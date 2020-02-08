Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Jan. 19-25:
Anderson, Trison Kendell, son, was born Jan. 22 to Stephanie and Alex Anderson of Camilla.
Atkins, Mikel L., son, was born Jan. 21 to Laquanda and Michael Atkins III of Albany.
Battle, Q’Marrion Terell, son, was born Jan. 21 to Marika Terell Battle and Terrell Lamont Battle of Albany.
Bence, Brody Fulton, son, was born Jan. 20 to Madison Rice and Cody Bence of Albany.
Coleman, Aria, daughter, was born Jan. 22 to Natasha Coleman of Baconton.
Daniels, Harleigh, daughter, was born Jan. 22 to Keriston Williams and Gary Daniels Jr. of Newton.
Edwards, Macarius D’monie (son) and Madyson Dior (daughter), twins, were born to Sasha Cierra Dominique Edwards of Albany.
Hall, David Josiah, son, was born Jan. 21 to Crystal Sharon Hall of Albany.
Hicks, Ka’mari, daughter, was born Jan. 19 to Aretha Manson and Silas J. Hicks of Albany.
Holiday, Jahlia, daughter, was born Jan. 25 to Jakaris Harvey and Homer Holiday Jr. of Albany.
Jackson, Lionel Jackson IV, son, was born Jan. 24 to Jasmine and Lionel Jackson of Albany.
Little, Kahlia Janay, daughter, was born Jan. 23 to Whitney and LeKean Little of Albany.
McCray, Devin Michael, son, was born Jan. 24 to Atreyu McCray of Albany.
Mobley, Ryann Aida, daughter, was born Jan. 24 to Alexis and Ryan “Austin” Mobley of Dawson.
Molden, Morgan Gabriella, daughter, was born Jan. 20 to Angela and Roderick Molden of Albany.
Morris, Khayson Jamar, son, was born Jan. 23 to Myrika Johnson and Marques Morris of Albany.
Northam, Rowan Elise, daughter, was born Jan. 23 to Amanda Northam of Albany.
Seay, Jeffery Jesse Jr., son, was born Jan. 21 to Julie Ball and Jeffery Jessee Seay, Sr. of Albany.
Wright, Za’Marion Amir, son, was born Jan. 19 to Lor’Neesia Taylor and Zera Wright of Albany.
