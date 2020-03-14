Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany Jan. 27-March 8:
Adams, Johnathan Tremaine Jr., son, was born Mar. 4 to Jasmine Evans and Johnathan Adams Sr. of Americus.
Battle, Malia Lee’onna, daughter, was born Mar. 6 to Averia Brown-Battle and Montreal Battle of Pelham.
Bishop, Noah Alexander, son, was born Jan. 27 to Hannah Welch and David Bishop of Albany.
Boone, Zariah Niasya, daughter, was born Jan. 31 to Mia Boone of Albany.
Carter, Kiari Love, daughter, was born Jan. 28 to Latia Carter of Albany.
Clyde, De’Nyla Kelis, daughter, was born Mar. 2 to Deandria Williams and Corey Clyde of Dawson.
Curry, Alivia Z’Nya, daughter, was born Jan. 31 to Brittney Ware and Tyrone Curry Jr. of Damascus.
Davidson, Layden Scott, son, was born March 8 to Heather Depew and Bradley Davidson of Leesburg.
Davis, Zohuan’ Jerome and Zahari’ Ji’Cuan, twin sons, were born Jan. 29 to Cy’Ambria Dye and Ozell Davis of Albany.
Dyal, Adah Rose, daughter, was born March 2 to Claire Dyal and Jonathan Dyal of Leesburg.
Edwards, Olivia Kaye, daughter, was born March 1 to Meagan Edwards and Joshua Edwards of Albany.
Epling, Colton James, son, was born Jan. 31 to Caitlin Epling and Brandon Epling of Leesburg.
Frazier, Joseph Victor Jr., son, was born Jan. 31 to Deonna Powell and Joseph Frazier Sr. of Albany.
Higdon, Wesley Bernell III, son, was born Jan. 31 to Toni White and Wesley Higdon of Albany.
Kendricks, Camille Amani, daughter, was born Jan. 30 to Shantayvius Lovette and Carlisle Kendricks Jr. of Albany.
Kent, Angel Roslynn Ann and Brianna Sarah Kay, twin daughters, were born March 2 to Tracy Kent of Thomasville.
Lopez, Claire Belle and Evelyn Lyn, twin daughters, were born March 4 to Wendy Haase-Lopez and Cody Lopez of Albany.
McClure, Myla Grace, daughter, was born Jan. 29 to Alexis Tisdale and Nathan McClure of Albany.
Micah, Colson, son, was born March 2 to Chelsea Henderson of Arlington.
Mitchell, Ja’Katelyn, daughter, was born Jan. 28 to Destinee La’Quana Lockett and Kenneth Ray Mitchell Jr. of Smithville.
Morrison, Lillian Grace, daughter, was born Jan. 30 to Rachel Morrison and Sean Morrison of Leesburg.
Ransom, Jadarian Delon Jr., son, was born March 4 to Desireh Johnson and Jadarian Ransom Sr. of Albany.
Schacht, Madilyn Leigh, daughter, was born March 4 to April Schacht and Robert Schacht of Bronwood.
Smith, Embry Oaklynn, daughter, was born Jan. 31 to Rebecca King and Bradley Smith of Leesburg.
Smith, Charles Henry III, son, was born March 4 to Laura Smith and Charles Henry Smith Jr. of Donalsonville.
Stove, Ava Janelle, daughter, was born March 4 to Shandreika Washington and Michael Stone Jr. of Albany.
Thomas, Zoey Alexcia, daughter, was born March 1 to Jasmine Best and Xavian Thomas of Albany.
Washington, Kaisley Mila, daughter, was born March 2 to Shaquanda Walker and Stanley Washington Jr. of Albany.
Yates, Malik Javontae, son, was born Jan. 31 to Andriana Hutchings and Walker Yates of Camilla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.