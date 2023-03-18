Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany from Feb. 3 to March 12, 2023:

Addison, Sawyer Scott, son, was born February 10 to Emily Parker and Brandon Addison of Leesburg.

  • By Amber Jeffcoat amber.jeffcoat@albanyherald.com
