlin Quardir, son, was born July 14 to Kinsha Stubbs and Quentin McLucas of Pelham.
Monita, Aava’lyn Leigh, daughter, was born July 10 to Jessica Monita and Deaven Partain of Moultrie.
Newton, Rylie Rae, daughter, was born July 15 to Emily Newton and Bryan Newton of Albany.
Porter, Nyla Merry-Jean, daughter, was born July 10 to Sharnequa Porter of Albany.
Prater, Cason Boone, son, was born July 11 to Meagan Prater and Christopher Prater of Morgan.
Ragan, Conor Beckett, son, was born July 7 to Devin Ragan and Rhett Ragan of Arlington.
Redding, Khloe Malea, daughter, was born July 2 to Kayla Redding of Albany.
Roney, Kyeir Tremaine, son, was born July 16 to Daphene Roney of Albany.
Soilberry, Brynlee Simone, daughter, was born July 13 to Dylancia Turner and D’metrius Soilberry of Albany.
Sowell, Immanuel Elliot, son, was born July 13 to India Sowell and Norman Sowell of Leesburg.
Stephens, Khaza Kymani, son, was born July 6 to Aniyaiah’ Thompson and Keyshon Stephens of Monticello, Fla.
Weldon, Cree Lior, son, was born July 8 to Autumn Mote and Andre Weldon of Thomasville.
Yochum, Remington Marie, daughter, was born July 12 of Abigail Yochum and William Yochum III of Parrott.
Young, Jules Zenyair, son, was born July 15 to Shyanne Young of Albany.
