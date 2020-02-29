Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Feb. 14-22:
Wilkerson, Jace Nasir, son, was born Feb. 14 to Tanisha Wilkerson of Quitman.
Pope, Ava Elaine, daughter, was born Feb. 16 to Christina and Jon Pope of Leesburg.
Bills, Promise Brazill, daughter, was born Feb. 16 to Jane’ Aella Bills of Albany.
Rivers, Emery Helen-Grace, daughter, was born Feb. 17 to Ariel Jean Jackson and Chaz Montycello of Cuthbert.
Roberts, John William III, son, was born Feb. 17 to Carey Weldon and John Roberts II of Oakfield.
Bryant, Levi Taylor, son, was born Feb. 18 to Caroline Snellgrove Bryant and Nolan Taylor Bryant of Albany.
Green, Logan Richard, son, was born Feb. 18 to Katherine Michelle Green and Kiante Deion Green of Albany.
Apaka, Kennard K. IV, son, was born Feb. 18 to Cally Jade Hurst and Kennard K. Apaka III of Leesburg.
Sizemore, Rylynn Braelee, daughter, was born Feb. 18 to Taylor Freeman and David Sizemore of Albany.
Stovall, Piper Addilyn, daughter, was born Feb. 19 to Jamie Stovall and Ryan Stovall of Cairo.
Dykes, Oaklyn Rene’, daughter, was born Feb. 19 to Madison Dykes of Leesburg.
Seay, Jaylah A’Mari, daughter, was born Feb. 19 to Jaukiel Seay of Albany.
Hightower, Olivia Jade, daughter, was born Feb. 20 to Darneisha Hightower of Blakely.
Brown, Journee, daughter, was born Feb. 20 to Shakenia Bowers and Jatonious Brown of Albany.
Harry, Rachel Caroline, daughter, was born Feb. 20 to Misty Harry and James Harry of Americus.
Brown, Khalani Kiara, daughter, was born Feb. 21 to Cyntrailla Deara Davidson and Khalil Tishon Brown of Albany.
Dopson, Makhi Josiah, son, was born Feb. 21 to Darresha Ny’Jaun Gray and Michah Jaquaid Dopson of Albany.
Ned, Sevyn Joseph, son, was born Feb. 22 to Samayha Fetrett Hightower and Johnathon Joseph Ned of Albany.
Cooper, Harlem Akyli Ranae, daughter, was born Feb. 22 to Jah’Najwa Nikeria Daion Cooper and Juanlayundre’ Henry-Tremayne Perry of Camilla.
Graves, Gianna Monea, daughter, was born Feb. 22 to Leanna Shakira Allen and Lamonte Carlos Graves of Blakely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.