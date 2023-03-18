Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany from Feb. 3 to March 12, 2023:
Addison, Sawyer Scott, son, was born February 10 to Emily Parker and Brandon Addison of Leesburg.
Allen, Israel Bernard, son, was born March 9 to Shamir Allen and Bernard Allen of Cuthbert.
Austin, Calynn Kymbri, daughter, was born March 9 to Tedricia Jackosn and Craig Austin Jr. of Albany.
Avery, Beckett Myles, son, was born March 7 to Crystal Avery and Trevor Ashley of Leesburg.
Bailey, Waylon Lee, son, was born February 22 to Morgan Rathel and Robert Bailey Jr. of Albany.
Baldree, Noah Tate, son, was born February 15 to Rachael Baldree and John Baldree Jr. of Albany.
Bell, Onyx MiAmor, son, was born March 1 to Shaquoise Bell of Albany.
Bishop, Promise Ja’Nae, daughter, was born March 3 to Randasha Flewellen and Dejanerior Bishop of Albany.
Bogan, Zah’Royal Ayleigh, daughter, was born March 10 to Votreca Bogan of Dawson.
Boyd, Wynter Kyla Marie, daughter, was born February 9 to Jawana Boyd of Albany.
Brown, Noa Andrew, son, was born March 6 to Diaundra Brown of Thomasville.
Bryant, Chloe Arianna, daughter, was born February 14 to Kendreaka Price and Nashid Bryant of Albany.
Bundies, Olivia Grace, daughter, was born February 14 to Annetta Parks and Andrew Bundies of Leesburg.
Castleberry, Sydney Belle, daughter, was born February 22 to Ashly Elizabeth Jackson Castleberry and Nicholas Wayne Castleberry of Leesburg.
Chapman, Ivi Audyn Sage, daughter, was born February 21 to Taylor Sears and Austin Chapman of Colquitt.
Chapman, Josey Rayne (daughter) and Brock Kevin (son), twins, were born February 26 to Mary Chapman and Kevin Chapman of Bainbridge.
Childs, Dylan Amir, son, was born March 9 to Porsche Childs of Albany.
Clark, Ari’anna Kamille, daughter, was born March 2 to Charmeshia Wilson and Devarte’ Clark of Albany.
Collins, Empress Yuriel, daughter, was born February 11 to Shawn Collins and Hiram Collins Jr. of Thomasville.
Cross, Asher George, son, was born March 6 to Ashley Cross and Richard Cross of Whigham.
Daniel, Kali Amor, daughter, was born February 19 to Kierra Bright and Terrence Daniel of Albany.
Daniels, Alijah Reon Pierce, son, was born February 14 to Alexia Pierce and Giavonte Daniels of Albany.
Daniels, Devon King, son, was born February 18 to Shantisa Daniels and DeAngelo Daniels of Albany.
Davis, Ka’mora Jace Rose, daughter, was born February 12 to Katrina Davis of Newton.
Davis, Narla Soh’Loveleigh, daughter, was born February 9 to Fredera Davis of Albany.
Deal, Owen Bradley, son, was born March 8 to Sierra Anderson and Jason Deal of Albany.
Dunning, Masiah Khalil, son, was born March 3 to Coretta Brown and Montaio Dunning of Albany.
Frandsen, Taylor Marie, daughter, was born February 20 to Alana Frandsen and Dylan Frandsen of Shellman.
Gosha, Maliyah Ryelle, daughter, was born March 9 to Kyalaaliyah Gosha of Albany.
Graves, Layton Walter, son, was born February 7 to Kiersten Graves and Robert Graves Jr. of Sylvester.
Green, Kaisley Noel and Kacelyn Traci, twin daughters, were born February 7 to Daisy Green of Albany.
Greenaway, Remi Rose, daughter, was born February 20 to Camicha Ryce of Tifton.
Hall, Journee Alise, daughter, was born February 28 to Destenee Josey and Tyrell Hall of Plains.
Harrison, Antonio Eugene III, son, was born March 7 to Asia Harrison and Antonio Harrison Jr. of Albany.
Hogan, Grayson Alexander, son, was born February 15 to Autumn Hogan and Zayne Hogan of Moultrie.
Hogan-Wisham, Janiese Faye, was born Marsh 10 to Laci Hogan-Wisham and John Wisham of Albany.
Hopkins, Saige Moriah, daughter, was born March 9 to Sariyanna Hopkins of Albany.
Howard, Karson Khamari, son, was born February 6 to Tyesha Howard and Nicolas Howard of Albany.
Hunter, Kyson Jamere, son, was born February 13 to Ivy Bridges and Tyrone Hunter Sr. of Baconton.
Jackson, Gianna Rylee, daughter, was born February 19 to Courtlyn Furguson and Jamal Jackson of Albany.
Jackson, Khyi Amari, son, was born February 13 to Erica Thomas and Quardarious Jackson of Edison.
Jenkins, Rhett Liam, son, was born March 8 to Sara Freeman and Ronald Jenkins Jr. of Sylvester.
Johnson, Zyla Jai, daughter, was born March 6 to Ashante White and Travis Johnson Jr. of Albany.
Joyce, Addison Leigh, daughter, was born February 17 to Brooklyn Joyce and Charles Joyce Jr. of Albany.
Kennedy, Archer Baine, son, was born March 4 to Mabry Parrish and Matthew Kennedy of Albany.
Knight, Acelyn Alora, daughter, was born February 17 to Kelsey Reynolds and Lester Knight of Leesburg.
Knoefler, Levi Thomas, son, was born February 10 to Ashley Knoefler and Jordan Knoefler of Leesburg.
Lee, Ayden Aster, son, was born March 8 to Tamyja Miller and Phaneus Lee of Albany.
Leuck, Hudson Cove, son, was born March 3 to Amanda Anderson and Christopher Leuk of Albany.
Mango, Landen Kash, son, was born February 14 to Lajanie Mills and Henry Mango of Albany.
Mathis, Auriani Ajaya, daughter, was born March 3 to Latonya Mathis of Sylvester.
McCoy, Ja’Sani SaNova, daughter, was born February 9 to Ka’shaunta McCoy of Albany.
Mitchell, Mason A’Hmari, son, was born March 6 to Tyriyonna Jordan and Devont’a Mitchell of Albany.
Montieth, Caroline Rose, daughter, was born March 11 to Heather Hart and Andrew Montieth of Leesburg.
Moore, Johnny Lee, son, was born February 15 to Alexis Moore of Albany.
Morris, Khaylani Marquesia Shontay, daughter, was born February 15 to Myrika Johnson and Marques Morris of Albany.
Morris, Levi Dean, son, was born February 22 to Elizabeth Morris and Glen Morris Jr. of Leesburg.
Nelson, Khazi Ru, son, was born February 17 to Porsche’ Nelson of Norman Park.
Novak, Vinca Azly, daughter, was born February 7 to Maisy Novak and Jacob Novak of Albany.
Nunez, Edgar Ignacio Jr., son, was born March 3 to Martika Morgan and Edgar Nunez Sr. of Albany.
Oliver, Kaison Ahmir, son, was born March 12 to Tamia Coney and Marqavius Oliver of Albany.
Parga, Angel Eduardo, son, was born February 21 to Nora Parga and Victor Parga Limon of Fitzgerald.
Perry, Bryce Andre, son, was born February 12 to Tamera Leggett and Breon Perry of Albany.
Phillips, Khyson Amir Jordan, son, was born March 1 to Aliayah Phillips of Albany.
Pierce, Zy’aire Dior, son, was born March 5 to Vashun Nickens and A’veontay Pierce of Leesburg.
Reese, Emma McNeil, daughter, was born March 1 to Ivy Reese and Christopher Reese of Cordele.
Richardson, Jude Wallace, son, was born February 18 to Holley Richardson and Michael Robinson of Albany.
Salter, Cohen Trace and Cole Harvey, twin sons, were born March 5 to Jessica Salter and Marcus Salter of Albany.
Shuemake, Karsyn Reign, daughter, was born March 10 to Marlesa Shuemake of Leesburg.
Smith, Lyric Jazelle, daughter, was born February 27 to Danae Holmes and Denzel Smith of Albany.
Sorima, Sean Calyx, son, was born February 24 to Ana Lennica Mae Santos and Patrick Sorima of Albany.
Stinson, Ky’Lani Dior and Ky’Yani Amor, twin daughters, were born February 3 to Jasmine Stinson of Edison.
Strum, A’Brina Acelynn, daughter, was born February 25 to Chelsea Brazier and Artavius Strum of Albany.
Summerset, Kamari Ty’rus, son, was born March 4 to Tamia Calloway and Deontavious Summerset of Dothan, Ala.
Sumner, Hayven Rae, daughter, was born March 5 to Patricia Sumner of Cordele.
Thompson, Harlee Nyomi, daughter, was born March 4 to Tristan Thompson of Albany.
Thornton, Queen Madilyn, daughter, was born February 7 to Markelia Hayes and Quodaius Thornton of Colquitt.
Tims, Alana Leigh, daughter, was born February 22 to Shameka Tims of Thomasville.
Tucker, Karlyn Renee, daughter, was born February 11 to Kelsey Tucker and James Tucker III of Leesburg.
Walker, Emmry Kate, daughter, was born February 28 to Charissa Walker and Justin Walker of Leesburg.
Wallace, Maicyn Jhene (daughter) and Micah Jayce (son), twins, were born February 19 to Raven Wallace and Malcolm Wallace of Albany.
Warren, J’ceon Mekel, son, was born March 3 to Janai Warren of Albany.
Waters, Isabella Laura, daughter, was born March 6 to Melissa Fernandez and Russell Waters of Albany.
Wiggins, Harlee Maleah, daughter, was born February 20 to Jasmine Wiggins and Michael Wiggins of Albany.
Williams, Alaiya Marie, daughter, was born March 3 to Shabreka Chester and Devario Williams of Dawson.
Williams, Davarius Ma’shad Jr., son, was born March 6 to Nadia Necole Teasley and Davarius Williams Sr. of Dawson.
Williamson, Lydia Mae, daughter, was born February 16 to Jordan Wiggins and Gabriel Williamson of Albany.
Williamson, Olivia Layne (daughter) and Oliver Zayne (son), twins, were born February 17 to Leigh Williamson and William Williamson of Colquitt.
Willis, Tucker Cole, son, was born February 22 to Kelsey Willis and Brandon Willis of Leesburg.
Woodham, Zay’Den Trendnell, son, was born February 15 to Phaderia Woodham of Albany.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.